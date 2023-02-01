ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST/KSAN

GoodRx illegally shared health data with tech giants to target ads, government alleges

By Rebecca Klar
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fQSv8_0kYv76aP00

( The Hill ) — Telemedicine company GoodRx allegedly shared sensitive personal health information with Google , Facebook and other firms to target ads to users, according to a complaint filed by federal regulators on Wednesday.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) alleged that GoodRx, a company that lets users compare drug prices and receive coupons, shared sensitive information about users’ prescriptions and health conditions with advertising platforms that allowed them to target ads to users about specific health conditions and medications, despite claims that the company would not do so.

The order, filed by the Department of Justice on behalf of the FTC, seeks to ban GoodRx from sharing health data with advertisers. It would also require the company to direct third parties, such as Google and Facebook, to delete the data that was previously shared with them.

In addition to the proposed actions, GoodRx agreed to pay a $1.5 million penalty, according to the FTC.

The order is subject to approval from a federal court.

It is the first enforcement action the FTC has taken under its Health Breach Notification Rule , which requires vendors of personal health records and related entities to notify consumers and the FTC when that data is disclosed or acquired without the consumers’ authorization.

Under Chair Lina Khan , the commission voted along party lines in September 2021 to clarify the rule to extend to digital health tools, such as apps and connected devices.

An FTC official said that if companies weren’t paying attention to the rule before, they will now. The official said the order filed against GoodRx will be a sign for the industry that the agency is not taking the issue lightly.

Pfizer’s Paxlovid not included in China’s national insurance

The regulators alleged that GoodRx shared data with companies such as Google, Facebook, Criteo, Branch and Twilio in violation of the rule.

For example, the agency alleges the prescription discount company compiled lists in August 2019 of users who purchased specific heart disease and blood pressure medication, uploaded their contact information — including email addresses, phone numbers and mobile advertising IDs — to Facebook in order to identify their profiles.

GoodRx then used that information to target those users with health-related ads, according to the complaint.

The Hill reached out to GoodRx for comment.

The FTC official said the order will have a significant impact on the marketplace by making it clear that companies will face consequences if they abuse consumer health data.

Agency officials declined to comment on other potential cases or companies that they are investigating over violations of the rule.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Gizmodo

FTC Fines GoodRx $1.5M for Sending Your Medication Data to Facebook and Google for Ads

The Federal Trade Commission took historic action against the medication discount service GoodRx Wednesday, issuing a $1.5 million fine against the company for sharing data about users’ prescriptions with Facebook, Google, and others. It’s a move that could usher in a new era of health privacy in the United States.
Defense One

It May Become Illegal to Stop Employees From Taking a Job with a Competitor

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring their employees to sign noncompete agreements, a prominent practice in the tech industry that prevents departing workers from taking jobs with competitors or starting their own rival businesses for a period of time after they leave their former jobs.
HAWAII STATE
CNET

How to Claim Your Part of AT&T's $60 Million Settlement

AT&T is trying to distribute millions of dollars left from a 2019 settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission, according to the government regulator. The wireless carrier agreed to pay $60 million to resolve claims it failed to notify customers their data speeds were being intentionally reduced. According to a...
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy