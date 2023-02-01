Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Massachusetts police on the hunt for 200-pound stolen Shrek statue
(CNN) — Shrek is love, Shrek is life, Shrek is… missing?. Police in Hatfield, Massachusetts, have launched a search for a 200-pound statue of the cinema ogre after it was reported missing from its home. The Hatfield Police Department posted an alert about the absent ogre on Facebook...
WSVN-TV
30 Cuban migrants taken into custody after making landfall in Dry Tortugas National Park
(WSVN) - A group of migrants made landfall in the Florida Keys, authorities said. U.S. Border Patrol agents and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to Dry Tortugas National Park, Thursday. According to Border Patrol officials, 30 Cuban migrants arrived in a rustic vessel. Agents took the 19 adults and 11...
