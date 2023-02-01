Read full article on original website
Related
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to give GOP response to Biden’s State of the Union address
WASHINGTON (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican address to the nation in response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech next week as the GOP seeks to show it’s creating a new generation of leaders. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and...
WATCH: White House calls vote to remove Rep. Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee a ‘political stunt’
The White House is calling Thursday’s House vote to oust Rep. Ilhan Omar from the chamber’s Foreign Affairs Committee “a political stunt,” after lawmakers voted along party lines 218-211 to bar her from the House panel. Watch the event in the player above. Republicans cited her...
No classified documents found in FBI search of Biden’s beach house, lawyer says
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI searched President Joe Biden’s vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Wednesday without finding any classified documents, the president’s attorney said. Agents did take some handwritten notes and other materials relating to Biden’s time as vice president for review. The search,...
WATCH: Strong job numbers show ‘economic plan is working,’ Biden says
Reflecting on the strength of new U.S. jobs numbers, President Joe Biden says his “economic plan is working.”. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. The government said Friday that employers added a sizzling 517,000 jobs last month and that the unemployment rate dipped to 3.4%, the lowest level since 1969.
Decades-Low Unemployment Rate Is Welcome News for Biden Ahead of State of the Union
Friday's jobs report showed the strongest payroll gains since July, a positive sign for the economy entering the new year. "The last time the unemployment rate was that low was May 1969," President Joe Biden said, speaking from the White House. The report is welcome news for Biden before his...
WATCH: Biden and Harris speak at Democratic National Committee winter meeting
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden sounded like a candidate making his case for a second term Friday night as he rallied a raucous meeting of national Democrats who chanted, “Four more years!”. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. The only thing missing was an official...
President Biden and Texas Governor Greg Abbott each take credit for the historically low U.S. unemployment rate
TEXAS - Jobs are on the rise in America, even more than economists anticipated. As a result, the U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.4 percent, its lowest level since 1969. So much for moderation,”said Beth Ann Bovino, the chief U.S. economist at S&P Global Ratings.“We certainly didn’t see it in this report.”
WATCH: Pentagon speaks on Chinese balloon spotted over Western U.S.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the U.S. on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying on sensitive military sites despite China’s firm denials. Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing U.S.-China tensions. Watch the Pentagon briefing...
Trump campaign staff pushed 2020 election lies in newly released audio
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A newly released audio recording offers a behind-the-scenes look at how former President Donald Trump’s campaign team in a pivotal battleground state knew they had been outflanked by Democrats in the 2020 presidential election. But even as they acknowledged defeat, they pivoted to allegations...
WATCH: Biden and Harris make remarks on strong jobs report during visit to Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden hasn’t announced a reelection campaign, but some of the themes likely to be the centerpiece of that expected run should be on display Friday night when he addresses a national Democratic Party meeting. Watch their remarks in the player above. The president...
Democrats vote to change order of 2024 presidential primary
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Democratic Party on Saturday approved the reordering of its 2024 presidential primary, replacing Iowa with South Carolina in the leadoff spot as part of a major shake-up meant to empower Black and other minority voters critical to its base of support. Although changes are still...
Kamala Harris delivers speech at Tyre Nichols’ funeral
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyre Nichols ’ family and friends remembered him with songs of faith and emotional tributes Wednesday, blending a celebration of his life with outraged calls for police reform after the brutal beating he endured at the hands of Memphis police. Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells,...
WATCH: Biden urges unity at prayer breakfast meeting
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden delivered a message of unity at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, the first time the annual event has been held since its leadership and structure were overhauled to distance it from a controversial private religious group. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player...
Some Capitol rioters apologize in court for Jan. 6, downplay crimes after
WASHINGTON (AP) — Appearing before a federal judge after pleading guilty to a felony charge in the deadly Capitol riot, former West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans expressed remorse for letting down his family and his community, saying he made a “crucial mistake.”. Less than a year later, Evans...
Fear, violence and chaos grip Haiti as gangs seize control
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Israel’s attorney general says Netanyahu cannot be involved in judicial system overhaul
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s attorney general has told Benjamin Netanyahu that he must not be involved in an overhaul to the country’s judicial system proposed by his government because it would amount to a conflict of interest over the prime minister’s corruption trial, according to a letter made public Thursday.
West Bank Palestinian community faces removal as far-right Israel vows expansion
KHAN AL-AHMAR, West Bank (AP) — Protesters streaming up the windswept hills east of Jerusalem interrupted Maha Ali’s breakfast. Palestinian chants of support for her West Bank Bedouin community of Khan al-Ahmar, at risk of demolition by the Israeli army since it lost its legal protection over four years ago, drowned out the singing birds and bleating sheep.
WATCH: Biden and Bill Clinton celebrate 30th anniversary of Family and Medical Leave Act
WASHINGTON (AP) — Three decades after Bill Clinton signed the nation’s family and medical leave law, he was back at the White House on Thursday to hold forth on what it’s meant to the country, unspooling his trademark blend of storytelling and wonkiness. Watch the event in...
NATO urges Russia to respect nuclear weapons pact with the U.S.
BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO called Friday on Russia to respect the only treaty it has with the United States aimed at keeping a lid on nuclear weapons expansion and urged Moscow to allow on-the-ground inspections of military sites to resume. The so-called New START Treaty was signed by Russia...
European Union to unveil 10th package of Russian sanctions to mark anniversary of invasion of Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The European Union will unveil its 10th package of sanctions against Russia on Feb. 24 to mark the anniversary of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a senior official from the bloc said in Kyiv on Friday, as Ukrainian forces gird for an expected Russian offensive in the coming weeks.
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0