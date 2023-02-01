ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher available to another team in 2023

By Kieran Jackson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XLzsO_0kYv6isr00

Mick Schumacher will also work with McLaren as part of his role as a Mercedes reserve driver in 2023.

Schumacher was dropped from his race seat at Haas at the end of the 2022 campaign after two frustrating seasons, with Nico Hulkenberg replacing him.

In December, Mick - son of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher - joined Mercedes as a reserve driver next season and will work to support Lewis Hamilton and George Russell .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sJL4p_0kYv6isr00

Yet McLaren - who use Mercedes powered engines - announced on Wednesday that the 23-year-old’s services would also be available to them throughout 2023.

In a tweet alongside a photo of Schumacher completing a seat fit for McLaren, the team said: “McLaren will be able to call on Mick Schumacher as a reserve driver during the 2023 F1 season as part of our arrangement with Mercedes. Welcome to the family, Mick.”

McLaren’s race seats are filled this year by highly-rated British driver Lando Norris and Australian rookie Oscar Piastri.

A further McLaren tweet poignantly read: “Full circle. McLaren Team Principal Andrea Stella worked closely with Mick’s father, the legendary Michael Schumacher, as his Performance Engineer.”

Italian engineer Stella - who worked with Schumacher Snr directly from 2002-2006 at Ferrari - joined McLaren as team principal in December, replacing new Sauber CEO Andreas Seidl and will work alongside McLaren CEO Zak Brown this season.

Daniel Ricciardo – who was dropped by McLaren last year – has taken a reserve role at Red Bull and Mercedes had reserve opportunities available this year given the departure of Nyck de Vries to AlphaTauri.

Mick’s father Michael - whose medical condition is unclear following a skiing accident in December 2013 - won five of his seven world titles with Ferrari during an illustrious period for the team between 2000 and 2004 but also raced with Mercedes from 2010-2012.

Click here to subscribe to The Independent’s Sport YouTube channel for all the latest sports videos.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Red Bull reveal 2023 car livery and confirm engine deal with Ford

Red Bull unveiled their 2023 car in a glitzy season launch event in New York City on Friday - and confirmed an engine partnership with Ford from 2026. Christian Horner’s team, who coasted to Drivers and Constructors’ success last season as Max Verstappen won his second world title, revealed the RB19 livery in the Big Apple, with a notable difference in design not apparent from last year’s all-conquering RB18. Verstappen, alongside team-mate Sergio Perez and third driver Daniel Ricciardo, was present stateside with just over a month until the new season starts in Bahrain. Red Bull also confirmed a...
The Independent

Christian Horner details RB19 changes as Red Bull unveil new car

Christian Horner has revealed Red Bull have only made “subtle changes” to their new car ahead of the 2023 Formula 1 season.After claiming the constructors’ championship in 2022, the team principal has lauded the talent of his drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.And Horner believes the team can get even better despite their dominance last season after showcasing the RB19.“It’s taking all the lessons from the RB18,” Horner said. “There’s been some subtle changes. The tyres are slightly different too but RB19 draws on all the strengths.“We are mavericks, we are pushing the boundaries. In Bahrain in a couple...
Robb Report

Mario Andretti Drove This F1 Racer to a World Title. Now It Could Fetch $9.5 Million at Auction.

Formula 1 racing cars have recently returned to an emphasis on “ground effects,” an aerodynamic approach pioneered in the 1970s to optimize a vehicle’s adhesion to the track. On February 1, in an exhibition center under the shadow of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, one of the most famous cars of that bygone era proved a suction for attention as well.  As it turns out, Mario Andretti’s 1978 John Player Special Lotus-Cosworth Type 79 will be the headlining car to be auctioned in the first collaboration between Bonhams and the F1 Paddock Club at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in November....
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Red Bull set to reveal 2023 car at season launch in New York

Red Bull are reportedly on the verge of signing a deal with Ford ahead of their 2023 car launch today at 2pm (GMT).Christian Horner’s team, who coasted to Drivers and Constructors’ success last season as Max Verstappen won his second world title, are in the market for an automotive partner having held talks with Porsche last summer. Although negotiaions with the German giant broke down, several carmakers are in the market to join Formula 1 in the coming years given the sport’s surge in popularity.The Ford Motor Company, who were last involved in F1 in 2004 alongside Jaguar, are...
NEW YORK STATE
MotorTrend Magazine

Ford's Legendary Cosworth DFV F1 Engine: From Drawing Board to Victory Circle

It is almost a law of racing that a new design never wins the first time out. The Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort last June provided a historic exception to this rule. More than Monte Carlo in May, this race was the real opener of the 1967 Formula 1 season; it brought the finest lineup to date of 3-liter 1-man cars. Two were brand new and untried: the Lotus-Fords. In one of these Graham Hill set a new lap record and won the pole position. In the other, Jim Clark turned the fastest lap of the race, led for more than three-quarters of its 235-mile distance, and won. Lotus owed its return from the wilderness to what some called "The Messiah Engine" and which many critics called a masterpiece. It had been created in nine months by a young man who had never designed a complete powerplant.
CAR AND DRIVER

Ford Is Back in Formula 1 Racing with Red Bull

Ford confirmed a 2023 return to the Formula 1 grid as a sponsor with Red Bull Racing. The American car giant will join forces with Red Bull Racing to help fund engine development for the team starting with the new regulations in 2026. Red Bull Ford, will provide the power...
motor1.com

Ford confirms Formula 1 return for 2026

Having quit F1 at the end of the 2004 season, when it pulled the plug on the Jaguar operation and its badging of Cosworth engines, Ford announced on Friday that it will be coming back for the new engine era that begins in 2026. Its early morning announcement only made...
SB Nation

Ford announces a 2026 return to F1 in a partnership with Red Bull

On Friday morning Ford announced that the American manufacturer would return to Formula 1 in 2026, in a partnership with Red Bull. Ford last participated in F1 during the 2004 season, and enjoyed a 38-year run in the sport. Over nearly four decades, Ford was part of 10 Constructors’ championships and 13 Drivers’ championships.
formulanerds.com

Verstappen: Hamilton can take the title in 2023

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen says the 2023 title is as good Lewis Hamilton’s as it is his. The Dutchman is not overlooking the ability of the top teams and drivers to compete against Red Bull. The 25-year-old dominated in 2022 with 454 points and a 146 gap to...
NEW YORK STATE
Top Speed

Cisitalia 202: The Rolling Sculpture That Changes Automotive Design Forever

Automotive design has come a long way since the invention of the automobile. Pioneers like the Benz Patentwagen (Patent Motor Car) and even the Ford Model T were still heavily reminiscent of horse-drawn carriages, minus the horses, of course. And while the 1930s were a golden era of coach-built vehicles, your average motorized transportation still featured an ancient, carriage-like design. But the game-changer in car design that would set the tone for decades to come is not a high-end exotic made by the likes of Ferrari or Lamborghini. It is a compact coupe with humble underpinnings from a manufacturer that no longer exists – the Cisitalia 202.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy