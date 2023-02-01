ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love Island: Who is Casey O’Gorman? Meet the model and new bombshell

By Nicole Vassell
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Love Island fans have been in their element as ITV2 ’s hit dating show is back for its second winter season.

For the first time since 2020, several singletons have piled into a villa in South Africa in the hopes of finding true love.

Maya Jama has made her debut as host, while Iain Stirling has resumed his role providing witty voiceovers for every episode.

Though the action’s been underway for weeks, there’s always room for a new face in the villa.

On Wednesday (1 February), viewers will be introduced to the latest “bombshell”, Casey O’Gorman. But who is he?

What are Casey’s vital statistics?

Casey is a 26-year-old recruitment consultant from Tring. He’s currently single as he’s been taking a break after the end of a previous relationship. But now, he’s ready for love again.

“I came out of a serious relationship a year ago and I haven’t really been looking for anything for the last year but after lots of fun, I’ve realised that now I want to settle down and find something real,” he explained.

What can we expect from Casey in the villa?

By the sound of things, Casey will be a TV producer’s dream in the show.

“I’ll be the cheekiest boy in the villa,” he claimed. “I can definitely see myself kissing a lot of the girls in there! So I guess, lots of entertainment and lots of drama!”

What is Casey’s Instagram?

For more of Casey, you can head to his Instagram page: @caseyogorman .

Don’t expect to see any updates while he’s in the villa, though. This year, all islanders’ social media accounts will be silent while they’re on the show . In previous years, friends or family have posted on a contestant’s behalf.

This move was announced in December, and is described as an effort to protect the contestants from the “adverse effects of social media”.

Love Island airs nightly (excluding Saturdays) at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

