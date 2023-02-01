Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-06 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Yellowstone National Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO NOON MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Locally higher amounts possible in the Tetons and higher terrain in southwest Yellowstone National Park. * WHERE...Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges. * WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Backcountry enthusiasts including snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your plans include travel into the backcountry.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Eastern Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 03:03:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Columbia WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 to 50 below zero. Gusty winds up to 35 mph will diminish in the late morning. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Berkshire County. In New York, Eastern Columbia County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Elko County by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-06 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Elko County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; Southwest Elko County; White Pine County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 7 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Elko County, White Pine County, Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County and Southwest Elko County. * WHEN...From 7 AM Sunday to 7 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Haines Borough and Klukwan, Municipality of Skagway by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2023-02-06 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Haines Borough and Klukwan; Municipality of Skagway SNOW SUNDAY NIGHT A strong front will be arriving late Sunday afternoon bringing more snow to the area, the snow is expected to last into early Monday before many areas in the south and central panhandle see rain mix in. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO 9 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Municipality of Skagway and Haines Borough and Klukwan. * WHEN...From 3 PM Sunday to 9 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow rates expected Sunday night.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 16:44:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-04 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: East Glacier Park Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON Wind speeds gradually decrease while snowfall ends; therefore, this Winter Weather Advisory is allowed to expire.
Wind Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 14:46:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-05 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of the Shasta Valley from Grenada to Weed, including portions of Interstate 5. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 14:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-06 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx. Target Area: Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 5 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs. * WHEN...From 2 PM Sunday to 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected on all mountain routes. Traction laws may be enacted. Blowing and drifting snow may reduce visibility in exposed areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a two part storm, with an area of moderate to heavy snow Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening, turning showery overnight Sunday. Another period of moderate snow is expected Monday morning into Monday evening, particularly for areas favored in northwest to north flow.
High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 14:38:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-04 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 80 mph possible. * WHERE...The foothills and plains adjacent to the Rocky Mountain Front, and Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-05 05:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 3500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 13:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-06 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 9 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with up to 8 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains and Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains. * WHEN...From 1 PM Sunday to 9 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult at times.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northwest Blue Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-06 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Northwest Blue Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 3500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. * WHEN...From 4 AM Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A winter storm is forecast to bring snow to the Northern Blue Mountains with the heaviest snowfall currently anticipated between 7 AM Sunday and 10 PM Sunday PST. Expect lower accumulations of 6 to 8 inches along the I-84 corridor over the Blue Mountains.
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-02-07 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM AST SUNDAY THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Life threatening rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to around 6 feet on Sunday, increasing to up to 12 feet on Monday. * WHERE...North facing beaches of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters.
Blizzard Warning issued for Northern Penobscot, Southeast Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 14:54:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves. A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northern Penobscot; Southeast Aroostook WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Penobscot and Southeast Aroostook Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions with drifting snow. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Isolated to scattered power outages are possible. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central Piscataquis, Northern Piscataquis, Northern Somerset by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 14:54:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves. Target Area: Central Piscataquis; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Central Piscataquis, Northern Piscataquis, and Northern Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 13:59:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-05 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
High Wind Watch issued for East Glacier Park Region, Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-08 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible. * WHERE...The Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 14:13:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-04 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Southwestern Platte County including Bordeaux along Interstate 25 between Chugwater and Wheatland, Southern Laramie Range and adjacent Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 12:55:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire WIND CHILL WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON Wind chills have risen above advisory criteria of 15 below zero in most areas, so the Wind Chill Warning will be allowed to expire. Those venturing outside this afternoon and evening should still take precautions and dress warmly as wind chills are still frigid in the 0 to 15 below range.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central Penobscot, Central Washington, Coastal Hancock by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 14:54:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Washington; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington; Interior Hancock; Northern Washington; Southern Penobscot; Southern Piscataquis WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Coastal DownEast, Far Eastern, Interior DownEast, and Penobscot Valley Maine * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 18:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-04 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Locally around Humboldt Bay gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County. * WHEN...From 6 PM to 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
