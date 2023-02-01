ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rejoice Denhere

Wife Upsets Husband by Showing up at Doctor's Appointment Without His Permission

He thought he was having a private consultation with his doctor and then his wife showed up. Uninvited. This happened despite him telling her he did not want her there. A woman upset her husband by showing up at his doctor’s appointment without his permission. The man felt it was an invasion of privacy and he told her so. The wife apologized, but she said she had a good reason for doing so. She explained she suspected something was wrong with him and wanted to make sure he was okay.
Upworthy

A boy told his teacher she can't understand him because she's white. Her response is on point.

This article originally appeared on 12.07.15Fifth-grade teacher Emily E. Smith is not your ordinary teacher. She founded The Hive Society — a classroom that's all about inspiring children to learn more about their world ... and themselves — by interacting with literature and current events. Students watch TED talks, read Rolling Stone, and analyze infographics. She even has a long-distance running club to encourage students to take care of their minds and bodies.Smith is such an awesome teacher, in fact, that she recently received the 2015 Donald H. Graves Award for Excellence in the Teaching of Writing.
New York Post

My boyfriend hid a major body secret from me for months — how I got over it

They weren’t solemates. A woman recalled being so blinded by love as a teenager that it took her three months to realize her boyfriend only had one leg. “If you ever thought that you were blissfully unaware, let me tell you about the time I dated a guy for three months before finding out he didn’t have a leg,” TikTok user @postpartumpsycho kicked off a viral video that has attracted 2.1 million views since it was posted last month. “I was 17. Met this boy at the rodeo. I saw him across the way, and I said, ‘That is a tall, tall gorgeous...
Mediaite

Tarlov Has Blunt Message for Migrants Complaining About ‘Ugly’ Shelter: ‘You’re Here by the Grace of Our Generosity’

Co-hosts of The Five unanimously reacted with derision after single male migrants receiving free housing in New York City complained about being moved from a three-star Manhattan hotel to a shelter in Brooklyn. The shelter has free food, televisions, and ping-pong tables, among other amenities. Officials are transporting the men...
Ceebla Cuud

Conjoined Twin Electricians Provoked Outrage After Disclosing They Are Paid a Single Wage

After being abandoned by their parents after only two months, a set of conjoined twins has come forward to say that they are only given a single paycheck. Two months ago, 19-year-old twins Sohna and Mohna Singh from Punjab, India, appeared in an interview with documentary director Ruhi Çenet on YouTube, where they discussed their meager monthly income of $250. In previous interviews, the siblings said they were paid two different salaries, but it seems that has changed since then.
Mary Duncan

Woman seeking divorce shocked to find she was never married because wedding officiant died before submitting paperwork

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Ever since I was a little girl I have dreamed about getting married and what my wedding day would look like. The details have changed a bit over the years after romanticizing the traditional church wedding when I was young because those were the only kind I had ever attended.
Amy Christie

Woman on boyfriend: "He wants me to pay for vacation because he agreed to go with my kids"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Going on a vacation with your family can be lots of fun and a chance to relax after working hard to be able to afford the trip. But what should you do when your partner feels all his costs should be covered because he's doing you a favor by traveling with your kids, who are not his?
