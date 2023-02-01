Read full article on original website
1 dead after fire in Wayne County, West Virginia
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead after a fire in the 1600 block of Queens Creek in Prichard, West Virginia, on Friday. Wayne County dispatchers say the fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. The identity of the victim has not been released. Fire crews from Prichard, Kenova and Fort Gay were on […]
2 taken to hospital after Barboursville, West Virginia crash
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Rt. 60 in the Barboursville area. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle, head-on crash happened at around 11 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Rt. 60 and Shawnee Dr. The Barboursville Fire Department says that the two people had […]
thelevisalazer.com
FOUR ILLEGAL DUMP SITES IN LAWRENCE COUNTY INCLUDED IN STATE CLEANUP GRANT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 2, 2023) – Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Energy and Environment (EEC) Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman today announced approximately $534,000 in grants for the cleanup of 62 illegal dumps in 14 counties across the commonwealth. The grant funding is used to clean sites where household solid waste...
Ironton Tribune
Former OLBH site to be divided for addiction center
RUSSELL, Ky. – The public protest about the former Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital becoming a recovery center ended not with a bang or a whimper. A decision by the Greenup County Planning Commission was read at the Russell City Council meeting on Thursday, Jan. 26, stating that the request to subdivide the former hospital property met all the legal requirements.
wymt.com
One dead in Floyd County trooper-involved shooting
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials closed U.S. 23 Friday afternoon between Route 80 and the intersection of KY 1428 at Allen following a trooper-involved shooting Friday afternoon. Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville responded to the shooting at around 3:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. The preliminary investigation...
Trooper shoots, kills person on US Route 23 in Prestonsburg, Kentucky
UPDATE (11:14 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3): The Kentucky State Police is releasing more information about a shooting that left one person dead. Troopers say this happened at around 3 p.m. on Friday. They say a trooper with the Kentucky State Police was trying to stop a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle […]
salyersvilleindependent.com
THREE INJURED IN ELK CREEK Wreck
ELK CREEK – A two-vehicle crash in the Elk Creek community of Magoffin County sent three to the hospital, with winter weather being an expected factor in the wreck. On Thursday, January 26, two vehicles collided at the mouth of Corb Reed Road on Elk Creek, just as snow had fallen quickly and made the roads slushy.
WSAZ
Part of U.S. 23 shut down after trooper-involved shooting
Interstate 64 West is back open Friday night after a two-vehicle crash between the Hal Greer Boulevard and 29th Street exits, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. U.S. 60 crash victims hospitalized with serious injuries. Updated: 4 hours ago. Two drivers remain hospitalized with serious injuries after a head-on crash late...
House catches on fire in Ironton, Ohio
UPDATE (6:54 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023): Fire crews have cleared the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Dispatchers say the fire broke out near 5th and Wine Oak in Ironton. IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Fire officials say the […]
wymt.com
Highway 15 closed due to deadly crash
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. Jackson police say Highway 15 is closed at Brewers Drive due to a deadly crash. Kentucky State Police Post 13 dispatchers told WYMT the road is still closed. This is a developing story.
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
ASHLAND, Ky. (February 1, 2023)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
thebigsandynews.com
Man wanted in West Virginia arrested in Lawrence County
LOUISA — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and members of the U.S. Marshall’s Office on Tuesday apprehended a man being sought by Wayne County, W.Va., Sheriff Rick Thompson since Jan. 26 for ramming a cruiser with his vehicle during a pursuit. Shawn “Shug” Risner, 35, of Wayne,...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY. COURT DOCKET FOR THE WEEK OF JAN 30-FEB 2
22-T-00618 COMMONWEALTH VS. BAISDEN, COURTNEY NICHOLE. 22-T-00619 COMMONWEALTH VS. SHRIVER, SAVANNAH RHAPSODY. 23-M-00012 COMMONWEALTH VS. COPLEY-WHITT, LURESIA L. 23-T-00020 COMMONWEALTH VS. ADKINS, BRITTANY LEANN. (ARRAIGNMENT) 23-T-00027 COMMONWEALTH VS. MOORE, STEVEN. (ARRAIGNMENT) 23-T-00029 COMMONWEALTH VS. HUNT, STEVEN W JR. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00426 COMMONWEALTH VS. MILLS, ASHLEY JORDAN. (MOTION HOUR) 21-M-00087 COMMONWEALTH VS....
wymt.com
Name released in fatal Breathitt County crash
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Breathitt County man was killed Thursday morning in a fatal crash along Kentucky Highway 15. Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard received a call just before 1:00 Thursday morning about a two-vehicle crash along KY-15 in Breathitt County. Investigators say that 20-year-old...
Man shot, killed by Jackson County, Ohio, deputies identified
UPDATE (3:11 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023): The man who was shot and killed by Jackson County, Ohio, deputies on Tuesday has been identified. The Jackson County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old William Beach barricaded himself inside a residence in the 1800 block of Jisco West Road in Jackson, Ohio, on Tuesday. They say […]
thelevisalazer.com
LOUISA POLICE OFFICER WINS GOVERNORS AWARD FOR SEAT BELT ENFORCEMENT
Congratulations to Officer Teddy Newsome on being recipient of the 2022 Governors Award for Seat Belt Enforcement. This is the second consecutive year Officer Newsome has received this award.
wchstv.com
Mason County sheriff renews plea for information on missing woman as anniversary nears
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office renewed its plea for new information from the public Wednesday as the one-year anniversary of a woman’s disappearance nears. Grace Allison Smith, of Gallipolis, was last seen at her father’s home on Feb. 23, 2022, and her...
Floyd County, Kentucky, student killed in crash identified
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — An 8th-grade student who died after a crash in the community of Allen on Monday has been identified. According to Jonathan Parsons, Principal at Betsy Layne Elementary School, Jose Daniel Vazquez was killed on Monday after a crash. “Our Betsy Layne family is heartbroken at the tremendous loss of Jose […]
Kanawha County, West Virginia, man arrested for allegedly attempting to break into a church
MINK SHOALS, WV (WOWK) — A Kanawha County man was arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly attempting to break into a church in Mink Shoals, West Virginia. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, while patrolling the area, they received a tip of suspicious activity at the Great Community Fellowship Church on Pennsylvania Avenue. Deputies say […]
Bernadette Peters coming to Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Broadway performer Bernadette Peters is coming to the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. The theater posted on Facebook on Wednesday that she will be performing on April 21. Peters’ career includes stage performances and film and television. Her stage performances include “Into the Woods” and “Sunday in the Park with […]
