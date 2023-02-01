ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 Tips to Help Safely Heat Your Home in Upstate New York

While you're running to your thermostat to crank up the heat in your house, keep these tips in mind to avoid a potential disaster. The Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) is once again reminding everyone the importance of heating safety this time of year. Even though it's the coldest between December and February, this is also when nearly half of all heating equipment fires happen.
Book A Super Romantic Valentine’s Day Date In A Igloo In New York

If you're looking to make someone feel special here in Upstate New York this Valentine's Day, we have the perfect date night suggestion. Just think of the perfect date night combination- chocolate, wine, food, and an igloo. That's right, a Valentine's Igloo Experience. This experience is hosted by Rheta Allen Company and the Mountainside Retreat located on Granite Drive in Cobleskill.
COBLESKILL, NY
Here’s Where To Buy Delicious Groundhog Meat In New York State

Looking to buy groundhog meat here in Upstate New York? What better way to celebrate Groundhogs Day than chowing down on delicious groundhog. If you do a quick Google Search, you will find buying groundhog meat is pretty tough. Maybe it's easier to just hunt your very own groundhog or woodchuck. However, this is 2023 we are living in. The internet has shops for everything you can think of.
How Low Did it Go? It Once Reached 110 Below in New York State

It's about to get COLD in Central New York. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for temperatures that could go as low as 35 below. That's nothing compared to one day it dropped into triple digits in New York. Temperatures reached -110 at the top of Whiteface Mountain back...
Pay More, Or Say Goodbye To NYS Fair: OPINION

The rides, the games, the food, music, memories and fun. Some might say the only bad thing about The Great New York State Fair is that it's annual run during the last week of August and into the first week of September signals a return to school and an end to the vacation season.
SYRACUSE, NY
Marcy, NY
