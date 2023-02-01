ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simpson County, MS

“We have a building from God, an eternal house in Heaven, not built by human hands.”

The Scriptural passage for today is found in 2 Corinthians 5:1: "Now we know that if the earthly tent we live in is destroyed, we have a building from God, an eternal house in Heaven, not built by human hands." Oh, what a promise! We have assurance from God through his apostle that what we have here in this life is temporary and will eventually fall into disrepair (our houses, our bodies), but we who believe in God will have a new house in Heaven, as well as a new body. All will be made new, and we'll live forever with God, our Savior. Isn't that a great comfort?
Words, carefully chosen, are a balm to a troubled soul.

The Scriptural passage for today is found in Proverbs 25:11: "A word aptly spoken is like apples of gold in settings of silver." Words, carefully chosen, are a balm to a troubled soul. They have the power to build up or tear down. We all know people who have suffered verbal abuse and its devastating results. We are admonished to be people who encourage others; therefore, let us choose to use words of comfort and solace, rather than those which hurt and crush another's spirit. Amen! (This was a favorite BIBLE verse of Mrs. Flora Kennedy, my first Sunday School teacher. Mrs. Flora lived and practiced the verse all the days of her life.)
Focus on what is right and not wrong

Instead of focusing on what is wrong in life, we need to look on the things that are "right" in our lives. Thank God for each and every blessing!
Jackson home to oldest Black-owned bookstore in the nation

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson is home to the oldest Black-owned bookstore in North America. Marshall’s Music and Book Store in the heart of downtown Jackson is a family business that opened in 1938. “We’ve been able to make it through Jim Crow, World War II, the Korean War,...
Enjoy A Meal At This Lakefront Restaurant In Mississippi

Located just north of Jackson, Madison, Mississippi is one of the state’s most charming towns. In fact, we’d even go so far as to say it’s one of the best cities in America! When you find yourself exploring this town, be sure to swing by The Mermaid Cafe, a down-to-earth lakefront restaurant in Mississippi that will win you over with a delicious menu…
Some Jackson neighborhoods overwhelmed by trash problem

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Driving down Hickory Drive in Jackson’s Ward 5 is a real wakeup call that the area needs help. “What happened here is we have two major thoroughfares that this road connects, and folks drive down this road. Easy dump and just keep going. Some of the residents have chosen to hoard. […]
West Jackson resident says he would like to be included in the CCID

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - James Brooks has been a resident of West Jackson for over 40 years. He believes that his area could benefit from being under Capitol Police’s jurisdiction. “I’m starting to feel very envious of those people who are included in the CCID. And I’m left out...
Focused on Mississippi: Ice vs. Sleet

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Central Mississippi did not get the icy weather his past week. In fact, Jackson’s last ice storm was two years ago this month, and that was a sleet storm more than an ice storm. What’s the difference? The pro about a sleet storm, like the one we got back in 2021, […]
MDWFP works to keep invasive carp out of the Rez

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) are working to keep invasive carp out of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. The Northside Sun reported the agency plans to keep four invasive carp species out of the reservoir by passing a new regulation. When people harvest baitfish from the spillway, they […]
Jackson woman faces life in prison after the murder of her boyfriend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson woman faces life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of second-degree murder. On December 27, 2018, officers responded to Roslyn Avenue, where Demarcus Harris, 32, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Jakia Thomas, his girlfriend, was initially...
Mayor to litterbugs: Trash Jackson, get embarrassed

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City leaders are launching a new campaign to curb litter, one that will include stepped-up enforcement and the possible closure of streets that have become dump sites. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced the new program, dubbed “Stop Trashing Jackson,” which will begin with a cleanup...
Move to make Mississippi Opal the official state gem

A precious stone has been discovered in our state and now, scientists want it to become the official gem of Mississippi. Opals have been discovered in 20-million-year-old volcanic ash in Claiborne County near Vicksburg. There’s not an official state gem at the moment, but geologists through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality are pushing for it.
Will Smith appears at Tougaloo College for “Will Smith Day”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tougaloo College hosted Academy Award-winning actor Will Smith at its campus on Tuesday, January 31 for “Will Smith Day.” The Jackson college is preparing to launch a new film academy in Fall 2023. Tougaloo leaders said Smith’s visit inspired students within the School of Humanities and the Department of Mass Communication. […]
