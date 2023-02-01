Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scriptural passage for today is found in 2 Corinthians 5:1: “Now we know that if the earthly tent we live in is destroyed, we have a building from God, an eternal house in Heaven, not built by human hands.” Oh, what a promise! We have assurance from God through his apostle that what we have here in this life is temporary and will eventually fall into disrepair (our houses, our bodies), but we who believe in God will have a new house in Heaven, as well as a new body. All will be made new, and we’ll live forever with God, our Savior. Isn’t that a great comfort?

