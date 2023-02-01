Read full article on original website
“We have a building from God, an eternal house in Heaven, not built by human hands.”
The Scriptural passage for today is found in 2 Corinthians 5:1: "Now we know that if the earthly tent we live in is destroyed, we have a building from God, an eternal house in Heaven, not built by human hands." Oh, what a promise! We have assurance from God through his apostle that what we have here in this life is temporary and will eventually fall into disrepair (our houses, our bodies), but we who believe in God will have a new house in Heaven, as well as a new body. All will be made new, and we'll live forever with God, our Savior. Isn't that a great comfort?
Words, carefully chosen, are a balm to a troubled soul.
The Scriptural passage for today is found in Proverbs 25:11: "A word aptly spoken is like apples of gold in settings of silver." Words, carefully chosen, are a balm to a troubled soul. They have the power to build up or tear down. We all know people who have suffered verbal abuse and its devastating results. We are admonished to be people who encourage others; therefore, let us choose to use words of comfort and solace, rather than those which hurt and crush another's spirit. Amen! (This was a favorite BIBLE verse of Mrs. Flora Kennedy, my first Sunday School teacher. Mrs. Flora lived and practiced the verse all the days of her life.)
Focus on what is right and not wrong
Instead of focusing on what is wrong in life, we need to look on the things that are "right" in our lives. Thank God for each and every blessing!
Jackson home to oldest Black-owned bookstore in the nation
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson is home to the oldest Black-owned bookstore in North America. Marshall’s Music and Book Store in the heart of downtown Jackson is a family business that opened in 1938. “We’ve been able to make it through Jim Crow, World War II, the Korean War,...
Mississippi’s 2022 Remarkable Women winner delivers pecans to Gov. Reeves
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) received a gift of gratitude from Mississippi’s 2022 Remarkable Women winner. Janell Edwards delivered pecans to the governor at his office in the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson. Last year, Reeves said he couldn’t wait to try Edwards’ pecans, and she made sure he didn’t […]
‘Breathe for me’: Copiah County leaders reenact crime scene inside high school in hopes of preventing youth violence
HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - Shock. Heartbreak. Rage. No one would want to relive a crime scene. Unless of course, it could prevent someone else from experiencing the same horror. This is what city and county leaders in Copiah County had hoped when they reenacted a homicide investigation last week before...
Valentine wanted: Brandon seniors want you to send them a Valentine's Day card
BRANDON, Miss. — Are you looking for a Valentine? So are the residents at Castlewoods Place in Brandon. The assisted living and memory care facility is asking folks to send a card that will go to a resident for Valentine's Day. "We have around 110 residents total," said Daizy...
Enjoy A Meal At This Lakefront Restaurant In Mississippi
Located just north of Jackson, Madison, Mississippi is one of the state’s most charming towns. In fact, we’d even go so far as to say it’s one of the best cities in America! When you find yourself exploring this town, be sure to swing by The Mermaid Cafe, a down-to-earth lakefront restaurant in Mississippi that will win you over with a delicious menu…
Some Jackson neighborhoods overwhelmed by trash problem
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Driving down Hickory Drive in Jackson’s Ward 5 is a real wakeup call that the area needs help. “What happened here is we have two major thoroughfares that this road connects, and folks drive down this road. Easy dump and just keep going. Some of the residents have chosen to hoard. […]
West Jackson resident says he would like to be included in the CCID
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - James Brooks has been a resident of West Jackson for over 40 years. He believes that his area could benefit from being under Capitol Police’s jurisdiction. “I’m starting to feel very envious of those people who are included in the CCID. And I’m left out...
More Than 170 Cats Have Been Rescued From Severe Neglect In Crystal Springs, Mississippi
The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) is assisting the City of Crystal Springs with the rescue of approximately 170 cats from an alleged large-scale neglect situation. Mississippi Animal Rescue League also assisted on-scene. Law enforcement served a search and seizure warrant on three residential properties owned by one...
Focused on Mississippi: Ice vs. Sleet
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Central Mississippi did not get the icy weather his past week. In fact, Jackson’s last ice storm was two years ago this month, and that was a sleet storm more than an ice storm. What’s the difference? The pro about a sleet storm, like the one we got back in 2021, […]
MDWFP works to keep invasive carp out of the Rez
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) are working to keep invasive carp out of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. The Northside Sun reported the agency plans to keep four invasive carp species out of the reservoir by passing a new regulation. When people harvest baitfish from the spillway, they […]
Mississippi’s first black senator since reconstruction honored for Black History Month
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man of courage, strength, and determination. Arthur James Tate had all the odds stacked against him during a time in Mississippi when a lot of opportunities were not afforded to people of color. Yet, Tate made history in 1979 when he was elected the first...
Jackson woman faces life in prison after the murder of her boyfriend
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson woman faces life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of second-degree murder. On December 27, 2018, officers responded to Roslyn Avenue, where Demarcus Harris, 32, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Jakia Thomas, his girlfriend, was initially...
Mayor to litterbugs: Trash Jackson, get embarrassed
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City leaders are launching a new campaign to curb litter, one that will include stepped-up enforcement and the possible closure of streets that have become dump sites. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced the new program, dubbed “Stop Trashing Jackson,” which will begin with a cleanup...
Move to make Mississippi Opal the official state gem
A precious stone has been discovered in our state and now, scientists want it to become the official gem of Mississippi. Opals have been discovered in 20-million-year-old volcanic ash in Claiborne County near Vicksburg. There’s not an official state gem at the moment, but geologists through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality are pushing for it.
Person sentenced for killing Jackson man in front of girlfriend, son after Mother’s Day dinner
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been sentenced for killing a 25-year-old in front of his girlfriend and son in 2019. On May 12, 2019, Andante Nelson had just pulled up to his home in Jackson after eating Mother’s Day dinner with his girlfriend and 3-year-old son. Before they could leave their vehicle, Demario Snell shot Nelson multiple times, killing him.
Mississippi Lawmakers Trying to Take Over Jackson Water Funds, Federal Manager Warns
JACKSON, Miss. — The freeze of early 2021 wasn’t the origin of the water system collapse in Jackson, Miss. But the winter storm introduced the country to Jackson’s aging and improperly maintained pipes and water plants, which failed and left residents without clean water for more than a month.
Will Smith appears at Tougaloo College for “Will Smith Day”
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tougaloo College hosted Academy Award-winning actor Will Smith at its campus on Tuesday, January 31 for “Will Smith Day.” The Jackson college is preparing to launch a new film academy in Fall 2023. Tougaloo leaders said Smith’s visit inspired students within the School of Humanities and the Department of Mass Communication. […]
