GoodRx fined $1.5 million for allegedly selling users’ health data
The FTC alleges GoodRx's data misuse extended as far back as 2017. Deposit PhotosThe company allegedly promised to keep users' medical info private, but instead sold it to third-party advertisers.
Phone Arena
Latest T-Mobile data breach also impacted (some) Google Fi accounts (to a small degree)
You may not know this if you're not very familiar with the ins and outs of the US wireless industry, but the 2015-launched Google Fi service uses a combination of T-Mobile and US Cellular technology to deliver an ultra-affordable no-contract product for folks who don't want to subscribe (directly) to any of the nation's big three operators.
GoodRx illegally shared health data with tech giants to target ads, government alleges
Telemedicine company GoodRx allegedly shared sensitive personal health information with Google, Facebook and other firms to target ads to users, according to a complaint filed by federal regulators on Wednesday.
A Google software engineer says it was a 'slap in the face' to find out he was laid off via email after 20 years at the company
Jeremy Joslin, who had worked at Google since 2003, said he got a generic email and no mangers contacted him: "It's as if I dropped off the grid."
Home Depot Canada found sharing customer personal data with Meta - privacy regulator
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc's (HD.N) Canadian arm was found to be sharing details from e-receipts related to in-store purchases with Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) without the knowledge or consent of its customers, according to Canada's privacy regulator.
Report: FTC Considering Targeting Amazon With Antitrust Lawsuit
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is reportedly considering an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Friday (Feb. 3) that it is not known what part of the company’s operations would be targeted but that the FTC has been looking for years at how it treats competitors’ products on its platforms, how it deals with third-party sellers and how it bundles offerings with its Prime subscription service.
T-Mobile's data breach also hit Google Fi customers
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. T-Mobile suffered a massive data breach earlier in January, severely affecting close to 37 million customers. A lot of their sensitive personal data was compromised in this cyber attack. It now appears that the same breach also included customer data from Google Fi, which counts T-Mobile as one of its network providers.
Google Fi User Data May Have Been Compromised In T-Mobile Breach
Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google Fi shared information with customers about their data being exposed. It appears that T-Mobile US Inc.'s TMUS latest data breach is the reason behind it. What Happened: Google Fi customers are being notified that its "primary network provider" witnessed some "suspicious activity" relating to a...
Consumer Reports.org
GoodRx Is Fined for Sharing Users' Prescription Information With Facebook, Google, and Others
The Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint in federal court today alleging that GoodRx, which offers coupons on prescription drugs, violated the law by sharing personal health information about its users. GoodRx has agreed to pay a $1.5 million fine and stop sharing sensitive data with advertising companies. The settlement needs to be approved by the court.
Engadget
FTC faces setback in bid to block Meta’s acquisition of VR developer Within
A judge reportedly denied the agency's request for a temporary injunction to block the deal. The Federal Trade Commission has suffered a setback in its attempt to prevent Meta from buying Supernatural developer Within Unlimited. According to , a federal court this week denied the agency’s request for a preliminary injunction to block the purchase. The deal reportedly won’t close for at least another week yet, as the court also issued a temporary restraining order to give the FTC time to decide whether to appeal the ruling.
TechCrunch
New York attorney general orders stalkerware maker to notify hacked victims
Under the agreement, Patrick Hinchy, whose 16 companies promoted apps like PhoneSpector and Highster, will also pay $410,000 in civil penalties for illegally promoting the mobile surveillance software that allowed its customers to spy on another person’s phone without their knowledge. According to the New York attorney general’s office,...
TechCrunch
Report: Meta wins ruling against FTC to move forward with purchase of VR startup Within
The FTC sued Meta in July to block the purchase of Within, the creators of the VR fitness app Supernatural, alleging that the acquisition would be anti-competitive. Indeed, Meta has a history of buying up promising VR technology to power its mutlibillion-dollar bet on the metaverse. In court in December,...
Colorado senator calls for Google, Apple to remove TikTok from app stores
Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet is calling on Google and Apple to remove TikTok from their app stores, calling the app an "unacceptable threat" to national security. In a letter to the companies, Bennet cites TikTok's extensive reach, aggressive data collection, and obligations under Chinese law as the reasons for his request.
Facebook Messenger Could Be Draining Your Phone, According to This Whistleblower
If true, the whistleblower's claims could confirm a popular online theory.
abovethelaw.com
USCIS-Proposed Fee Increase With New Additional Asylum Costs Will Hurt Businesses
The Department of Homeland Security rang in 2023 with some shocking new proposed fees — and a plan to help pay for the humanitarian asylum program with new fees for worker visa applications. On January 3, DHS published almost 500 pages of proposed rules in the federal register, including a list of rising fees, and the big news of a new $600 asylum fee tacked onto employment-related applications. This will be a huge shift and will undoubtedly hurt businesses filing for temporary and permanent visas.
The Verge
Amazon reportedly facing FTC antitrust investigation
The Federal Trade Commission is reportedly exploring an antitrust suit against Amazon, although its future remains uncertain. The Wall Street Journal reported the news today, saying that the case could cover an “array” of Amazon business practices. But the agency reportedly hasn’t committed to the suit or heard dissenting arguments from key Amazon executives.
The Verge
Google Fi says customer data was compromised by hackers
Google has notified customers using its Google Fi cell service that their personal data may have been stolen in a recent cyberattack, which is believed to be in connection with a T-Mobile data breach earlier this month. In an email sent to Google Fi customers on Monday, obtained by Android Police, Google said that the cell network’s primary network provider had become aware of suspicious activity in a system containing Google Fi customer data.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Apple says it earned $20.8B from 935M subscriptions last fiscal quarter
Friday, cha cha cha! Fri-day! Cha cha cha! We’re doing a tiny, joyous, two-person conga line around our virtual Daily Crunch editorial Zoom meeting to celebrate the arrival of the first weekend in February. Yes, it looks ridiculous. No, we couldn’t care less even if we took every ounce we had and poured into less-caring.
Phone Arena
Watch out Apple, Google! U.S. agency wants major changes to app industry
Apple has always cited security as the reason why it doesn't allow sideloading on the iPhone. Sideloading is when an app is downloaded and installed from a third-party app storefront. Since Apple has no control over the apps in a third-party app store, it worries that iPhone users will end up installing malware. Android users are allowed to sideload apps although we do suggest that you limit the apps you sideload to those from developers you're familiar with.
Decentralized "Twitter Killer" Damus Arrives On Apple Store As Users Seek More Privacy
Big Tech giant Apple has a new social app that is available on the storefront. Users can now download Damus—which has been dubbed 'the social network you control—from the App Store. It is a kind of “decentralized Twitter” created on the Nostr protocol that does not require registration or ask for personal data, email or any other information from those who want to use it.
