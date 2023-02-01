Read full article on original website
Even liberals balk at where gender wars are headed
The trans-teen social contagion, and its conflict with parents’ rights, is now so well-established even the prestige progressive press has been forced to notice. The New York Times caused a stir last week by asking families, educators and teens: Should parents be informed when a teen identifies as transgender and doesn’t want mom and dad to know? Yes. Obviously. What’s striking about the article is just how many once-progressive parents struggle with this question — but are also starting to wonder if things have gone too far.Liberals who cheered for gay rights and tell their kids “Be your true self” suddenly...
Meet the ‘agitators’: NYC migrant standoff backed by these lefties and others
The activists who city officials blamed for helping fuel the migrant standoff outside Manhattan’s Watson Hotel included a “community organizer” from California and a New York writer who sparked controversy with an open letter that got her fired by Yelp. At least one person in the group also apparently distributed an anti-cop leaflet produced by an anarchist organization that bills itself as a “rebel alliance” dedicated to “action against all the forces that threaten your freedom.” On Wednesday, Mayor Eric Adams blasted the activists as “agitators that just really, I think, are doing a disservice to migrants and doing a disservice...
US News and World Report
Double Majors in College: What to Know
Taking on two college majors can mean much more work for students, but it may bring a greater reward. According to a 2021 paper in the Columbia Economic Review, pursuing a double major almost always predicts greater earnings than pursuing either major alone. A combination of business and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), two business majors or two STEM majors will be the most lucrative.
PC Magazine
The 15 Best Online Learning Services for Kids for 2023
You want your kids to be curious, explore their interests, and keep learning even when they're not in school. Wouldn't it be nice if, after getting stuck on a homework problem or struggling with new academic material, they knew where to go to get a different explanation or a little help? The best online learning sites for kids do just that.
Futurism
Duke Professor Welcomes the "Promising" Future of Employers Reading Your Brain
Are you ready for "brain transparency?" That's the question posed in a lecture given by Duke University professor Nita Farahany at this year's annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. And she doesn't mean your head looking like one of those see-through fish at the bottom of the ocean.
ChatGPT may be coming for our jobs. Here are the 10 roles that AI is most likely to replace.
ChatGPT may be a fun tool to play with, but there's a very real risk that it could displace jobs across many industries.
wiareport.com
Three Women Scholars Who Have Been Appointed to Endowed Chairs at Research Universities
Will join Yale University in July 2023 as the Wu Tsai Professor in the department of psychology. She will also serve as associate director of the Wu Tsai Institute, and the director of Wu Tsai Institute’s Center for Neurocognition and Behavior. Dr. Nobre joined Oxford University in England in 1994 as the university’s first psychology Junior Research Fellow. Prior to her current appointment as Statutory Chair in Translational Cognitive Neuroscience in 2014, she was the first female Tutorial Fellow in a science discipline at New College. She then was a professor in cognitive neuroscience in the department of experimental psychology.
Warn your children: Robots and AI are coming for their careers
For five years or so, I have been running around as a pale imitation of Paul Revere, yelling, “The robots are coming! The robots are coming!” At schools, social settings, with family and friends, or even to complete strangers with whom I fell into conversations, I have uttered the same warning: “It’s critical that you…
spectrumnews.org
Prolific autism researcher has two dozen papers retracted
An autism researcher lost two dozen papers to retraction in January, eight years after the publisher was made aware of potentially troubling editorial practices. Elsevier, the publisher, cited undisclosed conflicts of interest, duplicated methodology and a “compromised” peer-review process as reasons for the retractions. The papers were published...
Harper's Bazaar
The 1619 Project Isn’t Going Anywhere
It started with a simple fact: “The first group of enslaved Africans were brought here over 400 years ago,” Pulitzer Prize–winning writer Nikole Hannah-Jones can be overheard saying in the trailer for Hulu’s documentary adaptation of The 1619 Project. In 2019, The New York Times released an ambitious and expansive project including a series of essays and poems that meditated on the year 1619, not only as the beginning of chattel slavery in the country that would eventually be known as the United States of America, but as the year, Jones and the project would posit, that American democracy was founded.
