Douglas County, KS

Two people in custody following double shooting in Douglas County

By Heidi Schmidt
 3 days ago

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — Two people are in custody after a family argument in Douglas County overnight.

Douglas County deputies arrived at a home shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. They found a 47-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman suffering from gunshot injuries.

As officers arrived at the home, they noticed someone driving away from the property.

Deputies performed a maneuver to stop the vehicle and took a 24-year-old man from McFarland into custody on suspicion of domestic battery.

One person killed in crash on I-70 involving multiple cars

According to the sheriff’s office, witnesses said the 24-year-old is related to the victims and shot them.

Deputies also arrested a 20-year-old man from the Lawrence area on suspicion of aggravated battery related to the case.

The sheriff’s office said the two shooting victims suffered serious injuries in the shooting, but are expected to survive.

