Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs

A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for its sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, and cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
Here’s Where To Buy Delicious Groundhog Meat In New York State

Looking to buy groundhog meat here in Upstate New York? What better way to celebrate Groundhogs Day than chowing down on delicious groundhog. If you do a quick Google Search, you will find buying groundhog meat is pretty tough. Maybe it's easier to just hunt your very own groundhog or woodchuck. However, this is 2023 we are living in. The internet has shops for everything you can think of.
Weather Canceling Flights In And Out Of New York State

Welcome to a new month! The second month of 2023 is here and as February starts, the winter weather has returned for many parts of the United States. The southern portion of the USA is getting some crazy winter weather that will have an impact on travel around the rest of the country.
Actor from CNY Reaches the Big ‘Slime’, Up for Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award

A child actor from Central New York could take home the coveted orange blimp at this year's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards!. Tyler Wladis, originally from Fayetteville, New York, is one of the nominees in this year's Favorite Male TV Star (Kids) category. Wladis is being recognized for his role as Roy Ragland in The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder. The series is a live-action reimagining of the popular Fairly OddParents animated series that ran from 2001 to 2017.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
46 Years Ago This Week, The Blizzard of 77

Having been born right after the Blizzard of '77, I can remember hearing stories about it my whole life. My parents used to tell my siblings and me stories about how so many people had to climb out of the 2nd-floor windows of their houses to get outside. As bad as the stories were, I imagine that life during the 5 days the storm lasted was quite terrifying.
BUFFALO, TX
Pay More, Or Say Goodbye To NYS Fair: OPINION

The rides, the games, the food, music, memories and fun. Some might say the only bad thing about The Great New York State Fair is that it's annual run during the last week of August and into the first week of September signals a return to school and an end to the vacation season.
SYRACUSE, NY
Marcy, NY
