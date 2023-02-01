Read full article on original website
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for its sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, and cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
Do Pink Pigeons Exist Or Did Someone Dye This Bird Found In New York?
New York State is filled with beautiful, majestic and rare animals. From moose to black bear, fisher and fox you never know what you may encounter in the wild and maybe even in your backyard. Here is one that I am willing to bet you have never seen before, a pink pigeon.
Experts Say Bird Sighting in Upstate NY was Very Rare! Here’s Why
Natalie Aldrich was outside birdwatching and enjoying the outdoors in Upstate New York a few weeks ago when she spotted something in a tree that seemed a little bit unusual. Unable to make it out, she went in for a closer look. What was it?. "At first," she said, "I...
New York Garage Find, 1978 Mercedes Parked for Over 20 Years
One day, in the early 2000's, in an undisclosed New York State garage, the owner of a 1978 Mercedes Benz 450 SLC parked the car in the garage and left it to sit, until now. See if this classic car can be restored and resold in 2023. The before and after pictures will surprise you.
Here’s Where To Buy Delicious Groundhog Meat In New York State
Looking to buy groundhog meat here in Upstate New York? What better way to celebrate Groundhogs Day than chowing down on delicious groundhog. If you do a quick Google Search, you will find buying groundhog meat is pretty tough. Maybe it's easier to just hunt your very own groundhog or woodchuck. However, this is 2023 we are living in. The internet has shops for everything you can think of.
New York’s Largest Mammal Caught on Video in the Adirondacks
There never seems to be a dull moment working with the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). New helicopter footage from upstate New York shows some pretty spectacular footage. It's all related to a new research project focused on one of the most impressive animals to step foot in the state....
Ride The World’s Largest “Magic Carpet Ride” In New York
If and when the snow returns across the region, skiers and snowboarders will have a chance to do something that no one else in the world can do. Ride the "World's Largest Magic Carpet Ride" without leaving New York State. When the ski slope opens up at Emery Park, the...
How Low Did it Go? It Once Reached 110 Below in New York State
It's about to get COLD in Central New York. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for temperatures that could go as low as 35 below. That's nothing compared to one day it dropped into triple digits in New York. Temperatures reached -110 at the top of Whiteface Mountain back...
Did You Know There Are Heated Streets & Sidewalks in Central New York
Did you know there are heated sidewalks in Central New York? Me either. And it seems there are several. Heated sidewalks can be found in front of Crouse Hospital in Syracuse and the Upstate parking garage. There's also warmth coming from the street in front of the Onondaga Savings Bank...
No One Hit Powerball Jackpot But Someone Did Win $2 Million in New York
No one hit the big $653 million Powerball jackpot. But there's one lucky $2 million winner in New York. One winning ticket matched all 5 Powerball numbers and the Powerplay in the Empire State. Was it yours?. The winning numbers for the Wednesday, February 1 Powerball were:. 31-43-58-59-66 +9. The...
The Home of Boy Scout Troop #1 is Right Here in Upstate New York
There are many small, "unknown" museums all around Upstate New York. We have tons of intersting history and fascinating stories to tell as a state. But I must admit, this is one of the most unique ones around and certainly one of the best. Growing up, we always heard about...
Weather Canceling Flights In And Out Of New York State
Welcome to a new month! The second month of 2023 is here and as February starts, the winter weather has returned for many parts of the United States. The southern portion of the USA is getting some crazy winter weather that will have an impact on travel around the rest of the country.
Actor from CNY Reaches the Big ‘Slime’, Up for Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award
A child actor from Central New York could take home the coveted orange blimp at this year's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards!. Tyler Wladis, originally from Fayetteville, New York, is one of the nominees in this year's Favorite Male TV Star (Kids) category. Wladis is being recognized for his role as Roy Ragland in The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder. The series is a live-action reimagining of the popular Fairly OddParents animated series that ran from 2001 to 2017.
DEC Warns Others for What Caused This Upstate New York Snowmobile Accident
Snowmobile accidents can happen in the blink of an eye. And just like this one, they can also lead to serious injuries. DEC Forest Rangers drove up to the Town of Webb recently after hearing reports of a snowmobile accident. According to Herkimer County 911, there were two accidents on Stillwater Reservoir and both victims were at the Stillwater Restaurant.
46 Years Ago This Week, The Blizzard of 77
Having been born right after the Blizzard of '77, I can remember hearing stories about it my whole life. My parents used to tell my siblings and me stories about how so many people had to climb out of the 2nd-floor windows of their houses to get outside. As bad as the stories were, I imagine that life during the 5 days the storm lasted was quite terrifying.
Pay More, Or Say Goodbye To NYS Fair: OPINION
The rides, the games, the food, music, memories and fun. Some might say the only bad thing about The Great New York State Fair is that it's annual run during the last week of August and into the first week of September signals a return to school and an end to the vacation season.
16 Of New York State’s Most Wanted Criminals For February 2023
February is the month of love in New York State. Maybe this month is a good time to focus on the love and safety of your community. You can do that by focusing on New York State's most wanted criminals for February 2023. How can you help make sure our...
Old Man Winter Brings Arctic Blast to CNY With -35 Wind Chills
Old Man Winter will hit Central New York with an arctic blast of dangerously cold weather. Wind chills will be as low as 35 below zero. The good news is, it won't last long. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Watch from late Thursday night (2/2/23) through Saturday afternoon (2/4/23).
Wanna Drive Faster? Speed Limit May Increase in New York State
Do you feel the need, the need for speed? The speed limit may be going up in New York state. There's a bill sponsored by Senator Thomas F. O'Mara that would increase how fast we can drive on certain roads and highways. The maximum speed limit would go from 65 mph to 70 mph.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding this week's wanted person of the week from Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. Police are looking for 39-year-old Heather A. Brower of Rome, who they say is wanted on a bench warrant and a violation of probation. The...
