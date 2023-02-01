Read full article on original website
pajaronian.com
Floodwaters contaminate residences throughout Santa Cruz County
WATSONVILLE—Francisco Elcanto schleps a five-gallon bucket into the back seat of his car. A peek under the lid reveals an assortment of neatly packed cleaning supplies. Today, all he needs is some cleaning supplies, which he is borrowing from the Santa Cruz Volunteer Center. The center is one of...
benitolink.com
Storms delays Hollister self-housing project
This is the eighth article of an ongoing series on the Riverview Estates II. To read the other articles on the development click on the following links: Part I, Part II, Part III, Part IV, Part V, Part VI and Part VII. It’s been just over a year since 12...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Farmers suffer losses as Salinas Valley fields flood
Salinas Valley was initially spared the worst of the damage as storms battered California last month. But then the Salinas River overflowed its banks Jan. 10, breaching berms and levees. Over the ensuing hours and days, thousands of acres of some of the country’s most productive farmland were flooded, resulting in massive crop damage.
kazu.org
From Capitola businesses to Salinas Valley farms, storm recovery is still months away
In Monterey County, officials estimate that the storms caused more than $75 million in damage to agriculture, with over 20,000 acres of farmland that flooded. That acreage represents about 10% of all irrigated fields in the county. “There are farming operations and acres that, worst case scenario, may not be...
pajaronian.com
PHOTO: Officials tour flood-damaged neighborhoods in Watsonville
Mark Strudley (center), Flood Control Division Manager of Santa Cruz County Department of Public Works, joins other officials in touring a College Road neighborhood recently to assess recent flood damage. Included in the tour were representatives from the offices of Senator Alex Padilla, Assemblyman Robert Rivas and Santa Cruz County Supervisors Zach Friend and Felipe Hernandez. Members of Monterey Bay Economic Partnership were also on hand. All said they were there to build an understanding of the breadth of the damage from the storms.
Eight things you know about homelessness that are wrong
Housing advocate Don Lane has worked on issues of homelessness for three decades. Here, he addresses the eight misconceptions "we need to overcome to advance our community thinking about homelessness." A former Santa Cruz mayor, Lane addresses the mental health argument, our community counting skills, the "send them back" stance and more.
KSBW.com
Volunteers needed to clean up Seacliff State Beachfront
APTOS, Calif. — It’s been almost a month since winter storms battered the Central Coast and split the Seacliff State Beach pier in half, sending piles of huge pieces of wood on the shore — clean-up is off to a slow start. According to a spokesperson for...
Gilroy Dispatch
Gilroy City Council approves downtown improvement grants
The Gilroy City Council on Jan. 23 approved a program that aims to give downtown property owners a funding boost to improve their buildings. The program would provide a matching grant of up to $5,000 to improve a building’s facade. In addition, another $5,000 grant is available for projects that remove blight from vacant buildings, such as plywood from windows.
KSBW.com
Caltrans has set lane closures for Highway 1 in Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. — Travelers using Highway 1 in Monterey should expect to encounter lane closures starting on Jan. 7 as California Department of Transportation maintenance crews will inspect and repair sections of the guardrail. Caltrans has provided a list of times, dates and areas where road closures will take...
montereycountyweekly.com
County law enforcement officials are coordinating to crack down on the worsening “ghost gun” problem.
Two recent arrests in Monterey County have brought further attention to untraceable, homemade firearms known as “ghost guns,” with local law enforcement officials saying they’re coordinating to crack down on the problem. Tuesday, Jan. 24 saw a pair of separate and unrelated ghost gun busts in the...
tpgonlinedaily.com
Team Effort: Seacliff State Beach Opens to Walk-Ins
Two weeks after an epic storm of rain, wind and waves that badly damaged Seacliff State Beach, California State Parks opened the lower beach day-use area on Jan. 21 to pedestrian traffic only. “This was a big team effort from all programmatic areas of the Santa Cruz District, State Park...
KSBW.com
Highway 9 may reopen soon, bringing relief to businesses
BEN LOMOND, Calif. — It's been almost a month since a massive landslide closed a portion of Highway 9 , congesting traffic and causing a headache for first responders, residents and businesses. Now Caltrans says the road could open as soon as next week. Highway 9 runs from Santa...
cityonahillpress.com
Concerns Arise Over Potential UCSC-Cabrillo Joint Housing Complex
Housing is housing. Even if it’s halfway across the county, right?. In a Jan. 17 vote, the Cabrillo Governing Board voted to approve the final draft of a proposed housing complex with 271 units that could house 624 students. The catch is that it would serve students from Cabrillo College and UC Santa Cruz.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville Plaza fair to highlight alternative transportation
WATSONVILLE—The Transit Equity/Rosa Parks’ Day Family Fair will unfold in downtown Watsonville Saturday at Watsonville Plaza. Attendees will be able to test out e-bicycles with Royal Dutch Gazelle e-Bicycles, meet local organizations like Regeneracion, the Community Bike Collective, Ecology Action, and Friends of the Rail & Trail and sample bites at My Mom’s Mole Food Truck.
Elderly woman saved from house fire in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Watsonville Fire Department rescued an elderly woman from a house fire Thursday morning. Watsonville Police said they arrived at 9:30 a.m. at 49 Blanco Lane for reports of a structure fire. Two good Samaritans were helping an elderly woman who was trapped in the home when American Medical Response arrived. The The post Elderly woman saved from house fire in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
Gilroy Dispatch
Gilroy Unified won’t pursue school closure, for now
The Gilroy Unified School District Board of Education on Jan. 26 decided not to move forward with closing a school. But with enrollment continuing to spiral down, the possibility of shutting down another campus will continue to hang over the district. Enrollment in GUSD stands at about 10,450, a little...
montereycountyweekly.com
Low staffing forces Salinas PD to prioritize calls, meaning not all will trigger a police response.
With staffing levels thin, the Salinas Police Department has changed the way it prioritizes call responses. On Jan. 26, Salinas PD implemented a new process when deciding whether to send a police officer to a reported crime. “We had to make some drastic decisions,” Chief Roberto Filice told City Council...
thedesertreview.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Santa Cruz metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Santa Cruz metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
pajaronian.com
Woman injured in Watsonville mobile home blaze
WATSONVILLE—A woman was injured when a fire roared through her mobile home Thursday at Meadows Manor, 49 Blanca Lane. Michelle Pulido, spokeswoman for Watsonville Police, said two good Samaritans burst through the front door of the single-wide home after they spotted flames and smoke barreling out of unit 602. Though the pair was met with a wall of flames and smoke inside the home, they managed to yank the solo resident, who neighbors said was in her 80s, to safety.
KSBW.com
No major injuries in officer involved shooting in Santa Cruz Friday Morning
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Police Department reported there was an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning. They say neither the officers nor the suspect were seriously injured or wounded by a gunshot. It happened on the 300 block of Lee Street at 6 a.m. Santa Cruz police arrested...
