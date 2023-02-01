Mark Strudley (center), Flood Control Division Manager of Santa Cruz County Department of Public Works, joins other officials in touring a College Road neighborhood recently to assess recent flood damage. Included in the tour were representatives from the offices of Senator Alex Padilla, Assemblyman Robert Rivas and Santa Cruz County Supervisors Zach Friend and Felipe Hernandez. Members of Monterey Bay Economic Partnership were also on hand. All said they were there to build an understanding of the breadth of the damage from the storms.

WATSONVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO