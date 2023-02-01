ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

DeSoto Times Today

Brown announces campaign for Public Service Commissioner

Today, Representative Chris Brown has officially announced his campaign for Public Service Commissioner for the Northern District of Mississippi. Brown has served in the State Legislature since 2012 and has been consistently recognized for his conservative record. "As a proud eighth-generation Mississippian, I know this district well. I grew up...
biloxinewsevents.com

Enjoy A Meal At This Lakefront Restaurant In Mississippi

Located just north of Jackson, Madison, Mississippi is one of the state’s most charming towns. In fact, we’d even go so far as to say it’s one of the best cities in America! When you find yourself exploring this town, be sure to swing by The Mermaid Cafe, a down-to-earth lakefront restaurant in Mississippi that will win you over with a delicious menu…
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Who is running for Mississippi’s statewide offices in 2023?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office released the 2023 candidates who have qualified for statewide government positions. The following candidates qualified for the 2023 election: Candidates for State of Mississippi Governor Candidates for State of Mississippi Lt. Governor Candidates for State of Mississippi Attorney General Candidates for State of Mississippi Secretary […]
listenupyall.com

Adams County emergency management director running for state ag commissioner

NATCHEZ, Miss. — Adams County’s emergency management director is running for state agriculture commissioner. Brad Bradford’s campaign boasts of his extensive background in agriculture, which includes growing up on a Humphreys County farm, having a degree in agronomy from Alcorn State University and being a small-farm consultant.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
OnlyInYourState

Here Are The 16 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Mississippi

Visitors to the Magnolia State come from around the world to indulge in Mississippi cuisine, relax on the white sandy beaches of the Gulf of Mexico, fish its excellent fishing lakes, and enjoy local college sporting events. Mississippi is also unexpectedly scenic, with many hidden natural gems worth exploring, not to mention plenty of history and culture to enjoy. When visiting, it might be tempting to search for the best hotels or campgrounds, but why not opt for a lodging experience that is more unique and exciting? If you choose from any of these 16 best places to stay in Mississippi, you’ll surely find any one of them to be perfectly homey and inviting. We’re so confident you’ll love them that you may not want to leave!
bslshoofly.com

Medical Marijuana in Mississippi

It is now legal to purchase medical marijuana in the State of Mississippi. This will bring relief to many who suffer from glaucoma, chronic pain and effects of chemotherapy. Here is how and where to get it. - by Lisa Monti. Coast Cannabis on U.S. 90 in Bay St. Louis...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Biden announces $60M grant for I-10 corridor in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden’s administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary grant program, known as the […]
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi logistics firm buys competitor, now has 700 employees and 500 trucks

Jones Logistics (“JoLo”), a national specialized transportation and logistics company, announces today the acquisition of Nationwide Express (“Nationwide”). Based in Central Tennessee, Nationwide provides dedicated trucking services, warehousing, 3PL logistic services, recycling transportation, and waste management solutions. Its geographic footprint includes operations in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.
HATTIESBURG, MS
mageenews.com

MDE releases 2021-22 chronic absenteeism report of schools, districts

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has released the most recent school and district chronic absence data, which shows that 28% of Mississippi students were absent 18 days or more during the 2021-22 school year. Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing 10% (18 days) of the...
travelawaits.com

My 20 Favorite Experiences In Mississippi I Tell Visitors Not To Miss

Since my daughter graduated from Ole Miss and ended up staying in Mississippi, I’ve spent much time there over the past 12 years. Mississippi is worth getting to know, but you need to include some cool places not in the most well-known towns to find them. Here are my 20 favorite Mississippi experiences that I tell visitors not to miss. How many have you done?
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Feb. 3-5

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (February 3-5) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Circus on Ice – Friday – Natchez Mimosas and Mortgages – Saturday – Jackson Pilates and Mimosas – Saturday – […]
CBS 42

Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Mississippi?

MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Mississippi? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Mississippi has no state law or restrictions for riding in the back of a truck at any age. […]
WLOX

Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann discusses next steps for Bonnet Carre Spillway

Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann discusses next steps for Bonnet Carre Spillway
