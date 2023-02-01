ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Go Red For Women 2023 kicks off Heart Month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A national initiative promoting heart health is back. The 2023 Go Red For Women is on Friday, February 3 and is celebrated all over the country. Show your support for the American Heart Association by rocking your best red. The American Heart Association is continuing...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville art auction breaks records, brings in over $1.4 million

Case Auction's Winter Auction, which featured a pastel portrait by Beauford Delaney, broke multiple records and made half a million dollars over the total high estimate for the auction according to a press release. The items auctioned brought in over $1.4 million total based on information from Case Auction's website.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Sevier Animal Care Center over capacity

Sevier Animal Care Center is asking people to adopt or foster dogs as the shelter is 'drowning in dogs.'. Sevier Animal Care Center is asking people to adopt or foster dogs as the shelter is 'drowning in dogs.'. The Seven on 2/03. News at 6 on 2/03. News at 5...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Yee-Haw Brewing Co. officially opens in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After two years, Yee-Haw Brewing Company is now opening its doors to the public. The new business is holding its grand opening on Friday Feb. 3 from 11 a.m. to midnight, giving the community the opportunity to stop by whenever they find it most convenient.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville's first Black police officer

Moses Smith didn't just break barriers, he worked around them to create his own path. He was Knoxville's first Black police officer, a City alderman, and he served as a watchman over the U.S. Customs House. Knoxville’s first Black police officer. Moses Smith didn't just break barriers, he worked...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Moldy lemons found at Knoxville diner

The grade is a 75 at Alice's Diner located at 4405 N. Broadway in Knoxville. 75 is a passing score. A grade of 69 and below is considered failing. The grade is a 75 at Alice's Diner located at 4405 N. Broadway in Knoxville. 75 is a passing score. A grade of 69 and below is considered failing.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

New Carson-Newman dorm to be school’s largest building project ever

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A new residence life building is coming to Carson-Newman University for the first time in decades in what will be the largest construction project in the school’s history. The 524-bed residential complex will cover more than 110,000 sq feet, the largest project in Carson-Newman’s 172-year history. Construction is set to […]
JEFFERSON CITY, TN
WATE

Latest on Smith & Wesson coming to Blount County

Smith & Wesson will soon start calling Blount County home. The company will start moving into its new headquarters a little later in the year but things are moving on as scheduled. Latest on Smith & Wesson coming to Blount County. Smith & Wesson will soon start calling Blount County...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Casey Kay live ahead of Lady Vols vs. Ole Miss

WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at...
OXFORD, MS
WATE

Knoxville apartment fire update

A South Knoxville apartment building sustained heavy damage after a fire started near a bed Wednesday afternoon, according to Knoxville Fire Department Asst. Chief Mark Wilbanks. Knoxville apartment fire update. A South Knoxville apartment building sustained heavy damage after a fire started near a bed Wednesday afternoon, according to Knoxville...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Lady Vols show confidence in the paint against Ole Miss

Lady Vols show confidence in the paint against Ole …. Lady Vols show confidence in the paint against Ole Miss. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m....
OXFORD, MS
WATE

Smith & Wesson to start moving into new Blount County HQ in late 2023

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A gun-making company older than the Civil War will soon start calling Blount County home. Smith & Wesson plans to start moving into its new headquarters later this year but things are moving on as scheduled. Jeff Muir with Blount Partnership said, “There’s walls up around it. They’ve installed some equipment. […]
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy