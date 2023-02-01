Read full article on original website
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
A Dandridge Postal Worker is Receiving the 'Postmaster General Hero Award' For Helping Stop a Scam on an Elderly WomanZack LoveDandridge, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
Go Red For Women 2023 kicks off Heart Month
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A national initiative promoting heart health is back. The 2023 Go Red For Women is on Friday, February 3 and is celebrated all over the country. Show your support for the American Heart Association by rocking your best red. The American Heart Association is continuing...
Moldy lemons, sausage tossed at Knoxville diner during health inspection
The diner with the low inspection score is in Knoxville. There were several critical violations that could potentially cause foodborne illness.
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Feb. 3-5
The rainfall has been off and on in East Tennessee as we enter into February, however, there are still ways to have some free fun during the rain or sun.
Knoxville art auction breaks records, brings in over $1.4 million
Case Auction's Winter Auction, which featured a pastel portrait by Beauford Delaney, broke multiple records and made half a million dollars over the total high estimate for the auction according to a press release. The items auctioned brought in over $1.4 million total based on information from Case Auction's website.
Some East TN schools cancel Monday classes due to illness
At least 2 schools districts have canceled class for Monday, Feb 6 due to illness.
Sevier Animal Care Center over capacity
Sevier Animal Care Center is asking people to adopt or foster dogs as the shelter is 'drowning in dogs.'.
Yee-Haw Brewing Co. officially opens in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After two years, Yee-Haw Brewing Company is now opening its doors to the public. The new business is holding its grand opening on Friday Feb. 3 from 11 a.m. to midnight, giving the community the opportunity to stop by whenever they find it most convenient.
Maryville community rallying behind car accident victim
Brad's stepmom added even though his wreck was awful, it has brought the family together.
Knoxville's first Black police officer
Moses Smith didn't just break barriers, he worked around them to create his own path. He was Knoxville's first Black police officer, a City alderman, and he served as a watchman over the U.S. Customs House.
Bearden student first to earn highly sought-after IT certifications
A Bearden High School student is the first in Knox County Schools to achieve four certifications from one of the IT industry's top trade associations.
Chinese ‘spy balloon’ may have crossed East TN
What some are referring to as a suspected Chinese spy balloon is expected to cross over Tennessee overnight. Here's when it might be over East Tennessee.
New Carson-Newman dorm to be school’s largest building project ever
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A new residence life building is coming to Carson-Newman University for the first time in decades in what will be the largest construction project in the school's history. The 524-bed residential complex will cover more than 110,000 sq feet, the largest project in Carson-Newman's 172-year history. Construction is set to […]
Latest on Smith & Wesson coming to Blount County
Smith & Wesson will soon start calling Blount County home. The company will start moving into its new headquarters a little later in the year but things are moving on as scheduled. Latest on Smith & Wesson coming to Blount County. Smith & Wesson will soon start calling Blount County...
Casey Kay live ahead of Lady Vols vs. Ole Miss
Casey Kay live ahead of Lady Vols vs. Ole Miss
Knoxville apartment fire update
A South Knoxville apartment building sustained heavy damage after a fire started near a bed Wednesday afternoon, according to Knoxville Fire Department Asst. Chief Mark Wilbanks. Knoxville apartment fire update. A South Knoxville apartment building sustained heavy damage after a fire started near a bed Wednesday afternoon, according to Knoxville...
Lady Vols show confidence in the paint against Ole Miss
Lady Vols show confidence in the paint against Ole Miss
Knoxville Area Transit to change bus routes, times
Knoxville Area Transit is considering changes to how their busses run and they are asking for input from public transit users.
Knoxville lawyer named to Tennessee Supreme Court
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has announced the replacement for a Tennessee Supreme Court judge who will retire later this year.
Smith & Wesson to start moving into new Blount County HQ in late 2023
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A gun-making company older than the Civil War will soon start calling Blount County home. Smith & Wesson plans to start moving into its new headquarters later this year but things are moving on as scheduled. Jeff Muir with Blount Partnership said, "There's walls up around it. They've installed some equipment. […]
