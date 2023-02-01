Read full article on original website
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
A staycation at Ace Hotel Brooklyn
One of the things I love most about travel, after exploring the food and drink of the area, are hotels. It’s an imperative part of the experience, and I put serious value into the quality of the accommodations as it informs so much of the trip. Some of my favorite places to stay while traveling in America are Ace Hotels. I’ve had glorious experiences at their locations in New Orleans (both the Ace and their sister hotel, Maison de la Luz) and in Los Angeles. When I decided on a “staycation” in Brooklyn, there was no other choice than the Ace Hotel Brooklyn. Of course, as said, food and drink are my priority when traveling (even in my own city), so the emphasis was on the Ace’s in-house eatery, As You Are, where I would have dinner one night and brunch the next day (while thoroughly immersing in all of the hotel offerings in between meals).
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery closes soon for 122 apartments in Forest Hills, Queens
Housing lottery applications close shortly for 122 newly constructed apartments at Apex Place, 108-60 Horace Harding Expressway, in Forest Hills, Queens. Eligible applicants must earn from $28,252 to $231,700 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $738 for a studio. The available apartments include studios, one, two,...
brickunderground.com
Why we moved to NYC from New Jersey: We wanted to sell our NJ house at the peak and be close to parks, ballet, and theater
Twins Julie and Anne, former VPs at JP Morgan, sold the longtime home they co-owned in Spring Lake, New Jersey, and bought a co-op on the Upper West Side, where they love walking in local parks and enjoy going to ballet, theater, and opera performances. Here’s their story. We...
rew-online.com
The “New” New York Proposal and What It Could Mean for Commercial Real Estate
Last December, a panel of New York Ciity and State advisors led by Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams published the “New” New York Panel for New York City: Making New York Work for Everyone. In what they deemed a new era of collaboration between city and state, the ambitious proposal sets forth three major goals, which are comprised of 40 detailed initiatives:
Crumbl Cookies coming to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Get ready dessert lovers. Crumbl, the viral cookie-maker whose dense, ooey gooey desserts quickly became a social media sensation, is opening up shop on Staten Island. “We are very excited to be part of the Charleston community,” a company spokesperson noted when questioned about a sign...
OnlyInYourState
Few People Know One Of The Nicest Restaurants In America Is Hiding In Small-Town New York
One of the best restaurants in the nation is hiding just outside of Tarrytown, New York in Pocantico Hills. Blue Hill at Stone Barns, which opened in 2004, is known all around the world and is popular with foodies and celebrities. It has two Michelin stars and everything on the menu is innovative, beautiful, tasty, and memorable. This farm-to-table, upscale restaurant in small-town New York is absolutely incredible. Read on to learn more about it.
Latest Manhattan Casino Bid Includes Giant Ferris Wheel Near UN Headquarters
Manhattan Casino Bid Includes Giant Ferris Wheel Near UN Headquarters. An empty site near the United Nations headquarters in Midtown is the latest possible location for a casino. The owner of land that covers three blocks on the waterfront, will partner with Mohegan, the casino and resort operator, to compete...
Exclusive: Any hope of a smaller NY Wheel is now dead; NYC terminates lease
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York Wheel project is dead -- again. When large-scale investors in the NY Wheel announced the project was dead in October 2018, CanAm Enterprises, which is a sponsor of EB-5 regional center projects, said they would build a smaller version of the New York Wheel -- about 420 feet high -- on the St. George waterfront, and it would likely take shape by early 2025.
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50K
New York is one of the most popular and best cities in the United States and worldwide. Every year, thousands of people come here for temporary or permanent residence. For a long time, the metropolitan area of New York has faced problems like a shortage of housing. As a result, so many individuals are forced to sleep on the streets.
The African American exodus from New York City
Faith Robinson holds a photograph of her grandmother standing in front of her family’s brownstone in Bed-Stuy in the 1990s. While the city’s overall population grows, the number of non-Hispanic Blacks continues to tumble; an epicenter of the change is Bed-Stuy. [ more › ]
News 12
3 NYC Bed Bath & Beyond locations set to close
Bed Bath & Beyond has announced that it will be shutting down three of its New York City locations. The company is closing 87 locations nationwide. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond reported that their third-quarter sales fell by approximately 33 percent. Two of the three locations that are shutting...
Eric Adams Let Brooklyn Cruise Terminal Operator Depart With $15 Million
Mayor Eric Adams put the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in the spotlight this week with confrontational efforts to relocate hundreds of migrant men there from a Manhattan hotel.But it’s not the first time Adams has focused on the Red Hook facility. In 2017, as Brooklyn borough president, he pledged $2.2 million for upgrades to help better serve cruise passengers —...
rew-online.com
Sale of landmark hotel in New York City’s East Side closes
JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it has closed the sale of 525 Lexington Ave., a 35-story, 655-key, full-service hotel in New York City’s Midtown East neighborhood. The parties have agreed to not disclose the purchase price. JLL represented the seller, Deka Immobilien, in the sale...
Curbed
Good Luck Switching to an Induction Stove in the City
Next year, New York City will start blocking new buildings from bringing in natural gas, part of a push to get off fossil fuels, and the governor wants to take that ban statewide. Meanwhile, the Consumer Product Safety Commission is weighing whether to ban sales of new gas stoves, citing studies that show they release nitrogen dioxide, methane, and other chemicals, which have been linked to childhood asthma and cancer.
East Harlem mom fights for heat amid frigid temperatures
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An East Harlem mother of two children says she is freezing and struggles to keep her 8-year-old warm every night in their NYCHA apartment. Latisha Tarver sent PIX11 News a video, making a plea for help. With temperatures plunging in the New York City area the next few days, Tarver […]
Powerball tickets win $100K on Long Island, $50K in Brooklyn
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing was twice as nice for New York, with a $100,000 winning ticket sold on Long Island and a $50,000 winner in Brooklyn. The six-figure ticket was sold at a BP gas station on Rockaway Avenue in Valley Stream, while the other winner was sold at the Mermaid […]
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 2900 Stillwell Avenue in Coney Island, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a six-story mixed-use building at 2900 Stillwell Avenue in Coney Island, Brooklyn. Located at the intersection of Mermaid Avenue and Stillwell Avenue, the corner lot is steps from the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue subway station, serviced by the D, F, N, and Q trains. Moheeb Nasser under the 2900 Stillwell Avenue Corp. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
bkreader.com
A Black-Owned Photo Lab Blooms Beneath a Bed-Stuy Flower Shop
A community-focused photo lab and darkroom is laying roots under a Bed-Stuy flower shop, and for Dominic Ming—who started the business out of his grandma’s East Flatbush home with just a bike, a passion, and a helpful connection at Parsons— it feels like good things keep being placed in his path.
A groovy pop-up skating rink for all ages is opening in Brooklyn next week
It seems like New Yorkers can't get enough of skating rinks these days, which is why we assume that the black-owned, Brooklyn-born The Roller Wave—a nostalgia-inducing destination at Atlantic Terminal Mall—will be a roaring success once it opens on February 11. The 9,000-square-foot pop-up rink will be accessible...
NBC New York
2 New Beaches Are Coming to NYC, With One Set to Open This Summer
Two new beaches are coming to New York City, with one of them opening up for Summer 2023. Manhattan's first beach will be along the Hudson River, just north of West 12th Street in the Meatpacking District. The Hudson River Park Trust said the space will open this summer and will include a 14,000-foot stretch of sand along the Gansevoort Peninsula.
