Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Clarkston High School now has state of the art Anatomage Table
CLARKSTON - A cutting edge piece of medical equipment is now in use at Clarkston High School. The Anatomage Table was purchased through levy funds that were collected over time. The new technology cost the district around $100,000 to purchase. With that investment, the district plans to help prepare students for healthcare careers in the Lewiston Clarkston Valley.
P1FCU Accepting Applications for Annual Scholarship Program
LEWISTON - P1FCU is currently accepting applications for its Annual Scholarship Program, which is open to all 2023 high school graduates. In total, P1FCU will award fifteen (15) $1,000 college scholarships for the 2023-24 school year. Winners of the P1FCU Scholarship Program are chosen by a committee that carefully assesses...
2,787 University of Idaho Students Qualify for Dean's List for Fall 2022 Semester
MOSCOW - On Wednesday, the University of Idaho released the list of students who qualified for the Dean's List for the 2022 Fall semester. In order to qualify for the Dean's List, U of I students must maintain at least a 3.5 GPA on a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester.
Tri-State Memorial Hospital Accepting Nominations for Their Provider of Excellence Award
CLARKSTON - Tri-State Memorial Hospital is now accepting nominations for the 2nd annual Provider of Excellence Award. The Tri-State Provider of Excellence Award was established last year in tribute of Dr. Richard Weiland, one of the original four primary care providers who joined Tri-State Memorial Hospital Primary Care Clinics in 2011. Each year, a single provider of any specialty will be awarded the recognition.
nwpb.org
‘The Florida of the Northwest’: Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is one of the region’s oldest population centers
It might not be balmy or strewn with palm trees, but there is one thing the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley has in common with Florida: Seniors account for roughly 20% of its residents. According to a census analysis by Interlink Inc., a Clarkston nonprofit organization, the valley is the oldest population center...
Powerball Jackpot at $700 Million for Saturday Night Drawing
LEWISTON - The Powerball jackpot that has been rolling since last November is now up to an estimated $700 million ($375.7 million cash value) for the Saturday, Feb. 4 drawing. If a player wins Saturday’s jackpot, it will rank as the sixth-largest Powerball jackpot and the tenth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.
Lewis-Clark State Students Offer Free Tax Return Assistance on Monday's Beginning February 6
LEWISTON - Lewis-Clark State College Business & Computer Science Division students are offering to help residents in the Lewis-Clark Valley who cannot afford to pay for help with their 2022 tax returns by offering free tax return assistance. Students will be available on Monday's between 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. starting...
Pullman Regional Hospital Opens Urology Center in Partnership with Local Urologist, Dr. John Keizur
PULLMAN, WA - Palouse Urology Center has officially opened its doors as a member of Pullman Regional Hospital’s network of clinics with local Urologist John Keizur, MD. The Palouse Urology Center office is located at 825 SE Bishop Blvd. Ste. 101, the former location of Palouse Urology, on the second level of the Pullman Regional Hospital campus.
WSU Veterinarians Find Young Hawk New Parents
PULLMAN - A Swainson’s hawk found this past summer outside of an Idaho bar is likely now more than 6,000 miles south enjoying the Argentine sun thanks to Washington State University and a pair of adult hawks that called Pullman home. The young hawk was discovered in the early...
Lewiston Civic Theatre Presents: 'Noises Off'
LEWISTON - The Lewiston Civic Theatre will continue its 2022-23 season with 'Noises Off' directed by Rodney Farrington. Between February 16-26, 2023, the Lewiston Civic Theatre will host a total of 8 performances, all of which will take place at the Normal Hill Campus Auditorium (1114 9th Ave). Called the...
thegrowlingwolverine.org
University of Idaho Murder Solved
After the fatal stabbing killing four college students in small college town Moscow, Idaho at 3 a.m. on Nov. 13, the whole country was in a state of fear, grievance, and sorrow for many weeks. Fortunately, on Dec. 30, 2022, Pennsylvania State Police took 28 year old Bryan Christopher Kohberger into custody.
hhsknightlynews.com
The Mystery of the Idaho College Murders Revealed
November 13th, 2022, marked the tragic death of four college students attending the University of Idaho. They were brutally murdered in their rental home in Moscow, ID, around 4:30 am with what has been revealed as a large knife. The case has been unfolding for months, and just recently, police have finally grasped a suspect. Bryan Kohberger, a criminology PhD student attending Washington State University, which is only ten miles from Moscow, was arrested on December 30th for the quadruple homicide of Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21. The exact account of the night of November 12th, according to security cameras and surviving roommates, went as follows: Chapin and Kernodle, who were lifelong friends, attended the Corner Club bar in Moscow; Mogen and Goncalves, who were dating, ate at the Sigma Chi House. The four friends arrived back at the rental home around 1am and Kernodle ordered DoorDash around 4am. Shortly after the DoorDash order, a surviving roomate claimed to have heard someone in the house, which was followed by the murders. That roommate locked herself in her room and called 911.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lapwai Wildcat Boys Basketball Team Recognized as IHSAA 1A DI Team of the Month for January 2023
LAPWAI - The Lapwai Wildcat Boys Basketball team (19-0) has been named the Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA) 1A D1 Team of the Month for January 2023. So far during the 2022-23 season, all the Wildcats have done is go a perfect 19-0, including 10-0 during the month of January. The Wildcat Boys are also winning convincingly on a regular basis, outscoring opponents 1571-863 on the year. Just two times have opponents been able to stay within 10 points of Lapwai as the final buzzer sounds, with none yet being able to find the perfect formula to take them down.
Lewiston Airport looks for restaurant to open at 4th and Bryden
LEWISTON - The Lewiston Nez Perce County Airport (LWS) is inviting business owners to submit a proposal for one or more of the following business opportunities. The first opportunity is for a hotel, restaurant or drive through coffee shop for the corner of Bryden and 4th Street. This location was formerly Hathaway Park but now is an empty lot directly in front of the airport on Bryden Avenue. The airport is marketing the lot as "one of the best locations available" in town, with over 17,000 cars passing by each day.
Dworshak Dam Makes WorldAtlas.com List of '7 Most Awe-Inspiring Dams in the US'
AHSAHKA, ID - WorldAtlas.com has named Dworshak Dam in Clearwater County, Idaho as one of the '7 Most Awe-Inspiring Dams in the US.'. Standing 717 feet tall, Dworshak Dam is the third largest dam in all of the US. After seven years of construction, Dworshak Dam opened in 1973. Also...
B's Bakery Storefront Grand Opening on Main Street in Lewiston set for Saturday
LEWISTON, ID - B's Bakery, a popular local baking business owned and operated by Brittin Sager, will host its storefront Grand Opening this Saturday, February 4, 2023 on Main Street in downtown Lewiston. The Grand Opening will be held from 9:00a.m. - 3:00 p.m. In operation since 2019, B's bakery...
Humane Society of the Palouse Seeking Pet Food Donations
MOSCOW, ID - With their current stock of pet food running low, the Humane Society of the Palouse is seeking donations for its pet food and supply pantry!. The pantry, which provides free pet food and other necessary pet supplies to residents in Latah County, runs solely on donations. If...
eastidahonews.com
Skull, bones found under Memorial Bridge in northern Idaho
LEWISTON (KLEW) – A spokesperson for the City of Lewiston released more details on the remains found underneath the Memorial Bridge in north Lewiston on Wednesday morning. An excavation crew notified Lewiston Police after finding a skull and bones. The crew immediately stopped their work. Police have shut down...
Vegas woman arrested for trying to smother father at Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Idaho — 54-year-old Sandra McCarty of Las Vegas was arrested Thursday, charged with first-degree attempted murder of her own father, an 81-year-old receiving care at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Staff called 911 just after 8 a.m. when a nurse aid walked in the room and...
KXLY
Woman dies inside detention center in Lewiston, ISP investigating
LEWISTON, Idaho -- A woman was pronounced dead inside a Lewiston detention center after she was found unconscious, and paramedics were unable to save her. At around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, inmates at the Adult Detention Center in Lewiston notified detention deputies of an unconscious person inside the building.
