Lewiston, ID

Big Country News

Clarkston High School now has state of the art Anatomage Table

CLARKSTON - A cutting edge piece of medical equipment is now in use at Clarkston High School. The Anatomage Table was purchased through levy funds that were collected over time. The new technology cost the district around $100,000 to purchase. With that investment, the district plans to help prepare students for healthcare careers in the Lewiston Clarkston Valley.
CLARKSTON, WA
Big Country News

P1FCU Accepting Applications for Annual Scholarship Program

LEWISTON - P1FCU is currently accepting applications for its Annual Scholarship Program, which is open to all 2023 high school graduates. In total, P1FCU will award fifteen (15) $1,000 college scholarships for the 2023-24 school year. Winners of the P1FCU Scholarship Program are chosen by a committee that carefully assesses...
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Tri-State Memorial Hospital Accepting Nominations for Their Provider of Excellence Award

CLARKSTON - Tri-State Memorial Hospital is now accepting nominations for the 2nd annual Provider of Excellence Award. The Tri-State Provider of Excellence Award was established last year in tribute of Dr. Richard Weiland, one of the original four primary care providers who joined Tri-State Memorial Hospital Primary Care Clinics in 2011. Each year, a single provider of any specialty will be awarded the recognition.
CLARKSTON, WA
Big Country News

Pullman Regional Hospital Opens Urology Center in Partnership with Local Urologist, Dr. John Keizur

PULLMAN, WA - Palouse Urology Center has officially opened its doors as a member of Pullman Regional Hospital’s network of clinics with local Urologist John Keizur, MD. The Palouse Urology Center office is located at 825 SE Bishop Blvd. Ste. 101, the former location of Palouse Urology, on the second level of the Pullman Regional Hospital campus.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

WSU Veterinarians Find Young Hawk New Parents

PULLMAN - A Swainson’s hawk found this past summer outside of an Idaho bar is likely now more than 6,000 miles south enjoying the Argentine sun thanks to Washington State University and a pair of adult hawks that called Pullman home. The young hawk was discovered in the early...
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Lewiston Civic Theatre Presents: 'Noises Off'

LEWISTON - The Lewiston Civic Theatre will continue its 2022-23 season with 'Noises Off' directed by Rodney Farrington. Between February 16-26, 2023, the Lewiston Civic Theatre will host a total of 8 performances, all of which will take place at the Normal Hill Campus Auditorium (1114 9th Ave). Called the...
LEWISTON, ID
thegrowlingwolverine.org

University of Idaho Murder Solved

After the fatal stabbing killing four college students in small college town Moscow, Idaho at 3 a.m. on Nov. 13, the whole country was in a state of fear, grievance, and sorrow for many weeks. Fortunately, on Dec. 30, 2022, Pennsylvania State Police took 28 year old Bryan Christopher Kohberger into custody.
MOSCOW, ID
hhsknightlynews.com

The Mystery of the Idaho College Murders Revealed

November 13th, 2022, marked the tragic death of four college students attending the University of Idaho. They were brutally murdered in their rental home in Moscow, ID, around 4:30 am with what has been revealed as a large knife. The case has been unfolding for months, and just recently, police have finally grasped a suspect. Bryan Kohberger, a criminology PhD student attending Washington State University, which is only ten miles from Moscow, was arrested on December 30th for the quadruple homicide of Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21. The exact account of the night of November 12th, according to security cameras and surviving roommates, went as follows: Chapin and Kernodle, who were lifelong friends, attended the Corner Club bar in Moscow; Mogen and Goncalves, who were dating, ate at the Sigma Chi House. The four friends arrived back at the rental home around 1am and Kernodle ordered DoorDash around 4am. Shortly after the DoorDash order, a surviving roomate claimed to have heard someone in the house, which was followed by the murders. That roommate locked herself in her room and called 911.
MOSCOW, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lapwai Wildcat Boys Basketball Team Recognized as IHSAA 1A DI Team of the Month for January 2023

LAPWAI - The Lapwai Wildcat Boys Basketball team (19-0) has been named the Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA) 1A D1 Team of the Month for January 2023. So far during the 2022-23 season, all the Wildcats have done is go a perfect 19-0, including 10-0 during the month of January. The Wildcat Boys are also winning convincingly on a regular basis, outscoring opponents 1571-863 on the year. Just two times have opponents been able to stay within 10 points of Lapwai as the final buzzer sounds, with none yet being able to find the perfect formula to take them down.
LAPWAI, ID
Big Country News

Lewiston Airport looks for restaurant to open at 4th and Bryden

LEWISTON - The Lewiston Nez Perce County Airport (LWS) is inviting business owners to submit a proposal for one or more of the following business opportunities. The first opportunity is for a hotel, restaurant or drive through coffee shop for the corner of Bryden and 4th Street. This location was formerly Hathaway Park but now is an empty lot directly in front of the airport on Bryden Avenue. The airport is marketing the lot as "one of the best locations available" in town, with over 17,000 cars passing by each day.
LEWISTON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Skull, bones found under Memorial Bridge in northern Idaho

LEWISTON (KLEW) – A spokesperson for the City of Lewiston released more details on the remains found underneath the Memorial Bridge in north Lewiston on Wednesday morning. An excavation crew notified Lewiston Police after finding a skull and bones. The crew immediately stopped their work. Police have shut down...
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY

Woman dies inside detention center in Lewiston, ISP investigating

LEWISTON, Idaho -- A woman was pronounced dead inside a Lewiston detention center after she was found unconscious, and paramedics were unable to save her. At around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, inmates at the Adult Detention Center in Lewiston notified detention deputies of an unconscious person inside the building.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Big Country News

