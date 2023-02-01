Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Makes It Clear He Won't Play In San FranciscoOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Green Bay Packers Lose CoachOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be TradedOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
Texans interview 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik for spot on DeMeco Ryans' staff
With DeMeco Ryans going to the AFC South, it means that some of his fellow staff members with the San Francisco 49ers might follow him to the Houston Texans. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans interviewed 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik for the offensive coordinator position. Slowik,...
Report: Vikings assistant, former McCarthy staffer interviewed for Cowboys OC job
There’s another hat in the ring for the Cowboys offensive coordinator position, and this one has Viking horns on it. Minnesota tight ends coach and passing game coordinator Brian Angelichio reportedly met with the Cowboys on Thursday, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Angelichio, a 50-year-old New York native,...
Report: 'All signs' point to Ejiro Evero as Vikings defensive coordinator
A longtime Denver Broncos insider says "all signs point to Evero as Vikes DC."
5 Best Super Bowl QB performances in NFL history, from Troy Aikman to Joe Montana
Throughout the long history of the NFL Championship game, the best Super Bowl QB performances are what often resonate with
Sean Payton Reportedly Interviewing Former Head Coach For Defensive Coordinator
Broncos head coach Sean Payton could add a marquee name to his staff for the 2023 season. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Broncos have requested permission to interview Steelers linebackers coach and senior defensive assistant Brian Flores for their opening at defensive ...
Texans interview Bobby Slowik, Nick Caley, Troy Walters for OC job
The Texans conducted interviews Wednesday with San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik, New England Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley and Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers coach Troy Walters for their offensive coordinator position after hiring DeMeco Ryans as their new coach
Shanle: How many Saints coaches, players join Sean Payton with Broncos?
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is now with the Broncos and Russell Wilson, but will that be the end of the names shipping out west? See more on WWL and Audacy.
Is Sean Payton blocking Ejiro Evero from interviewing with Vikings?
Evero is one of three remaining candidates for the Vikings' open defensive coordinator job.
Tennessee Titans Make Historic Move
The Tennessee Titans are coming off a disappointing season, finishing 7-10 and missing the playoffs in the National Football League. A big reason for this would have to be because of top players suffering major injuries, like starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill being knocked out for the season due to an ankle injury.
nfltraderumors.co
AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots
Albert Breer reports that the Dolphins signed new DC Vic Fangio to a three-year deal worth over $4.5 million per year. Jets HC Robert Saleh feels they are fortunate to land former Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett as their next offensive coordinator. “We’re really fortunate how much he believes in us...
Comments / 0