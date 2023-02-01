ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Country News

Lewiston Airport looks for restaurant to open at 4th and Bryden

LEWISTON - The Lewiston Nez Perce County Airport (LWS) is inviting business owners to submit a proposal for one or more of the following business opportunities. The first opportunity is for a hotel, restaurant or drive through coffee shop for the corner of Bryden and 4th Street. This location was formerly Hathaway Park but now is an empty lot directly in front of the airport on Bryden Avenue. The airport is marketing the lot as "one of the best locations available" in town, with over 17,000 cars passing by each day.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Clarkston High School now has state of the art Anatomage Table

CLARKSTON - A cutting edge piece of medical equipment is now in use at Clarkston High School. The Anatomage Table was purchased through levy funds that were collected over time. The new technology cost the district around $100,000 to purchase. With that investment, the district plans to help prepare students for healthcare careers in the Lewiston Clarkston Valley.
CLARKSTON, WA
eastidahonews.com

Skull, bones found under Memorial Bridge in northern Idaho

LEWISTON (KLEW) – A spokesperson for the City of Lewiston released more details on the remains found underneath the Memorial Bridge in north Lewiston on Wednesday morning. An excavation crew notified Lewiston Police after finding a skull and bones. The crew immediately stopped their work. Police have shut down...
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Wallowa chamber wins $3,600 grant from Travel Oregon

ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce has received a $3,600 grant from Travel Oregon to help review personnel and compliance policies and finish work on an updated employee handbook. Travel Oregon, the unofficial name of the Oregon Tourism Commission, is a semi-independent state agency whose mission is...
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
Big Country News

Port Of Whitman County Commissioners Move Forward With Rezone Request for Proposed Biodiesel Plant in Pullman After Hearing Opposition from Several Residents

The Port of Whitman County Commissioners are moving forward with their plan to help develop a biodiesel plant in Pullman after hearing strong opposition from several local residents. The board publicly discussed the details of their proposal for the first time during their meeting on Wednesday. The commissioners clarified that...
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY

Woman dies inside detention center in Lewiston, ISP investigating

LEWISTON, Idaho -- A woman was pronounced dead inside a Lewiston detention center after she was found unconscious, and paramedics were unable to save her. At around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, inmates at the Adult Detention Center in Lewiston notified detention deputies of an unconscious person inside the building.
LEWISTON, ID
Idaho State Journal

Former North Idaho school board chairperson accused of embezzling more than $240K from employer

GRANGEVILLE — The former school board chairperson of the Mountain View School District made an initial appearance in Magistrate Court here Tuesday on a felony charge of grand theft. Rebecca J. Warden, 44, who has since moved to Washington, is accused of embezzling more than $240,460 from her employer, Stuivenga Vessey Drilling and Pumps, of Grangeville. According to an affidavit of probable cause by Idaho County Sheriff’s Sgt. Keith Olsen,...
GRANGEVILLE, ID
Big Country News

Pullman Regional Hospital Opens Urology Center in Partnership with Local Urologist, Dr. John Keizur

PULLMAN, WA - Palouse Urology Center has officially opened its doors as a member of Pullman Regional Hospital’s network of clinics with local Urologist John Keizur, MD. The Palouse Urology Center office is located at 825 SE Bishop Blvd. Ste. 101, the former location of Palouse Urology, on the second level of the Pullman Regional Hospital campus.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Dent Acres Campground to be Closed in August and September 2023 for Repaving Project

AHSAHKA, ID - Dent Acres Campground will be closed between August 1 - September 30, 2023 due to a repaving project, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced. Campground roads are set to receive a new topcoat of asphalt to repair and maintain the existing surface. This type of roadwork must be completed when the weather is dry and warm, which will affect camping season.
AHSAHKA, ID
KLEWTV

Cause of Lewiston power outage was equipment failure

On Wednesday morning, 8,234 Avista customers on the east side of Lewiston lost power at approximately 5:55 a.m. Most customers were without power for 5 minutes or less, according to Avista Communications Manager, David Vowels. All remaining customers' power was restored by 6:45 a.m. For residents who experienced the power...
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

BREAKING: Avista Outage Affecting More Than 1,000 Lewiston Customers

LEWISTON, ID – UPDATE: Power has been restored. Avista Utilities is reporting an outage affecting more than a thousand customers in Lewiston as of 5:58 a.m. “We are identifying and scheduling resources to restore power as quickly and safely as possible,” the company says on its website. There are reports of downed power lines.
LEWISTON, ID
thegrowlingwolverine.org

University of Idaho Murder Solved

After the fatal stabbing killing four college students in small college town Moscow, Idaho at 3 a.m. on Nov. 13, the whole country was in a state of fear, grievance, and sorrow for many weeks. Fortunately, on Dec. 30, 2022, Pennsylvania State Police took 28 year old Bryan Christopher Kohberger into custody.
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

WSU nets top 100 ranking among U.S. universities

PULLMAN - Washington State University stands among the top 100 universities nationwide in the inaugural rankings from a platform keenly focused on research publications and impact. Research.com ranked WSU 89th among more than 540 universities in the United States in its 2022 rankings and 225th among institutions of higher education...
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

WSU Enrollment Decline Continues, Down 7% From a Year Ago

PULLMAN - Enrollment at Washington State University continues to decline. Spring enrollment is down nearly 7% system-wide this semester to about 25,000 students. That’s down nearly 2,000 students from a year ago. Pullman campus is enrollment is down just over 6% from a year ago to around 16,000 students. That’s a student population decline for Pullman of over a thousand since this time last year.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher Issues Statement Following Death of Inmate at Nez Perce County Jail

LEWISTON, ID - Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher has issued a statement following the death of an inmate at the Nez Perce County Jail Friday morning. Detention Deputies were notified by inmates in general population of an unconscious inmate at approximately 6:30 a.m. Friday morning. Detention Deputies rushed to the housing area where they performed life-saving measures on 38-year-old Chelsea L. Rohrback-Skinner, of Lewiston. Lewiston paramedics were also summoned to the jail and attempted to revive her, but she would be pronounced deceased. Next of kin have been notified.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
