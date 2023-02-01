Read full article on original website
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
nwpb.org
‘The Florida of the Northwest’: Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is one of the region’s oldest population centers
It might not be balmy or strewn with palm trees, but there is one thing the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley has in common with Florida: Seniors account for roughly 20% of its residents. According to a census analysis by Interlink Inc., a Clarkston nonprofit organization, the valley is the oldest population center...
Lewiston Airport looks for restaurant to open at 4th and Bryden
LEWISTON - The Lewiston Nez Perce County Airport (LWS) is inviting business owners to submit a proposal for one or more of the following business opportunities. The first opportunity is for a hotel, restaurant or drive through coffee shop for the corner of Bryden and 4th Street. This location was formerly Hathaway Park but now is an empty lot directly in front of the airport on Bryden Avenue. The airport is marketing the lot as "one of the best locations available" in town, with over 17,000 cars passing by each day.
Clarkston High School now has state of the art Anatomage Table
CLARKSTON - A cutting edge piece of medical equipment is now in use at Clarkston High School. The Anatomage Table was purchased through levy funds that were collected over time. The new technology cost the district around $100,000 to purchase. With that investment, the district plans to help prepare students for healthcare careers in the Lewiston Clarkston Valley.
eastidahonews.com
Skull, bones found under Memorial Bridge in northern Idaho
LEWISTON (KLEW) – A spokesperson for the City of Lewiston released more details on the remains found underneath the Memorial Bridge in north Lewiston on Wednesday morning. An excavation crew notified Lewiston Police after finding a skull and bones. The crew immediately stopped their work. Police have shut down...
Wallowa chamber wins $3,600 grant from Travel Oregon
ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce has received a $3,600 grant from Travel Oregon to help review personnel and compliance policies and finish work on an updated employee handbook. Travel Oregon, the unofficial name of the Oregon Tourism Commission, is a semi-independent state agency whose mission is...
Port Of Whitman County Commissioners Move Forward With Rezone Request for Proposed Biodiesel Plant in Pullman After Hearing Opposition from Several Residents
The Port of Whitman County Commissioners are moving forward with their plan to help develop a biodiesel plant in Pullman after hearing strong opposition from several local residents. The board publicly discussed the details of their proposal for the first time during their meeting on Wednesday. The commissioners clarified that...
2,787 University of Idaho Students Qualify for Dean's List for Fall 2022 Semester
MOSCOW - On Wednesday, the University of Idaho released the list of students who qualified for the Dean's List for the 2022 Fall semester. In order to qualify for the Dean's List, U of I students must maintain at least a 3.5 GPA on a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester.
KXLY
Woman dies inside detention center in Lewiston, ISP investigating
LEWISTON, Idaho -- A woman was pronounced dead inside a Lewiston detention center after she was found unconscious, and paramedics were unable to save her. At around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, inmates at the Adult Detention Center in Lewiston notified detention deputies of an unconscious person inside the building.
Former North Idaho school board chairperson accused of embezzling more than $240K from employer
GRANGEVILLE — The former school board chairperson of the Mountain View School District made an initial appearance in Magistrate Court here Tuesday on a felony charge of grand theft. Rebecca J. Warden, 44, who has since moved to Washington, is accused of embezzling more than $240,460 from her employer, Stuivenga Vessey Drilling and Pumps, of Grangeville. According to an affidavit of probable cause by Idaho County Sheriff’s Sgt. Keith Olsen,...
Pullman Regional Hospital Opens Urology Center in Partnership with Local Urologist, Dr. John Keizur
PULLMAN, WA - Palouse Urology Center has officially opened its doors as a member of Pullman Regional Hospital’s network of clinics with local Urologist John Keizur, MD. The Palouse Urology Center office is located at 825 SE Bishop Blvd. Ste. 101, the former location of Palouse Urology, on the second level of the Pullman Regional Hospital campus.
Dent Acres Campground to be Closed in August and September 2023 for Repaving Project
AHSAHKA, ID - Dent Acres Campground will be closed between August 1 - September 30, 2023 due to a repaving project, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced. Campground roads are set to receive a new topcoat of asphalt to repair and maintain the existing surface. This type of roadwork must be completed when the weather is dry and warm, which will affect camping season.
KLEWTV
Cause of Lewiston power outage was equipment failure
On Wednesday morning, 8,234 Avista customers on the east side of Lewiston lost power at approximately 5:55 a.m. Most customers were without power for 5 minutes or less, according to Avista Communications Manager, David Vowels. All remaining customers' power was restored by 6:45 a.m. For residents who experienced the power...
koze.com
BREAKING: Avista Outage Affecting More Than 1,000 Lewiston Customers
LEWISTON, ID – UPDATE: Power has been restored. Avista Utilities is reporting an outage affecting more than a thousand customers in Lewiston as of 5:58 a.m. “We are identifying and scheduling resources to restore power as quickly and safely as possible,” the company says on its website. There are reports of downed power lines.
thegrowlingwolverine.org
University of Idaho Murder Solved
After the fatal stabbing killing four college students in small college town Moscow, Idaho at 3 a.m. on Nov. 13, the whole country was in a state of fear, grievance, and sorrow for many weeks. Fortunately, on Dec. 30, 2022, Pennsylvania State Police took 28 year old Bryan Christopher Kohberger into custody.
Dworshak Dam Makes WorldAtlas.com List of '7 Most Awe-Inspiring Dams in the US'
AHSAHKA, ID - WorldAtlas.com has named Dworshak Dam in Clearwater County, Idaho as one of the '7 Most Awe-Inspiring Dams in the US.'. Standing 717 feet tall, Dworshak Dam is the third largest dam in all of the US. After seven years of construction, Dworshak Dam opened in 1973. Also...
B's Bakery Storefront Grand Opening on Main Street in Lewiston set for Saturday
LEWISTON, ID - B's Bakery, a popular local baking business owned and operated by Brittin Sager, will host its storefront Grand Opening this Saturday, February 4, 2023 on Main Street in downtown Lewiston. The Grand Opening will be held from 9:00a.m. - 3:00 p.m. In operation since 2019, B's bakery...
WSU nets top 100 ranking among U.S. universities
PULLMAN - Washington State University stands among the top 100 universities nationwide in the inaugural rankings from a platform keenly focused on research publications and impact. Research.com ranked WSU 89th among more than 540 universities in the United States in its 2022 rankings and 225th among institutions of higher education...
WSU Enrollment Decline Continues, Down 7% From a Year Ago
PULLMAN - Enrollment at Washington State University continues to decline. Spring enrollment is down nearly 7% system-wide this semester to about 25,000 students. That’s down nearly 2,000 students from a year ago. Pullman campus is enrollment is down just over 6% from a year ago to around 16,000 students. That’s a student population decline for Pullman of over a thousand since this time last year.
Rotary Club of Pullman Seeking Grant Applications for Community Projects
PULLMAN - The Rotary Club of Pullman is currently seeking grant applications for community enhancement projects. Local charitable organizations, schools, city government, or individuals can apply for up to $1,500 in funding through the Irving M. Field Grand Project for Community Enhancement. Grant applications are due no later than March...
Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher Issues Statement Following Death of Inmate at Nez Perce County Jail
LEWISTON, ID - Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher has issued a statement following the death of an inmate at the Nez Perce County Jail Friday morning. Detention Deputies were notified by inmates in general population of an unconscious inmate at approximately 6:30 a.m. Friday morning. Detention Deputies rushed to the housing area where they performed life-saving measures on 38-year-old Chelsea L. Rohrback-Skinner, of Lewiston. Lewiston paramedics were also summoned to the jail and attempted to revive her, but she would be pronounced deceased. Next of kin have been notified.
Comments / 1