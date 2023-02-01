Read full article on original website
HUD grant to provide housing, services to homeless population in Virginia
The City of Waynesboro is currently facing a crisis among its homeless population – with unsheltered men and women being removed from private property in the city – and with limited space available in permanent and overnight shelters. In Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford, Va., the U.S. Department of...
Changes at Richmond bus station has impact on homeless.
Richmond VA- Cold rainy weather along with a growing homeless population and a shortage of shelter beds left the homeless seeking a warm place to sleep to turn to the bus station located on Arthur Ashe Blvd. for shelter and safety.
Greensville County, Emporia to receive first payment from Mallinckrodt
Greensville County and the City of Emporia will soon receive their first settlement payments from opioid manufacturer Mallinckrodt for its role in the opioid crisis. According to the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, Greensville County will purportedly receive $1,297.76, and Emporia will get $523.29. The Commonwealth’s first payment of nearly $3.5 million is the first from an expected $24.6 million to the Commonwealth over the next eight years.
St. Mary’s, Henrico Doctors’ and Parham Doctors’ named to national ‘Best Hospitals’ lists
Three Henrico hospitals were among 12 from across Virginia recently recognized as some of the best in the nation for clinical excellence, according to Healthgrades’ 2023 “Best Hospitals” ranking. The ratings were based on a Healthgrades review of patient outcome data from more than 45 million Medicare medical claims records associated with nearly 4,500 hospitals across the nation.
These Hampton Roads school divisions have some of the highest teacher vacancy rates in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a story that aired on October 6, 2022. As the nation continues to face a widespread shortage of teachers, recent data from the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) shows that several school divisions here in Hampton Roads are especially feeling the strain.
Reynolds seeking name suggestions for mascot
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Reynolds community college is requesting feedback from the community to name its beloved mascot. Debuting on campus in 2022, the Reynolds Red Hawk has attended many community events in the greater Richmond region and has since become very popular with students, faculty and staff. Reynolds has...
Richmond homeowner fights for mural after City says it must come down
A Richmond homeowner is fighting for his art after the City notified him that a mural on the side of his property isn't allowed in his historic neighborhood.
Senate committee kills bill giving Petersburg residents chance to vote on casino
The bill, sponsored by Senator Joe Morrisey, would add Petersburg to the list of Virginia cities eligible to host a casino.
Richmond leader responds to proposal to shut down five schools
A Richmond community leader is speaking out after a Richmond school board member proposed shutting down five schools.
Survey ranks Richmond best city for dating
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - They say Virginia is for lovers, but according to a new survey Richmond has been ranked the best city for dating with the most amount of singles living right here. A survey from the Thriving Center of Psychology has ranked Richmond number one for singles, with...
Owners reveal plans for Alamo BBQ and Frontier restaurants in Richmond
A longtime Church Hill barbecue joint has pressed pause while its owners look to expand the building and restart their second restaurant nearby.
FBI Richmond Teen Academy registration opens
RICHMOND, Va. – The FBI has opened registration for their 2023 Teen Academy in Richmond. The FBI Richmond Teen Academy is held at the FBI Richmond field office in June, and gives high school students in the Commonwealth the chance to get an inside look at the work of the FBI, according to the site.
Could plans to redevelop Richmond’s Coliseum include reparations?
Fifty-four years ago, Virginia’s capital city broke ground on a new 13,500 seat arena, but the Richmond Coliseum was no greenfield development. The now defunct stadium resides on what was once the historically Black neighborhood of Navy Hill in east Jackson Ward. With redevelopment plans for the 9.4 acre downtown tract in the works, could the families displaced by the Coliseum’s construction finally receive reparations?
Henrico Schools moving forward in testing metal detectors this month
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools will soon begin field testing metal detectors and other safety protocols across the school division. Richneck Elementary School, where police say a six-year-old student shot a teacher last month, now having students arrive to school on new terms, through metal detectors. Schools in Henrico County Public Schools could soon follow suit.
Tracking weapons found at area schools; how schools can improve security
A teacher shot, a student stabbed, and loaded guns taken into classrooms. All recently made headlines in Virginia, causing safety concerns among parents and school leaders.
After waiting for months, contractor receives payment from Petersburg
After months of waiting on a callback and compensation for a job his business completed in August 2022, The City of Peterburg has paid James Fobbs in full.
‘Makes a world of difference’: Richmond organization sends prosthetic lab to Solomon Islands
POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond organization transformed a shipping container into a prosthetic and orthotic lab with a mission to help thousands of people in the Solomon Islands. “This will change the lives of so many people,” said Carolyn Lawrence, one of the founders of the Mission Gait Foundation....
Who is responsible for this starving dog found in Richmond?
Richmond Animal Care and Control said they need help finding the person or people responsible for a dog who was found nearly starved to death.
Why this Hanover woman wants women to take their heart health seriously
Heart disease is the number one killer of all Americans, and this month, the American Heart Association (AHA) wants you to take some time to focus on your cardiovascular health.
How to score free food and treats for children
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If paying that grocery bill to feed your growing family is weighing you down, The West End Mom has a list of places to feed your kids for free. While free is a win, so is a night away from cooking and cleaning up. Did you...
