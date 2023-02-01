ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Augusta Free Press

HUD grant to provide housing, services to homeless population in Virginia

The City of Waynesboro is currently facing a crisis among its homeless population – with unsheltered men and women being removed from private property in the city – and with limited space available in permanent and overnight shelters. In Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford, Va., the U.S. Department of...
WAYNESBORO, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Greensville County, Emporia to receive first payment from Mallinckrodt

Greensville County and the City of Emporia will soon receive their first settlement payments from opioid manufacturer Mallinckrodt for its role in the opioid crisis. According to the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, Greensville County will purportedly receive $1,297.76, and Emporia will get $523.29. The Commonwealth’s first payment of nearly $3.5 million is the first from an expected $24.6 million to the Commonwealth over the next eight years.
EMPORIA, VA
Henrico Citizen

St. Mary’s, Henrico Doctors’ and Parham Doctors’ named to national ‘Best Hospitals’ lists

Three Henrico hospitals were among 12 from across Virginia recently recognized as some of the best in the nation for clinical excellence, according to Healthgrades’ 2023 “Best Hospitals” ranking. The ratings were based on a Healthgrades review of patient outcome data from more than 45 million Medicare medical claims records associated with nearly 4,500 hospitals across the nation.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Reynolds seeking name suggestions for mascot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Reynolds community college is requesting feedback from the community to name its beloved mascot. Debuting on campus in 2022, the Reynolds Red Hawk has attended many community events in the greater Richmond region and has since become very popular with students, faculty and staff. Reynolds has...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Survey ranks Richmond best city for dating

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - They say Virginia is for lovers, but according to a new survey Richmond has been ranked the best city for dating with the most amount of singles living right here. A survey from the Thriving Center of Psychology has ranked Richmond number one for singles, with...
RICHMOND, VA
WSLS

FBI Richmond Teen Academy registration opens

RICHMOND, Va. – The FBI has opened registration for their 2023 Teen Academy in Richmond. The FBI Richmond Teen Academy is held at the FBI Richmond field office in June, and gives high school students in the Commonwealth the chance to get an inside look at the work of the FBI, according to the site.
RICHMOND, VA
ggwash.org

Could plans to redevelop Richmond’s Coliseum include reparations?

Fifty-four years ago, Virginia’s capital city broke ground on a new 13,500 seat arena, but the Richmond Coliseum was no greenfield development. The now defunct stadium resides on what was once the historically Black neighborhood of Navy Hill in east Jackson Ward. With redevelopment plans for the 9.4 acre downtown tract in the works, could the families displaced by the Coliseum’s construction finally receive reparations?
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Henrico Schools moving forward in testing metal detectors this month

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools will soon begin field testing metal detectors and other safety protocols across the school division. Richneck Elementary School, where police say a six-year-old student shot a teacher last month, now having students arrive to school on new terms, through metal detectors. Schools in Henrico County Public Schools could soon follow suit.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

How to score free food and treats for children

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If paying that grocery bill to feed your growing family is weighing you down, The West End Mom has a list of places to feed your kids for free. While free is a win, so is a night away from cooking and cleaning up. Did you...
RICHMOND, VA

