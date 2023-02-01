Read full article on original website
Contra Costa Herald
New cycle of paid job-training in Contra Costa that transforms lives
From St. Vincent de Paul of Contra Costa and the Workforce Development Program. A new session of the Workforce Development Program at St. Vincent de Paul is gearing up to help people in need find gainful and meaningful employment. Participants from past sessions note that the program has transformed their lives – given them the training and confidence to enter the workplace. With introductory sessions in Pittsburg, Brentwood, and Pleasant Hill – the WFD program at St. Vincent de Paul is aiming to help the most vulnerable in Contra Costa County develop the personal tools they will need to find and keep a good job. Interested participants are asked to attend 2 introductory sessions, which will take place in:
pioneerpublishers.com
Nominations sought for Contra Costa County Youth Hall of Fame
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Feb. 3, 2023) — The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Contra Costa County Youth Hall of Fame Awards. These awards are presented annually to outstanding Contra Costa County residents between 12 and 18. The students will be recognized at the 29th Annual César E. Chávez Commemorative Celebration on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 11 am in Board Chambers at 1025 Escobar Street in Martinez. Community members can also join the event live on Contra Costa Television channels and the County’s website.
KTVU FOX 2
Benicia pedestrian bridge demolished; parents fear for children’s safety
BENICIA, Calif. - A pedestrian bridge in Benicia was demolished Friday causing some parents to fear their children won’t have a safe path to get to school. The City of Benicia said a commercial truck crashed into the walking bridge over Military West on Tuesday, damaging it beyond repair. It continued to deteriorate and pose a serious safety risk.
Contra Costa Herald
Antioch Mayor’s remarks at MLK Day breakfast spark response by Oakley Councilman not wanting to provide neighboring city with police support
“Mayor Thorpe was indicating he had placed the yoke of oppression on Antioch’s police officers and implemented what seemed an era of tyranny towards Antioch officers…Mayor Thorpe’s outlandish statements are politically motivated, and I believe he would use an Oakley officer as a pawn to advance his political agenda.” – Councilman George Fuller.
Contra Costa Herald
13 arrested in multi-agency Contra Costa anti-human trafficking operations
Part of statewide Operation Reclaim and Rebuild, 30 survivors identified. Partners working in collaboration with the Contra Costa Human Trafficking Task Force made 13 arrests during a weeklong statewide effort to recover survivors of human trafficking and apprehend their exploiters. As a part of the statewide Operation Reclaim and Rebuild,...
pioneerpublishers.com
Concord Recruiting for the Homeless Strategic Plan Working Group
CONCORD, CA (Feb. 3, 2023) — The City of Concord is currently recruiting for the Homeless Strategic Plan Working Group. The Working Group will assist the City as it begins developing its Homeless Strategic Plan in 2023. They will act as an advisory body to Council, staff, and project consultants, and will meet in person once per month, at minimum, for approximately 9 to 12 months to hear, discuss, and provide feedback as the strategic plan is shaped.
svvoice.com
Local Massage Business Closed for Human Trafficking
The Santa Clara Police Department shut down an “illicit” massage business and rescued four human trafficking survivors earlier this month. On Jan. 20, police officers worked with the Law Enforcement Investigating Human Trafficking (LEIHT) Task Force and served a search warrant at Traditional Chinese Medicine near the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Benton Street.
Black former SF equity worker Dante King to get hefty payout in discrimination suit
A former city employee who worked on diversity, inclusion, and workforce equity is on track to receive more than $560,000 from the city, after they sued for discrimination and retaliation. Dante King, who is Black and uses they/them pronouns, alleged in a September, 2022, civil lawsuit that the city discriminated...
Contra Costa Herald
El Cerrito, Sacramento men arrested for residential burglary of elderly woman in Antioch
Following police pursuit after suspects struck police car, crashed their own car on Hwy 4 and attempted carjackings on offramp. On February 1, 2023, at 3:08 pm, the Antioch Police Department’s Dispatch Center received a call from a resident on Durness Court reporting a burglary in-progress of an occupied residence. Information received reported the occupant was possibly an elderly female.
westsideconnect.com
Eviction attempt leads to standoff in Newman
An effort by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department to evict a woman from a Newman home went awry on Tuesday, Jan. 24 when she barricaded herself in a bedroom, prompting a brief standoff with police. The incident came to a peaceful conclusion when the sheriff’s department and the Newman...
Napa man arrested for possession 62 grams of fentanyl worth over $5K: authorities
NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities arrested a Napa man who had more than 62 grams of fentanyl in his possession, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, 42, was arrested for possessing the narcotic that amounted to over $5,000 in value. He was arrested on Tuesday night, according to Napa County jail […]
USPS worker robbed in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Thursday, a report of a mail carrier with the United States Postal Service being robbed came into the U.S. Postal Inspection Service around 2 p.m. The call reported the mail carrier being robbed on New Bedford Court in Vallejo. Two suspects stole postal keys from the carrier, according to officials. The […]
Bay Area shelters euthanize healthy animals due to vet shortage
A shortage of qualified veterinarians in the Bay Area and across the state is having a devastating impact on local animal shelters. More than 60% of California animal shelters are currently struggling to fill open positions for veterinarians.
Silicon Valley
Single family residence in Danville sells for $1.6 million
A 2,660-square-foot house built in 1991 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the first block of Northwood Court in Danville was sold on Jan. 5, 2023. The $1,600,000 purchase price works out to $602 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and three parking spaces. The unit sits on a 7,330-square-foot lot.
Person pulled from Oakland sewer declared dead
A person found inside of a sewage hole in Oakland was declared dead on Saturday morning, according to the Oakland Police Department.
Woodpecker stored over 700lbs of acorns in walls of CA home, pest control company says
A Santa Rosa-based company came across a home that had a bit of a nutty situation on its hands.
Thief gets away with thousands of dollars after breaking into Walnut Creek plant nursery
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A thief breaks through a lockbox to enter a Walnut Creek plant nursery and gets away with thousands of dollars. The owners say any loss hurts small businesses struggling through hard times. The 2 Girls One Plant in Walnut Creek is always locked and never opened. Co-owner Cheyenne Lofthouse-Wolf said […]
Government Technology
Vacaville, Calif., to Receive $493M for Broadband Expansion Efforts
(TNS) — Vacaville received a major boost from the California Public Utilities Commission as it prepares to move through the second phase of its Broadband Master Plan. The agency bestowed the city with a $493 million grant to further establish broadband access for unserved and underserved residents and businesses within Vacaville.
San Joaquin County Correctional Officer arrested, 3 other county staff members placed on administrative leave
(KTXL) — An internal investigation of a San Joaquin County Correctional Officer has prompted their arrest on Wednesday, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. In a private press conference on Thursday, San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow named Brandon Wolff as the correctional officer that had been arrested. Wolff is facing charges of […]
Child hospitalized in Peninsula mountain lion attack
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A child was sent to a trauma center after being attacked by a mountain lion in San Mateo County, the county sheriff’s office said Tuesday. The attack happened on the 1000 block of Tunitas Creek Road in unincorporated San Mateo County. The sheriff’s office said the victim was walking […]
