Contra Costa County, CA

Contra Costa Herald

New cycle of paid job-training in Contra Costa that transforms lives

From St. Vincent de Paul of Contra Costa and the Workforce Development Program. A new session of the Workforce Development Program at St. Vincent de Paul is gearing up to help people in need find gainful and meaningful employment. Participants from past sessions note that the program has transformed their lives – given them the training and confidence to enter the workplace. With introductory sessions in Pittsburg, Brentwood, and Pleasant Hill – the WFD program at St. Vincent de Paul is aiming to help the most vulnerable in Contra Costa County develop the personal tools they will need to find and keep a good job. Interested participants are asked to attend 2 introductory sessions, which will take place in:
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Nominations sought for Contra Costa County Youth Hall of Fame

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Feb. 3, 2023) — The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Contra Costa County Youth Hall of Fame Awards. These awards are presented annually to outstanding Contra Costa County residents between 12 and 18. The students will be recognized at the 29th Annual César E. Chávez Commemorative Celebration on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 11 am in Board Chambers at 1025 Escobar Street in Martinez. Community members can also join the event live on Contra Costa Television channels and the County’s website.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Benicia pedestrian bridge demolished; parents fear for children’s safety

BENICIA, Calif. - A pedestrian bridge in Benicia was demolished Friday causing some parents to fear their children won’t have a safe path to get to school. The City of Benicia said a commercial truck crashed into the walking bridge over Military West on Tuesday, damaging it beyond repair. It continued to deteriorate and pose a serious safety risk.
BENICIA, CA
Contra Costa Herald

Antioch Mayor’s remarks at MLK Day breakfast spark response by Oakley Councilman not wanting to provide neighboring city with police support

“Mayor Thorpe was indicating he had placed the yoke of oppression on Antioch’s police officers and implemented what seemed an era of tyranny towards Antioch officers…Mayor Thorpe’s outlandish statements are politically motivated, and I believe he would use an Oakley officer as a pawn to advance his political agenda.” – Councilman George Fuller.
OAKLEY, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Concord Recruiting for the Homeless Strategic Plan Working Group

CONCORD, CA (Feb. 3, 2023) — The City of Concord is currently recruiting for the Homeless Strategic Plan Working Group. The Working Group will assist the City as it begins developing its Homeless Strategic Plan in 2023. They will act as an advisory body to Council, staff, and project consultants, and will meet in person once per month, at minimum, for approximately 9 to 12 months to hear, discuss, and provide feedback as the strategic plan is shaped.
CONCORD, CA
svvoice.com

Local Massage Business Closed for Human Trafficking

The Santa Clara Police Department shut down an “illicit” massage business and rescued four human trafficking survivors earlier this month. On Jan. 20, police officers worked with the Law Enforcement Investigating Human Trafficking (LEIHT) Task Force and served a search warrant at Traditional Chinese Medicine near the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Benton Street.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Contra Costa Herald

El Cerrito, Sacramento men arrested for residential burglary of elderly woman in Antioch

Following police pursuit after suspects struck police car, crashed their own car on Hwy 4 and attempted carjackings on offramp. On February 1, 2023, at 3:08 pm, the Antioch Police Department’s Dispatch Center received a call from a resident on Durness Court reporting a burglary in-progress of an occupied residence. Information received reported the occupant was possibly an elderly female.
ANTIOCH, CA
westsideconnect.com

Eviction attempt leads to standoff in Newman

An effort by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department to evict a woman from a Newman home went awry on Tuesday, Jan. 24 when she barricaded herself in a bedroom, prompting a brief standoff with police. The incident came to a peaceful conclusion when the sheriff’s department and the Newman...
NEWMAN, CA
KRON4 News

USPS worker robbed in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Thursday, a report of a mail carrier with the United States Postal Service being robbed came into the U.S. Postal Inspection Service around 2 p.m. The call reported the mail carrier being robbed on New Bedford Court in Vallejo. Two suspects stole postal keys from the carrier, according to officials. The […]
VALLEJO, CA
Silicon Valley

Single family residence in Danville sells for $1.6 million

A 2,660-square-foot house built in 1991 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the first block of Northwood Court in Danville was sold on Jan. 5, 2023. The $1,600,000 purchase price works out to $602 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and three parking spaces. The unit sits on a 7,330-square-foot lot.
DANVILLE, CA
Government Technology

Vacaville, Calif., to Receive $493M for Broadband Expansion Efforts

(TNS) — Vacaville received a major boost from the California Public Utilities Commission as it prepares to move through the second phase of its Broadband Master Plan. The agency bestowed the city with a $493 million grant to further establish broadband access for unserved and underserved residents and businesses within Vacaville.
VACAVILLE, CA
FOX40

San Joaquin County Correctional Officer arrested, 3 other county staff members placed on administrative leave

(KTXL) — An internal investigation of a San Joaquin County Correctional Officer has prompted their arrest on Wednesday, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. In a private press conference on Thursday, San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow named Brandon Wolff as the correctional officer that had been arrested. Wolff is facing charges of […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Child hospitalized in Peninsula mountain lion attack

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A child was sent to a trauma center after being attacked by a mountain lion in San Mateo County, the county sheriff’s office said Tuesday. The attack happened on the 1000 block of Tunitas Creek Road in unincorporated San Mateo County. The sheriff’s office said the victim was walking […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA

