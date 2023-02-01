Read full article on original website
ToolJet, an open source low-code app builder, wants to help companies do more with less
Companies have been looking for ways to cut spending without jeopardizing their output, which is also having a significant knock-on effect. Indeed, most of the big tech companies have announced significant layoffs these past few months, with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella essentially blaming its 10,000 job cull on its customers’ transition toward thriftiness.
Does usage-based pricing call for a new growth infrastructure stack?
Elcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. “It’s not either usage-based or subscription pricing,” VC firm OpenView wrote in its second State of Usage-Based Pricing...
BlockJoy raises $12M to help cut operating costs for businesses running blockchain nodes
BlockJoy, a startup providing white label blockchain nodes as a service, raised a total of $12 million from its seed and Series A rounds, the company exclusi1vely shared with TechCrunch. The Boston-based startup aims to reduce operating costs by up to 80% for enterprises running staking nodes and APIs as...
Dashlane publishes its source code to GitHub in transparency push
The Dashlane Android app code is available now alongside the iOS incarnation, though it also appears to include the codebase for its Apple Watch and Mac apps even though Dashlane hasn’t specifically announced that. The company said that it eventually plans to make the code for its web extension available on GitHub too.
Triple Whale raises $25M for its smart Shopify data platform
The company today announced that it has raised a $25 million Series B round from NFX and Elephant, with strategic participation from Shopify itself. That’s on top of the company’s 2022 $24 million Series A round (led by Elephant) and its $2.7 million seed round (led by NFX). To raise this much these days, startups have to show considerable traction. The team says it saw 1,400% year-over-year growth, with over 5,000 brands now using its service. The company notes that these brands generated over $14 billion in sales last year.
Binance to terminate tech offerings to estranged India partner WazirX
The world’s largest crypto exchange cautioned on Friday that Zanmai, the firm that operates the WazirX exchange, has not fully withdrawn assets stored in the Binance wallets despite being made aware of the changing terms. The escalation of the event has been prompted by what Binance asserts is Zanmai’s...
TechCrunch+ roundup: SaaS pricing strategies, 2022 open source report, can Vine regrow?
Two clothing donation centers rejected it, so I decided to see if it’s worth repairing. It was pricey when new, but with some attention and care, maybe it could find a second life. Vine, Twitter’s shuttered video-sharing platform that launched three years before TikTok, is much like my old...
Watch Cambly CEO and Benchmark partner explain startup fundraising tactics
As you’ll hear in the video embedded here, Cambly’s CEO now looks at fundraising in a different light. Instead of raising capital when the company needs money, Sameer now likes to fundraise when the company is in its best position. TechCrunch Live records weekly each Wednesday at noon...
Optimizing freemium products: Challenges and opportunities
Once you’ve done the work to build and launch a freemium product, you will have to collect initial market reactions and see how the funnel behaves at each touch point. You will then have to decide whether to optimize the freemium experience, keep it the way it is currently or remove the funnel altogether.
Sequoia Capital India backs Freightify’s vertical SaaS platform for freight forwarders
The Singapore-based startup announced today it has raised a $12 million Series A led by Sequoia Capital India, with participation from Trail Mix Ventures and Alteria Capital. The round also included returning investors Nordic Eye Venture Capital and Motion Ventures. TechCrunch last covered Freightify in July 2021, when it raised...
Penpot, the open source platform for designers and their coders, draws up $12M as users jump to 250K
For some context on those numbers, Penpot’s user numbers blew up last year in the wake of Adobe acquiring Figma for $20 billion, growing 5,600% to 100,000 users in the span of a couple of weeks. That momentum is still strong if not quite as outsized: Penpot’s 250,000 users today represent a user growth rate of 500%.
Lavender lands $13.2M for its AI-powered email marketing engine
But users liked the repackaged product — and so did investors. So Sorter became Lavender, an AI-powered sales email coaching platform. Lavender integrates with email providers to serve up context on a sales prospect and suggest ways to optimize the message to get a reply. Showing that there’s money in the idea, the company today announced that it raised $13.2 million across a Series A round led Norwest Venture Partners with participation from Signia Venture Partners and a seed round led by Signia with contributions from CapitalX, Position Ventures and various angel investors.
The UK rolls back controversial plans to open up text and data mining regulations
The news emerges following months of blowback from creative industries concerned about what impact the rules might have on protected works. Text and data mining, for the uninitiated, is an essential component of just about every AI application, allowing researchers and developers to leverage disparate datasets to train their algorithms. But gaining access to a sufficient amount of data is not a straightforward endeavor, given that data is often owned by organizations or individuals that might not want third-parties to have access to their data. Or, they may only make said data available under a commercial license, making it prohibitively expensive to harness.
Onehouse is building a neutral data lake integration layer on top of Apache Hudi
Today the company announced a $25 million Series A. Company founder and CEO Vinoth Chandar came up with the idea for Hudi while he was an engineer at Uber in 2016, and eventually decided to start a company based on the open source project. He says that today his idea is to be a neutral, complementary layer between these other data lake products and interoperate with multiple formats, whatever they may be.
When the government is the customer (some things to keep in mind)
So said four investors — Trae Stephens of Founders Fund, Bilal Zuberi of Lux Capital, Raj Shah of Shield Capital and longtime In-Q-Tel president Steve Bowsher — speaking at a startup event for military veterans today in San Francisco. Said Shah of the shift in attitude that he has observed personally: “The number of companies, founders, and entrepreneurs interested in national security broadly — I’ve never seen it at this level.”
How Fictiv is making hardware manufacturing more like building software
They were always important for people shipping physical products, of course, but the pandemic and the international logistics chaos that resulted from it made the pain of getting components to factories and products from factories to warehouses, then to stores and to customers, all the more present. A few of...
Grocery deliverer JOKR doubles down on Brazil as it secures $50M on $1.3B valuation
The funding, which The Information first reported that JOKR was seeking last September, follows a $260 million raise announced in November 2021. However, with the valuation the company is getting a slight bump, up from the $1.2 billion pre-money valuation from the Series B. “It’s not a huge uptake in...
Kapor Capital’s new crew is raising an opportunity fund
The opportunity fund, if closed, would continue Kapor Capital’s new strategy of taking capital from outside investors. Up until last year, all of Kapor’s funds were directly from the founding partners; in September, though, the firm closed a $126 million Fund 3 backed by investors including Cambridge Associates, Align Impact, Ford Foundation, Bank of America, PayPal and Twilio.
Voyager Space raises $80M as it continues development on private space station, Starlab
The funding includes participation from NewSpace Capital, Midway Venture Partners and Industrious Ventures, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other documents viewed by TechCrunch. Seraphim Space also participated, TechCrunch has confirmed. The funding was filed with the SEC on January 27. In October 2021, Voyager announced it...
Meet Beek, a startup bringing audiobooks to LatAm with big-name backing
“Those stories my parents told me in a way created my reality,” she said. Valdes recognized that her upbringing was more privileged than some others in Mexico and throughout Latin America, people who — in her words — heard stories about the drug cartels in their towns. Those drug lords were often the most successful people they knew of, and to Valdes, that was not okay.
