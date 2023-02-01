ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

DPS chase ends in bailout; youngest runner was 2 years old

By Alejandra Yañez
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20fep8_0kYv2Qnp00

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A recent Texas Department of Public Safety high-speed chase in Hidalgo County ended in a bail out with the youngest runner being a 2-year-old migrant, according to state law enforcement.

On Jan. 27, troopers were led on a high-speed chase that began on US 83 in Hidalgo County and ended on a dirt road in the brush.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KCvcm_0kYv2Qnp00
Christopher Olivarez, with the Texas Department of Public Safety,
Woman pleads guilty to mailing poison to Trump, Texas officials

A video uploaded Tuesday on social media by Lt. Christopher Olivarez, with the Texas Department of Public Safety, shows parts of the chase. In the video, the driver is seen losing control of the vehicle multiple times due to the wet roadway and driving at speeds of 90 mph, according to Olivarez.

The driver is seen on the wrong side of the road and making dangerous maneuvers to avoid law enforcement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hPw03_0kYv2Qnp00
Christopher Olivarez, with the Texas Department of Public Safety,
Gov. Abbott highlights road conditions as biggest threat during Texas cold snap

Once on the dirt roads, the vehicle struggled to regain speed due to the bumpy conditions. The video shows the driver attempting to have passengers bail out near a business before driving into the brush and exiting the vehicle.

According to DPS, the driver was found hiding in the brush along with four migrants, including a 2-year-old from El Salvador.

The driver was charged with evading arrest and human smuggling.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Man pulled over for faulty brake light arrested for 19 lbs of cocaine

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man pulled over for a faulty brake light was transporting eight bundles of cocaine, authorities say. Diego Armando Moreno Flores was arrested on charges of knowing and willingly possessing with intent to distribute cocaine, according to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral. Moreno Flores was pulled over Thursday afternoon when […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

2 arrested in Harlingen PD drug bust, started with a tip

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two Harlingen residents were arrested Thursday after police say they received a tip about drugs in an apartment. When officers arrived in the 1500 block of North 25th Street they say found a combination of narcotics, prescription medicine and cash. Michael Lee Huerta, 26, and Angelita Sanchez, 25, were arrested on […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen PD investigates situation involving military man

UPDATE: Streets have been reopened and ValleyCentral is awaiting details of the situation. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is working on an incident involving a man inside his home on Tumbleweed Drive, said a news alert from the department. According to police, the situation is not a standoff or a manhunt. Harlingen […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

CCSO: Teen ‘looking for money’ burglarizes vehicle, arrested

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An 18-year old was arrested Tuesday for burglarizing a vehicle in Harlingen, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated. Angeles Galvan was arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, according to the CCSO. On Jan. 31, CCSO deputies...
HARLINGEN, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

San Juan woman had 33 AK-47s and more guns hidden in truck, feds say

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman has been arrested after attempting to cross the border from Texas into Mexico with dozens of firearms, including 33 AK-47s, federal authorities said Thursday. Jessica Alvarado was arrested on charges of unlawful transport or attempted transport from the United States, federal records show.
HIDALGO, TX
sbnewspaper.com

Man arrested for alleged non-support

According to a Cameron County Sheriff’s Office statement, on January 27, 2023, a Cameron County Sheriff Deputy was dispatched to Gateway International Bridge, in reference to a male with an active warrant. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with U.S. Customs Agents who had Humberto Velasquez, a Los Fresnos...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Deputies: 17-year-old pulls out knife on convenience store clerk

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection to the aggravated robbery of a convenience store, deputies say. Riley Ramos was arrested on a charge of aggravated robbery after Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the La Mexico convenience store at the intersection of Bass Boulevard and the frontage road in Harlingen. […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

15-year-old shot in Harlingen overnight, police say

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 15-year-old was shot in Harlingen Tuesday night, according to police. At about 7:45 p.m. police responded to the 2900 block of Haine Drive in reference to shots fired. Police were flagged down and discovered a 15-year-old at the scene had been shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Harlingen police: Teen victim in shooting not cooperating with police

A 15-year-old male teen continues to recover from a shooting, according to the Harlingen Police Department. The juvenile was hospitalized Tuesday after police were dispatched to an apartment complex at 2901 Haine Drive where they found the teen had been shot. Police said on Thursday the teen is still recovering...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Man wanted for breaking into woman’s home and assaulting her

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department are on the search for a man who they say broke into a woman’s home and assaulted her. Ivan Lee Cantu, 29, is wanted for burglary of habitation with intent to commit a felony, violation of protective order and interference with emergency request for assistance, according to […]
MCALLEN, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Attorney weighs in on fetus found next to pipe in Mission

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The investigation of a fetus found next to a drainage pipe in Mission continues pending autopsy results. On Jan. 30, Mission police responded to the 400 block of San Antonio Avenue in reference to a fetus that was found by a tenant in an apartment complex.
MISSION, TX
KRGV

Missing 60-year-old found by Harlingen police

----------------- The Harlingen Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Sindy Sanders. The 60-year-old was last seen in front of Valley Baptist Medical Center Emergency Room near Ed Carey Drive on Tuesday at 5:46 a.m, according to Harlingen police. Harlingen police said Sanders suffers from dementia and...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Man sentenced in 2017 Mission kidnapping, murder case

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A California man has been sentenced for his role in a 2017 murder case in Mission. Benjamin Chavez Sanchez was sentenced Tusday to 30 years in state jail after pleading guilty to a charge of murder, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. According to previous ValleyCentral reports, on Nov. 8, 2017, […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County jailer arrested for smuggling drugs to inmates, sheriff says

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Cameron County jailer was arrested for allegedly smuggling prohibited materials and substances to inmates, authorities say. Miguel Limon, 21, has been charged with of abuse of official capacity, prohibited substances in a correction facility and contraband in a correction facility. On Nov. 8, Cameron County deputies responded to the […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy