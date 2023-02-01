Read full article on original website
Eagles could suffer massive loss before Super Bowl even starts
The Philadelphia Eagles could potentially lose a member of their coaching staff just prior to the start of Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia Eagles are over a week away from competing in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, AZ. They reached this point after finishing the season with a 14-3 record, the best in the NFC, and defeating the rival New York Giants in the Divisional Round and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
Chicago Bears Mock Draft: Justin Fields gets Tee Higgins, other weapons
Now that the 2023 NFL salary cap is set, the offseason does, in fact, officially run through the Windy City. The Chicago Bears own the most cap space, by far, in all of the league and also own the number one overall pick in this year’s draft. General manager...
Nick Saban shows his hand with top Alabama offensive coordinator target
Alabama football fans have been waiting to see how Nick Saban will fill the Tide’s offensive coordinator vacancy but an early favorite has emerged. The longstanding speculation and rumors that former Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was going to be return to the NFL, the Patriots specifically, turned out to be true. And since that moment, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have been tasked with filling that void along with also replacing defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
Patrick Mahomes just put a nail in the Bengals fan conspiracy coffin
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put to rest the talk of the Joseph Ossai penalty in the AFC Championship Game shouldn’t have counted. The Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to Super Bowl 57 by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Harrison Butker kicked the game-winning 45-yard field goal after a clutch run by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But during the run, Mahome had already gained the first down on third-and-four, but when he stepped well out of bounds, he was shoved by Bengals defensive lineman Joseph Ossai. That earned the defender an unnecessary roughness penalty and gave the Chiefs 15 more yards to get into easy field goal range.
Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes just received all the bulletin-board material they’ll ever need
The Kansas City Chiefs have not been underdogs in the playoffs with Patrick Mahomes as their starting quarterback…until now. Patrick Mahomes has taken the Chiefs to the Super Bowl for the third time in his career. He’s about to be the underdog for the first time. In fact,...
Tom Brady makes Tony Romo’s CBS contract look like chump change
With Tom Brady retiring, he will make more than twice what Tony Romo gets from CBS. Now that Tom Brady is officially done playing football, he is about to be an incredibly well-compensated NFL game analyst. Back in the spring, Brady signed a 10-year deal worth $375 million to become...
Derek Carr takes another shot at Raiders by going full-blown Rob Lowe
Derek Carr goes full-blown Rob Lowe as a big fan of the NFL, and not of the Las Vegas Raiders. Nobody is a bigger fan of the NFL than Rob Lowe. Derek Carr may have been drafted by them nine years ago, but his days as the franchise quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders are so over. He made it two more seasons with the Silver and Black than Parks and Recreation did on NBC. Even though Lowe literally changed the game beginning in Season 3, we all got tired of the Ben Wyatt and Leslie Knope sappiness really fast.
Miami Heat have ‘little regard’ for Westbrook and Kyle Lowry swap
The Miami Heat are always the toast of the NBA Rumor Mill around this time of the year. While Pat Riley and the crew are always in the market for an upgrade that can really help them win, there is also another factor associated with bringing up the Miami Heat in trade rumors.
