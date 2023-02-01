Read full article on original website
Minu knows financial, employee wellness are connected, so it built 30 gamified benefits
Company co-founder and CEO Nima Pourshasb told TechCrunch that 80% of Mexicans live paycheck to paycheck with no savings, while one-third often need to take out loans to cover basic, recurring expenses. “The pandemic was a huge part of the more humanistic approach of taking care of employees,” Pourshasb said....
Binance to terminate tech offerings to estranged India partner WazirX
The world’s largest crypto exchange cautioned on Friday that Zanmai, the firm that operates the WazirX exchange, has not fully withdrawn assets stored in the Binance wallets despite being made aware of the changing terms. The escalation of the event has been prompted by what Binance asserts is Zanmai’s...
Kapor Capital’s new crew is raising an opportunity fund
The opportunity fund, if closed, would continue Kapor Capital’s new strategy of taking capital from outside investors. Up until last year, all of Kapor’s funds were directly from the founding partners; in September, though, the firm closed a $126 million Fund 3 backed by investors including Cambridge Associates, Align Impact, Ford Foundation, Bank of America, PayPal and Twilio.
Plant-based Rebellyous is raising millions to ‘rethink the nugget’
Based in Seattle, the venture-backed company calls its production tech the “most advanced plant-based meat manufacturing system on the planet.”. Rebellyous aims to raise as much as $30.7 million in total, according to a public regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The report names previously announced backers YB Choi of Cercano Management, angel investor Owen Gunden and Mike Miller of Liquid 2 Ventures among its directors. The filing indicates that at least 55 undisclosed investors chipped in on the latest round, but as usual the SEC disclosure leaves us wanting more.
Some Salesforce employees just found out they’re part of the 10% layoff announced last month
The overall number of approximately 7,000 people announced at the beginning of January remains unchanged, according to the company. “These are part of the reductions we announced in January,” a company spokesperson told TechCrunch. Some of today’s announcements are hitting in Europe, with the Irish Independent reporting that...
Watch Cambly CEO and Benchmark partner explain startup fundraising tactics
As you’ll hear in the video embedded here, Cambly’s CEO now looks at fundraising in a different light. Instead of raising capital when the company needs money, Sameer now likes to fundraise when the company is in its best position. TechCrunch Live records weekly each Wednesday at noon...
Triple Whale raises $25M for its smart Shopify data platform
The company today announced that it has raised a $25 million Series B round from NFX and Elephant, with strategic participation from Shopify itself. That’s on top of the company’s 2022 $24 million Series A round (led by Elephant) and its $2.7 million seed round (led by NFX). To raise this much these days, startups have to show considerable traction. The team says it saw 1,400% year-over-year growth, with over 5,000 brands now using its service. The company notes that these brands generated over $14 billion in sales last year.
Optimizing freemium products: Challenges and opportunities
Once you’ve done the work to build and launch a freemium product, you will have to collect initial market reactions and see how the funnel behaves at each touch point. You will then have to decide whether to optimize the freemium experience, keep it the way it is currently or remove the funnel altogether.
BlockJoy raises $12M to help cut operating costs for businesses running blockchain nodes
BlockJoy, a startup providing white label blockchain nodes as a service, raised a total of $12 million from its seed and Series A rounds, the company exclusi1vely shared with TechCrunch. The Boston-based startup aims to reduce operating costs by up to 80% for enterprises running staking nodes and APIs as...
Seyna adds claim management product for insurance brokers
Seyna is an insurtech startup that has obtained an insurance license from the French regulator (ACPR). The company has created a core insurance system, which means that it can quickly generate insurance policies with different clauses so brokers can find the right balance between coverage and price. The startup has raised €47 million since its inception.
Lavender lands $13.2M for its AI-powered email marketing engine
But users liked the repackaged product — and so did investors. So Sorter became Lavender, an AI-powered sales email coaching platform. Lavender integrates with email providers to serve up context on a sales prospect and suggest ways to optimize the message to get a reply. Showing that there’s money in the idea, the company today announced that it raised $13.2 million across a Series A round led Norwest Venture Partners with participation from Signia Venture Partners and a seed round led by Signia with contributions from CapitalX, Position Ventures and various angel investors.
When the government is the customer (some things to keep in mind)
So said four investors — Trae Stephens of Founders Fund, Bilal Zuberi of Lux Capital, Raj Shah of Shield Capital and longtime In-Q-Tel president Steve Bowsher — speaking at a startup event for military veterans today in San Francisco. Said Shah of the shift in attitude that he has observed personally: “The number of companies, founders, and entrepreneurs interested in national security broadly — I’ve never seen it at this level.”
Can 4 activist investors play nice in the Salesforce sandbox?
What do these folks want from Salesforce, which is hardly in full distress? Sure, the stock is down, but Salesforce raked in $8 billion last quarter. But that could be precisely why the investors are so interested — because they believe whatever they think is wrong can be fixed fairly quickly, and everyone can make a lot of money without a lot of fuss.
Venture funding has started flooding back in at least one area: Secondaries
Like venture capital as a whole, the secondaries market was hot in 2021 as a bunch of new players — sound familiar? — entered the space as crossover investors and traditional VCs forayed into buying secondary stakes as a way to get into hot deals they couldn’t access primary shares in. As the market turned in 2022, secondary deals quieted to the same volume as their venture counterparts amid mismatched valuations and expectations.
New month, new crypto market moves?
To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important crypto stories delivered to your inbox every Thursday at 12 p.m. PT, subscribe here. Welcome back to Chain Reaction. Seems like just yesterday we were ringing in the New Year, but we’ve coasted into February and all seems to...
Does usage-based pricing call for a new growth infrastructure stack?
Elcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. “It’s not either usage-based or subscription pricing,” VC firm OpenView wrote in its second State of Usage-Based Pricing...
Penpot, the open source platform for designers and their coders, draws up $12M as users jump to 250K
For some context on those numbers, Penpot’s user numbers blew up last year in the wake of Adobe acquiring Figma for $20 billion, growing 5,600% to 100,000 users in the span of a couple of weeks. That momentum is still strong if not quite as outsized: Penpot’s 250,000 users today represent a user growth rate of 500%.
Daily Crunch: Hundreds of Salesforce workers laid off in January just discovered they were out of work today
On the one hand, we could be upset that Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, but the sun hasn’t come out where Christine lives for several days, so she’s pretty stoked that wherever Phil lives has a ray of sunshine or two. In other news, Haje has to move house due to a flooded apartment, weather is real, and perhaps it’s time we start taking climate change seriously, y’all.
Samooha launches with tech that lets companies securely share data
So, you might be wondering, what exactly does Samooha do? In brief, the platform lets businesses securely share, collaborate on and gain insights from their and their partners’ data, regardless of the underlying cloud and data stack. It’s not a new concept. “Data clean rooms” have been around for...
SunFi aims to be the fastest way for Nigerians to find, finance and manage solar
The self-described energy financial tech platform received backing from lead investors Nairobi-based Factor[e] and SCM Capital Asset Management and participating investors such as Voltron Capital, Norrsken Impact Accelerator, Ventures Platform and Sovereign Capital. On a call with TechCrunch, CEO Rotimi Thomas said the investment will help SunFi grow its operations...
