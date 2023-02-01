Read full article on original website
Related
Bustle
Beyoncé’s Presence At The 2023 Grammys Is Not Guaranteed
Beyoncé is about to break your soul (and wallet) on her just-announced Renaissance World Tour, leading the Beyhive to wonder if she’ll also dazzle fans at the 2023 Grammys. The “CUFF IT” singer is the most nominated artist with an impressive nine nods, including Album of the Year for her critically acclaimed Renaissance album and Record and Song of the Year for “BREAK MY SOUL.” If she wins four of her nominations, she will break the record for the most Grammy wins of all time. However, Queen Bey’s presence on Music’s Biggest Night is not a guarantee.
Bustle
Taylor Swift May Miss The 2023 Grammys For Reasons Fans Know “All Too Well”
For Taylor Swift, the 2023 Grammys could be considered a relatively quiet award show. During the 2023 eligibility period, the singer only released Red (Taylor’s Version), the re-recording of her 2012 album Red which was already Grammy-nominated for Album of the Year. But that didn’t stop her from still landing an impressive four nominations, including Song of the Year for “All Too Well (10-Minute Version),” making fans wonder if Swift will be attending or perhaps even performing on Music’s Biggest Night, which will take place on Feb. 5.
Bustle
Taylor Lautner Thought Taylor Swift’s 2009 VMAs Interruption Was A “Skit”
Many forget that the infamous VMAs moment — of Kanye West interrupting Taylor Swift’s speech — is a tale of two Taylors. Swift’s ex-beau, Twilight star Taylor Lautner, was the presenter of the award. And he’s finally sharing what he thought was going on from his POV. (Spoiler: the word “skit” was used.)
Bustle
Adele Is Attending The 2023 Grammys, Thank You Very Much
If you look up the Grammys in the dictionary, a picture of Adele would probably pop up. The “Rolling In the Deep” singer is the only artist to have won the three biggest Grammys — Record, Album, and Song of the Year — for two consecutive albums, 21 in 2012 and 25 in 2017. In fact, she hasn’t lost any Grammy she’s been nominated for since 2010. Given that she’s repeated the Big Three nominations a third time for 30 and its hit single “Easy On Me,” fans are wondering how Adele will dominate the 2023 Grammys, whether that means giving a tearjerker performance or just sitting back and collecting her awards (if she wins, of course).
Bustle
Everything To Know About A Potential Freeridge Season 2
The On My Block spinoff, Freeridge, dropped Feb. 2 — and like its predecessor, it’s definitely the kind of show you can get lost in for a season-long streaming session. The series follows the new Core Four of Gloria, Ines, Demi, and Cam, two sisters and their friends who get caught up in a mystery when a cursed box comes into their lives. At the same time, they’re also just kids navigating high school. They were introduced back in the On My Block series finale as a group of eager teens observing the original characters, a callback to the first time viewers met Monse, Cesar, Ruby, and Jamal.
Bustle
Spencer Matthews’ Impressive Net Worth Expands Far Beyond Chelsea
Following his many TV stints on hit shows including I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!, The Jump, Celebrity Masterchef, Channel 5’s The Bachelor, and the series on which he first rose to fame, Made In Chelsea, Spencer Matthews became known as a reality television staple in the early years of his career. Matthews — who is the son of the wealthy entrepreneur David Matthews — has since moved on to new and very profitable business ventures, adding to his already impressive fortune. But, what is Spencer Matthews’ net worth, exactly?
Bustle
The Catch Revisits A Famed Irish Filming Spot From The Tudors
A family drama blends into a psychological thriller in Channel 5 drama The Catch. The four-part series is an adaptation of author T. M. Logan’s popular book of the same name and the premise has us hooked. Jason Watkins plays naval officer turned fisherman Ed Collier who finds himself in a pickle when his daughter Abbie introduces her boyfriend to the family. Slowly but surely everything starts fall to apart with the new dynamic that is equal parts gripping and eerie. While the cast and storyline is promising, the series also boasts some stunning shoot locations including endless blue coastlines. So where exactly was The Catch filmed?
Bustle
Bachelorette Vet Clare Crawley Revealed Her Stunning Wedding Photos
When Bachelorette Season 16 lead Clare Crawley unveiled two of her wedding accessories on Jan. 28, fans suspected her big day was fast-approaching. Sure enough, she and her fiancé, Ryan Dawkins, were very close to tying the knot. The two made their union legal just days later on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and Crawley shared their wedding photos on Instagram a day later.
Bustle
How Marvel’s Namor Is Connected To Kukulkan
Now that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is streaming on Disney+, it’s the perfect time to revisit the film’s lore — especially in regards to its complicated new antagonist, Namor. While Tenoch Huerta’s character is mainly credited as Namor, he is also called another name by his soldiers and the local Yucatán people: Kukulkan, the feathered serpent god from Mayan mythology. Interestingly, though, that’s not the case in the comics — so how did Namor come to be known as Kukulkan in the Black Panther sequel?
Bustle
Maya Jama’s Net Worth Definitely Won’t Give You The Ick
Maya Jama is currently living the dream in South Africa as the host of Love Island. Viewers instantly fell in love with the series’ new presenter, who found success after her work on numerous shows for MTV, ITV, and the BBC, as well as being a radio DJ. After major speculation, Jama confirmed that she’d be the ITV2 reality series’ host in October 2022. “I’ve always been such a massive Love Island fan and I’m so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows,” she said in a statement. “I can’t wait to get into the villa and meet all the islanders.” As Winter Love Island 2023 continues to garner attention, so does Jama. But what does the presenter have going on aside from the dating show, and how does she make her money?
Bustle
Selena Gomez Posted A No-Makeup Selfie & We Stan A Relatable Queen
Selena Gomez is no stranger to being vulnerable in front of the world. Most recently (and most notably), her highly-anticipated documentary, My Mind & Me, candidly positioned an intrusive lens on her deepest, darkest struggles: her anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, lupus, and the raw truth behind more public moments in her past. And though she admitted that the contents within the film were nearly on the cutting board so to say, never to be released to and consumed by the public — the Rare Beauty founder’s ability to relate to watchers who may be experiencing the same (or similar) issues has done a whole lot of good in spite of her fears. In my opinion, that genuine authenticity is truly Selena’s superpower, and a major reason why her award-winning beauty collection is so successful and easy to understand amongst a sea of celeb-fronted brands.
Bustle
The On My Block Spinoff Freeridge Includes A Few Familiar Faces
Netflix’s Freeridge is finally here. Set in the same fictional Los Angeles neighborhood as On My Block, the spinoff introduces a new Core Four who, Netflix writes, get into their own “mind-bending mystery — and, perhaps, a little puppy love — as they happen upon a box that may just be cursed.” The new show is closely connected to its predecessor and not just by location. It’s been nearly two years since the original series ended, so now is a good time for a refresher. How did On My Block end, again?
Bustle
Vanessa Hudgens Is Reportedly Engaged To Cole Tucker
As Gabriella Montez would say, Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are in this together. The High School Musical alum is reportedly engaged to the MLB player after over two years of dating, as first reported by TMZ. Bustle has reached out to representatives of Hudgens and Tucker for comment but did not receive an immediate response.
Bustle
James Cameron May Come To Regret His Titanic Door Experiment
If James Cameron thought he was finally going to be let off the hook for letting Jack die in Titanic, he’s probably already had his hopes dashed. The director tried to settle the 1997 film’s great debate ahead of its 25th anniversary, and it looks like he only proved the naysayers right. A clip from the National Geographic special Titanic: 25 Years Later With James Cameron shows the three-time Oscar winner admitting, after a thorough experiment, that there is a way “Jack might have lived.”
Bustle
Melanie Lynskey Met Her Husband Jason Ritter While Filming The Big Ask
Melanie Lynskey has had a long career in Hollywood, from Sweet Home Alabama to an upcoming guest role in The Last of Us, which is proving to be a new mega-hit for HBO Max. The 45-year-old star is also reprising her Emmy-nominated turn as Shauna in Yellowjackets Season 2, which comes to Showtime on March 24. Among the new faces gracing the series this season, one of them has a strong personal connection to Lynskey: her husband, Jason Ritter.
Bustle
Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard Is “Proud” Of Noah Schnapp For Coming Out
In January 2023, Stranger Things’ actor Noah Schnapp came out as gay. Addressing his fans on TikTok, Schnapp said he was closer to his character Will Byers than he thought. “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they say was ‘we know,’” he wrote in overlay text. One of those friends was his Stranger Things co-star Finn Wolfhard, who had nothing but joy for Schnapp’s news.
Bustle
Armani Jackson Is Following In His Famous Actor Sister’s Footsteps
Even though Jeff Davis, the creator of the popular Teen Wolf series, has confirmed that his latest project Wolf Pack is unrelated to the 2011 universe, this new series is still ticking all boxes of a good old supernatural teen drama. The big name attached to Wolf Pack is Sarah Michelle Gellar, but there is also plenty of youthful talent in the leads Armani Jackson and Bella Shepard. Jackson appears as Everett Lang, a teenager who gets bitten during a wildfire that awakens a supernatural creature, and later forms a pack with other teens. So, who exactly is Armani Jackson, and where may you have seen him before?
Bustle
Stephen Graham & Steve McQueen Are Working On A Wartime Drama
From This Is England to Boiling Point, the tense role in Line Of Duty and heartbreaking outing opposite Jodie Comer in The Help, fans of Stephen Graham have been spoiled for choice when it comes to watching the Scouse star’s skills. His next show, a wartime drama titled Blitz, is certain to up the ante. Directed by Sir Steve McQueen – the director and artist behind 12 Years A Slave, Shame, Widows, and the Small Axe anthology for BBC, to name but a few – is an Apple Original full-legth film. Blitz reportedly began production in December 2022, but we are already counting down days until hits our screens. But who stars alongside Graham and what exactly is the film about? Here’s everything to know about Blitz.
Comments / 0