Spencer Matthews’ Impressive Net Worth Expands Far Beyond Chelsea

Following his many TV stints on hit shows including I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!, The Jump, Celebrity Masterchef, Channel 5’s The Bachelor, and the series on which he first rose to fame, Made In Chelsea, Spencer Matthews became known as a reality television staple in the early years of his career. Matthews — who is the son of the wealthy entrepreneur David Matthews — has since moved on to new and very profitable business ventures, adding to his already impressive fortune. But, what is Spencer Matthews’ net worth, exactly?
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Twins with Body Double, Who Sports Matching Baby Bump: 'We Have Truly Done It All'

Kaley Cuoco announced in October that she and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together Fans of Kaley Cuoco are seeing double! The pregnant Meet Cute star, 37, shared a snap of her twinning with body double Monette Moio. In the photo, Cuoco's real-life baby bump is on full display and touching Moio's fictional pregnant belly as the two wear matching yellow Hatchgal dresses and white sneakers. Cuoco poked fun at Moio's costume, writing over the photo, "Now I'm making her play pregnant lol," adding:...
'Real Housewives' star remarries her ex-husband, plus more celeb weddings of 2023

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celeb couples who tied the knot in 2023 -- or whose weddings came to light this year -- starting with this pair... On Jan. 23, People magazine broke the news that, according to multiple sources, Robyn Dixon and ex-husband Juan Dixon quietly tied the knot for the second time. It's unclear when or where the duo, who share two children, said "I do." The former high school sweethearts initially married in 2005 and divorced in 2012, but they continued living together amid the breakup, and eventually, things between them turned romantic again. They got re-engaged in late 2019.
Married at First Sight: Bride in disbelief over new husband's secret

A bride on Married At First Sight’s season 10 premiere was shocked after a guest at the ceremony revealed a secret about her new husband.Bronte Schofield, 29, tied the knot with Harrison Boon, 32 in Australia on Monday night’s episode (30 January).Minutes after the couple were married, guest Jessica Tomlinson told Schofield why she recognised the groom, revealing that he had dated her friend days before the ceremony.“No, no, you’re f*****g lying,” Schofield said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Australia: Indigenous protesters rally for abolition of 'Invasion Day'Australia: Indigenous protesters rally for abolition of 'Invasion Day'Tourist shares moment he’s airlifted to hospital after snake bite in Australia
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Confidently Shows Off Cute New Look After Dramatic Weight Loss — See Pics!

Work it, smoochie! Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is rocking a leaner look this year, debuting a slimmed down physique on Instagram.On Monday, January 30, the reality star posted a few snaps of her new appearance, sassily captioning the pics, "They say they don’t f**k with me, but i say they can’t f**k with me 😘!"The photos depicted the 17-year-old out on the town dressed in a red bodysuit and black pants, which she topped off with a light wash denim jacket. Thompson, who had her blonde locks straightened, added black and red sneakers, a tiny purse and some jewelry,...
Maya Jama’s Net Worth Definitely Won’t Give You The Ick

Maya Jama is currently living the dream in South Africa as the host of Love Island. Viewers instantly fell in love with the series’ new presenter, who found success after her work on numerous shows for MTV, ITV, and the BBC, as well as being a radio DJ. After major speculation, Jama confirmed that she’d be the ITV2 reality series’ host in October 2022. “I’ve always been such a massive Love Island fan and I’m so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows,” she said in a statement. “I can’t wait to get into the villa and meet all the islanders.” As Winter Love Island 2023 continues to garner attention, so does Jama. But what does the presenter have going on aside from the dating show, and how does she make her money?
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury to appear in new Netflix reality series

Love Island fans are set to be granted a closer insight to the lives of Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury as the new parents appear in an upcoming reality series. A lot has changed in the four years since we watched Molly-Mae and Tommy coo over a plastic doll in the villa, after after welcoming their daughter Bambi, they are now set to take part in the reality series on Netflix, titled At Home With The Furys.
Kate and Roman Kemp pictured together on eve of release of their Shaping Us film

The Princess of Wales has been pictured with radio presenter Roman Kemp wrapped up against the winter chill during the filming of a video to promote her early years campaign.Wearing a sheepskin coat, polo neck jumper and gloves, Kate smiles for the photographer with Kemp beside her in the image taken in Hertfordshire last month.The princess launched her Shaping Us initiative on Tuesday, an ambitious campaign described as her “life’s work” and aimed at raising the profile of the early years development of children.In the short film, due to be released on Friday, Kate and the Capital FM breakfast host...
Kylie Jenner Shares Never-Before-Seen Videos of Baby Son Aire

Kylie Jenner dedicated a sweet Instagram tribute to her baby boy in celebration of the major milestone. Her video montage includes rare video clips of Aire's first year of life, including shots of Jenner cuddling her son and big sister Stormi playing with her little brother. "AIRE. my son, my...
Molly-Mae Hague shares first social media post amid rumours she has given birth to baby girl

Molly-Mae Hague has shared a post on Instagram amid rumours she has given birth to a baby girl.The former Love Island stars Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae, both 23, announced that they were expecting their first child together in September. The couple shared the news on Instagram with a black-and-white video, which Hague captioned: “I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet.”Earlier this month, Hague also shared a third-trimester pregnancy update with her fans and followers on YouTube, where she showed off her pregnant stomach and hinted that she was nearing her due date.After a...

