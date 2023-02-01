ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Comments / 13

Bongoman
3d ago

As an Independent centrist I have always voted for the best people, regardless of their party affiliation. Stupid proposals like this coupled with their constant whining and lies are making it harder and harder to find GOP candidates worth voting for. Republicans; what is happening to your party? This Country needs good people to counter both the radical left and the radical right. Don’t let the Trumplicans take your party!

Reply(3)
16
Gary A
3d ago

So the Az republicans can gerrymander and cheat once again

Reply(2)
15
Related
AZFamily

Maricopa County evictions soar to 2008-like levels; Biden proposes renter protections

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County is experiencing a surge in eviction proceedings, according to court records released Friday morning. In January, 7,031 eviction filings were recorded. According to court spokesperson Scott Davis, that number is the largest since September 2008, the time of the last housing crash. However, U.S. Census data shows a 31% increase in the county’s housing units. Approximately 500,000 households were added between 2010 and 2020. This number is also about 13% higher than in January 2019. “I think it is safe to say that landlords are not only back to normal but surpassing normal,” Davis said.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona senate committee votes to outlaw fuel theft devices

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Senate Judiciary Committee voted this week to outlaw a device that’s being blamed for the theft of thousands of gallons of fuel across the country. “This is a national problem,” said Mike Williams, a lobbyist representing Circle K stores. Williams testified...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Judge rules city of Phoenix’s ‘Clean Zone’ is unconstitutional

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Maricopa County Superior Court judge has ruled in favor of a downtown Phoenix property owner who sued the City of Phoenix’s ordinance that attempted to require a permit for certain residents to place non-Super Bowl-related signage on their property until a week after the big game. On Thursday, a judge said the so-called “Clean Zone” is unconstitutional. “There is no legitimate government interest in content-based regulation of signs, let alone regulation of signs based on the content preferences of private businesses that are given special privileges by the government,” a portion of the ruling read. The judge gave the city 48 hours to approve or deny Bramley Paulin’s application. He was the plaintiff represented by the Goldwater Institute attorneys.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Car chase near Casa Grande ends in Tempe crash

TEMPE, Ariz. — A car chase that began on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande ended early Friday morning in Tempe. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle at about 12:30 a.m. near milepost 198. The driver allegedly continued driving north on I-10. PCSO deputies tried using...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

How surveillance balloons in southern Arizona differ from the China balloon

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S government says this is the first time a Chinese balloon has ever flown over the continental U.S. While a foreign balloon like this is unusual, you may have seen similar surveillance balloons before in Arizona. Some aren’t happy about those either, but this all comes down to surveillance.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Housing advocates push Phoenix to address landlords' income discrimination

Housing advocates want Phoenix to ban landlords from discriminating against renters who get public assistance. During Wednesday’s Phoenix City Council meeting, Miesha Fish stood at a podium in front of the mayor and eight members, took a deep breath and shared her story. “I’m a Social Security recipient. I’m...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Testimony to Arizona Senate Election Committee Reveals Thousands of Misdemeanors Allegedly Committed by Maricopa County in 2022 Election

The Arizona Senate’s Election Committee continued the second part of a hearing on Monday that began last week, featuring testimony from election integrity proponents. Shelby Busch, the co-founder of We the People AZ, and Heather Honey of Verify Vote, went over five areas where their team found apparent law violations by Maricopa County in the 2022 election.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12 News

19-year-old dead after car crashes into tree in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — A 19-year-old man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a tree Thursday night in south Phoenix, police said. The single-vehicle collision occurred at about 9 p.m. near 30th Street and Southern Avenue. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Southern Avenue prior to hitting the tree. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Packed Crowd Attends Kari Lake Rally Exposing Voter Disenfranchisement in Maricopa County

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – At a standing-room-only event Sunday, Kari Lake signaled she is not giving up her legal battle to install her as the rightful Arizona governor instead of Democrat Katie Hobbs. Lake held a Save Arizona rally at Orange Tree Golf Club in Scottsdale with over a thousand in attendance, assuring her supporters she intended to fight until the “victorious end.” The mainstream media recently ran stories claiming Lake was switching her focus to running against Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ).
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

FBI looking for missing woman with Arizona ties

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has ties to Arizona. Agents say the last time anyone had heard from Zailey Unidad Flores was when she called a family member on Jan. 12, claiming she was in Mexico. The 21-year-old has ties to Detroit, Phoenix, Tucson, Laveen, Maricopa County, Marana, the Slauson Avenue and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, and Idaho.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Homeless encampment grew on private lot in Phoenix

Phoenix area's homeless crisis is in full view at a large, vacant lot near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road, where a new homeless community popped up, in violation of the City Code. While we have since learned that people living in the area have left on their own accord, one question remains: How did it get to this point? FOX 10 Investigative Reporter Justin Lum has more.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Court says Phoenix Super Bowl sign law violates free speech rights

WASHINGTON – A Phoenix ordinance that let the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee accept or reject signs around the “NFL Experience” zone downtown is an unconstitutional infringement of free speech rights, a Maricopa Superior Court judge ruled Thursday. Judge Bradley Astrowsky also ordered the city to act...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy