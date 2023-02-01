Alicia Silverstone brings back ‘Clueless’ Cher for Rakuten Super Bowl commercial

As if!

No, really, Cher is back!

28 years after the movie ‘Clueless’’ debut, the film’s star, Alicia Silverstone , has revived her leading character Cher for a new Super Bowl ad.

In the Rakuten commercial, Silverstone wears the iconic yellow, black checked plaid blazer from the movie while holding some shopping bags.

“Alright” by Supergrass from the original movie soundtracks the spot.

“Don’t bug – your girl is back,” she says.

"Rakuten makes it easy to save while you shop, and working with them to revive Clueless for the Super Bowl stage made sense with how much Cher loved shopping — no doubt she would have tons of Cash Back," Silverstone told PEOPLE .

Written and directed by Amy Heckerling “Clueless” was released in 1995.