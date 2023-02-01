Read full article on original website
Dwight Howard Takes A Shot At LeBron James And The Lakers Because They Didn't Let Him Shoot
It appears that Howard did believe in his shooting abilities, even if the team's orders were otherwise.
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Bulls stud Lonzo Ball’s brutal injury update has LaVar Ball resurfacing with strong statement for doubters
There is currently a lot of concern surrounding Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball and his surgically repaired left knee. According to most recent reports, both the Bulls medical staff and Ball’s camp no longer understand why the 25-year-old is still experiencing pain in his injured knee. At this point, we’re not even talking about a potential timetable for Lonzo return to action.
Ex-Kyrie Irving teammate has interesting comments amid Irving’s trade request
One former Kyrie Irving teammate wants to get the band back together. Appearing Friday on “SportsCenter,” new ESPN analyst Tristan Thompson revealed that he texted the Brooklyn Nets guard Irving about a possible Cleveland Cavaliers teammate reunion (a message Irving acknowledged). “He put a heart emoji [reaction], so I know he read it,” said Thompson... The post Ex-Kyrie Irving teammate has interesting comments amid Irving’s trade request appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Celtics Reportedly Interested in Reunion With Former Fan Favorite Through Trade
The Boston Celtics may have a reunion shortly. Boston reportedly is interested in a trade for former Celtics and current Utah Jazz big man Kelly Olynyk, according to HeavyOnSports' Steve Bulpett. "A source close to the Heat tells Heavy Sports the club is interested in a reunion with Kelly ...
"He tells Phil Jackson, ‘I don’t want nobody to guard me except for J.R.’" - J.R. Rider details his first practice session with Kobe Bryant
Due to Rider’s veteran status, Kobe wanted to use him as a measuring stick during training sessions.
Report: Kyrie Irving was upset about 1 thing in extension talks with Nets
We now have a better idea of why things went south (again) between Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. Word broke on Friday that the Nets All-Star guard Irving has requested a trade from the team ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. The news comes after Irving reportedly rejected an extension offer from the Nets.... The post Report: Kyrie Irving was upset about 1 thing in extension talks with Nets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Warriors Fans Call Out Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, And Draymond Green: "The Big 3 Don’t Look Hungry This Year."
Warriors fans are unhappy with the performances of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green this season.
Proposed 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends 3 Players To The Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers could add more help around LeBron James with this proposed 3-team blockbuster trade.
Drummond hits statistical mark not seen in 44 years
The Chicago Bulls’ public and media relations staff dug up a statistical gem, with an assist from the Elias Sports Bureau, following Thursday’s 114-98 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. With his 15 points and 11 rebounds in 15 minutes, Andre Drummond became the first player since Daryl Dawkins...
Trade Rumors: Chicago Bulls Would Prefer To Move DeMar DeRozan Over Zach LaVine
The Bulls would choose Zach LaVine over DeMar DeRozan if they had to retain one of them.
Stephen Jackson Said Gregg Popovich Wanted From Him To Admit That Danny Green And Manu Ginobili Were Better Players
While Jackson has had a prolific career as a pro, his exit from San Antonio was one of the bigger storylines and an equally controversial one at that.
"He read all the comments" — Aaron Mckie on Allen Iverson's obsession with reading the newspaper
Aaron McKie disclosed how Allen Iverson prepared for Tyronn Lue in the 2001 NBA Finals.
2023 NBA Trade Deadline: The Perfect Target For Every Team
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is around the corner and every team will try to improve their roster. These are the best candidates for all 30 teams in the league.
College Basketball Player, Brother Of NBA Star, Facing Serious Charges
On Wednesday, it was announced that University of Denver basketball player Coban Porter has been charged with vehicular homicide. Porter, the brother of Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr., was involved in this car crash on Jan. 22. The probable cause statement says he was driving roughly 50 ...
Report: 1 Mavericks starter unlikely to remain with team
After less than eight months together, the Dallas Mavericks may be giving one player his walking papers. Morten Stig Jensen of Sports Illustrated reported on Thursday that Mavs big man Christian Wood may no longer be on the team past the trade deadline. Jensen said that he will be surprised if Wood is still on... The post Report: 1 Mavericks starter unlikely to remain with team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bulls’ center reaches wild statistical mark not seen in over four decades
Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond became the first player since Darryl Dawkins in the 1978-79 season to score 15 points and grab 11 rebounds in 15 minutes or less.
Blackhawks have one representative at this weekend’s NHL All-Star Game
The 2023 NHL All-Star Game takes place in Sunrise, Florida this year at FLA Live Arena, and it will feature one Blackhawks player during the two days of festivities.
Chris Simms takes strong stance on trading Justin Fields away
The Chicago Bears have put a lot of time and energy into developing quarterback Justin Fields. While the 23-year-old has proven to be his most dangerous when running, he has shown improvements in the dropback and passing areas of his game. Mike Florio and Chris Simms weighed in on whether...
Bears could have interesting strategy with No. 1 overall pick
The Chicago Bears and GM Ryan Poles may employ an interesting strategy with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The post Bears could have interesting strategy with No. 1 overall pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
