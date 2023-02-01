Cracraft secured nine of 14 targets for 102 yards and two touchdowns across 11 regular-season games with the Dolphins in 2022. Cracraft split time with Cedrick Wilson as the No. 4 wideout in Miami's offense during the 2022 campaign, and he's set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Considering that Cracraft has experience in coach Mike McDaniel's offensive scheme going back to 2021 in San Francisco, though, he could be an option to re-sign with the Dolphins at relatively low cost. Cracraft's 2022 receiving totals signify career-high marks across the board.

2 DAYS AGO