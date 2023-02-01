Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Related
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Questionable against Atlanta
Jokic is questionable for Saturday's game versus the Hawks due to left hamstring tightness. Jokic continues to deal with tightness in his left hamstring despite playing the last three games. However, the Nuggets will play a back-to-back Saturday and Sunday, so the two-time MVP could certainly miss one of those contests. If Jokic doesn't suit up, Zeke Nnaji would likely start, and DeAndre Jordan could receive some run as well.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Free agency looms
Cracraft secured nine of 14 targets for 102 yards and two touchdowns across 11 regular-season games with the Dolphins in 2022. Cracraft split time with Cedrick Wilson as the No. 4 wideout in Miami's offense during the 2022 campaign, and he's set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Considering that Cracraft has experience in coach Mike McDaniel's offensive scheme going back to 2021 in San Francisco, though, he could be an option to re-sign with the Dolphins at relatively low cost. Cracraft's 2022 receiving totals signify career-high marks across the board.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Mike Conley: Cashes in at line
Conley posted 19 points (5-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and two blocks over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 131-128 win over the Raptors. Conley's perfect shooting from the free-throw line helped him score a season-high 19 points. The veteran point guard's two blocks were tied for his highest total of 2022-23. Conley also managed to dish out eight assists while turning the ball over just three times.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Likely only one game this weekend
Gordon is expected to only appear in one of the two games in the back-to-back set Friday against the Raptors and Saturday against the Thunder, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. It's unclear which of the two games Gordon will suit up for, but it sounds like the veteran...
CBS Sports
Royals' Anthony Misiewicz: Designated for assignment
Misiewicz was designated for assignment by the Royals on Friday. The club needed to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for the re-signing of Zack Greinke. Misiewicz pitched pretty well for Kansas City down the stretch last season after being acquired via trade from the Mariners, posting a 4.11 ERA and 19:4 K:BB over 15.1 innings. It's the second time since July that the left-hander has been designated for assignment.
CBS Sports
76ers' Joel Embiid: Dominates with 33 points
Embiid had 33 points (10-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 11-13 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 28 minutes during Friday's 137-125 victory over the Spurs. Embiid played through a questionable tag because of some left foot soreness, but he's been very durable lately with one missed game in January. He has also been red hot in fantasy basketball, posting 33.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 three-pointers in his previous 10 games.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Draft: As Bears contemplate what to do with No. 1 overall selection, here's the ideal scenario
Chicago Bears fans experienced a roller coaster of emotions Sunday afternoon monitoring the Texans game against Indianapolis. The rights to the No. 1 overall selection were on the line and Houston held a two score advantage with less than one minute remaining in the third quarter. The Colts, aided by two Davis Mills interceptions, scored touchdowns on consecutive possessions to take a lead. With 50 seconds remaining, Mills found tight end Jordan Akins for what would be the game-winning touchdown.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears trade back twice for significant haul as Panthers, Colts move up for QBs
In the month's leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft, the idea is to address all of the potential scenarios fans may witness on draft night. In last week's thought exercise, the Carolina Panthers traded up twice to provide a soft landing spot for Chicago in a trade back from No. 1 overall. In today's thought exercise, the Bears embrace the idea of trading back twice to pick up significant draft capital to rebuild the roster.
CBS Sports
Sean Payton and Broncos make it official as head coach signs five-year contract with Denver Friday, per report
Sean Payton is now officially the head coach for the Denver Broncos. On Friday, Payton signed a five-year contract with the team, which keeps him in Denver through the 2027 season, according to ESPN. Denver sent its first-round pick from San Francisco (No. 30 overall) and a 2024 second-round pick...
Comments / 0