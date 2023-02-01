Read full article on original website
IGN
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Poster Features All of Our Favorite Mushroom Kingdom Characters
A brand-new, beautiful poster of The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been released and it features all of our favorite Mushroom Kingdom characters, including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Donkey Kong, Bowser, and Toad. The poster, which was released by Nintendo, also gives us another look at some of the locations...
IGN
Pedro Pascal Took an Ambien and Forgot He Was Cast in The Last of Us
Pedro Pascal has admitted that he forgot he landed the lead role of Joel on HBO's The Last of Us because he took an Ambien right before receiving the casting news. Appearing on The Tonight Show, Pascal revealed that he had a momentary lapse in memory when he was offered The Last of Us job because he had taken an Ambien pill to assist with his sleep after participating in an adrenaline-fuelled, late-night call about the series.
IGN
Netflix's Squid Game Reality Show was Reportedly an 'Inhumane Disaster'
Squid Game, Netflix's 2021 drama about a deadly competition for a massive cash prize, captured hearts for its critical stance on capitalism. Now, Netflix is creating a reality spinoff called Squid Game: The Challenge, and it seems that its filming conditions aren't far from the inhumane conditions presented in the original show, with several contestants speaking out about unsafe filming environments and claiming that the game was rigged.
IGN
Mandalorian Season 3 Poster Revealed With Din Djarin Wielding The Dark Saber
The Mandalorian Season 2 finale ended with a lot to look forward to. And to add to the hype, we recently received a teaser image from Disney+, which gives a hint on what to expect when Season 3 drops later this year. Through the image we see Din Djarin and Grogu sitting in a cockpit together, which suggests that they might be leaving for Mandalore, the home planet to the Mandalorians.
IGN
New to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, & More - February 2023
Wakanda Forever! It’s February, which may mean it’s the shortest month of the year, but in no way does that imply you’ll have any shortage of new movies, TV shows, or anime to watch on all of your favorite streaming platforms. Here’s all of the hottest new things to watch on Hulu, Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and Crunchy Roll in February 2023!
IGN
Xbox 360 Marketplace to Lose 40 Titles; Microsoft Is Offering Massive Discounts on All Things Anime as Part of Xbox Anime Month
Xbox has unveiled a list of 40 titles, which will no longer be part of the Xbox 360 marketplace in India. According to a new Xbox support page, these titles will be removed from the store from Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Once the deadline day passes, players won't be able to purchase them from the Xbox marketplace. However, players can continue to download and play them, if they buy these games before February 7. The list of games removed from the Xbox 360 include:
IGN
Overwatch 2 Season 3 Skins Release Date and Details
Season 3 for Overwatch 2 is just around the corner, and despite all the anticipation, we still are left on the fence as to what Season 3 might bring. No matter what, a new season means a new Overwatch 2 Battle Pass, jam-packed with tracks of free and paid cosmetics. This includes the recently teased Mythic Kiriko Skin... Amaterasu Kiriko!
IGN
What's New on the IGN Store: The Mandalorian, Halo, Dragon Ball, and More
There's a ton of new stuff up for preorder at the IGN Store this week. So if you're in the mood to shop, check out our choices below! New products include some new Star Wars products no matter which era you're a fan of, including The Mandalorian. And, we're showing...
IGN
Chapter 7 - Orbital Cradle
The mystery of this world is expanding even beyond the bounds of the Castle of Illusion or Lost Gaia. Having learned the truth of Aria's origins from Geist in the Astrum Helix Research Facility, Dianthus invites you and your party to travel to the Orbital Cradle. There, Dianthus believes that all remaining questions regarding the history of Lost Gaia and the mystery of the Seaslight might be revealed.
IGN
IGN UK Podcast 682: Creating the Next Best Video Game TV Show
Cardy, Dale, and Mat dream up what they think should be the next big video game TV show following The Last of Us as they pick the game, director, cast, and much more for their big-budget projects. Before that, though, there's time for a little Dead Space catch-up, impressions of Knock at the Cabin, Knockout City sadness, and the bizarre thing that is Infinite Seinfeld.
IGN
Best Sci-Fi Movies On Netflix (February 2023)
The selection of sci-fi films is one of its strongest departments within the larger list of movies on Netflix, and it has a nice mix of classics alongside a number of newer, stranger films. Navigating digital volumes one Netflix can be a little tricky, but the fact is that most of its selection makes for an enjoyable watch. Still, there are always going to be films that skip through the cracks, and that’s why it’s good to seek out recommendations. For a little help navigating that 3500+ Netflix inventory, these are some of our favorite selections.
IGN
The Great Debate: Will the DCU Actually Be Different This Time?
Crisis on infinite DCU reboots? The new DC Studios roadmap is here — or at least part of it is — and it leads us to a pretty obvious question: haven’t we heard this song and dance before? Every few years, DC tells us “things are going to be different this time, I swear!” Sometimes the reboot is in the comics, other times it's in the film and television universe, but two things remain the same: things haven’t been different, and we keep showing up anyway.
IGN
Sons of the Forest Will Now Launch in Early Access to Avoid More Delays
Sons of the Forest developer Endnight Games has announced it will be changing the game's February 23 release date to an early access release date to prevent further delays and to allow fans to jump in and help the studio reach the finish line. Endnight Games revealed its plan for...
IGN
Sims 4 Growing Together Release Date and Details
Just in time for the free Infant update for The Sims 4 base game, the new Sims 4 Growing Together expansion pack is sure to increase the ways you can extend your Sims family tenfold. Explore San Sequoia and mingle with the locals, from the Micaelsons to the influential Robleses, and explore new social dynamics.
IGN
It Takes Two Sells a Massive 10 Million Copies
Update: 02/03/2022: It Takes Two has now sold more than ten million copies, doubling its five million record set this time last year. Announced on developer Hazelight Studios' Twitter (below), the team said "our minds are officially blown" as they celebrated the impressive number. "Potentially twice as many players have...
IGN
Marvel Contest of Champions - Official Cassie Lang and Ant-Man (Future) Reveal Trailer
Marvel Contest of Champions is introducing two new Champions to the mobile fighting game. Cassie Lang, inspired by Quantumania, and comic book-inspired Ant-Man (Future) join the growing roster of Champions. Cassie Lang arrives on February 16 along with Ant-Man (Future) debuting on March 2 to fight Kang the Conqueror. Marvel Contest of Champions is available now on iOS and Android.
IGN
Bollywood Film Fursat Is Shot Entirely on iPhone, All Details Here
Apple recently released a 30-minute-long Bollywood film called Fursat which was shot in its entirety using an iPhone 14 Pro. The film is directed by Vishal Bhadwaj, who is known for directing films such as Makdee, Omkara, and Haider. Apple has also previously released short films that were filmed using...
IGN
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Gives Drax and the Team Perfect Exits, Says Dave Bautista
Dave Bautista has said Drax and the team are given "perfect" endings in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, so he has no plans to return to play the character again. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, Bautista insisted that the upcoming Guardians movie would be his final outing as Drax the Destroyer, noting that he and his co-stars signed up for a trilogy and writer-director James Gunn has crafted the "perfect exit" for the team.
IGN
Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp - Official 'Introducing Cassie' Featurette
Join stars Kathryn Newton, Paul Rudd, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Jonathan Majors for a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming movie Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp, and discuss Newton's character Cassie Lang. Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters on February 17, 2023.
IGN
Nintendo Has Had Some of the All-Time Best E3 Moments
Welp. Nintendo won't be on the floor at E3 2023. Neither will Xbox. Sony… well, we knew Sony and the ESA haven't been hitching horses for a while now. So that means the "Big 3" are no-shows at what we had all hoped was going to be a triumphant, perhaps even jubilant, return of the most legendary gaming show of them all. I'm not going to write about "Is E3 even relevant?" or "do we still need a show like E3?" Those pieces have already been written, often by people much more talented and wise than I. Instead, I just want to say, as a fan of video gaming, how I am truly bummed out to see E3 once again falling to the wayside. Some of the greatest E3 moments of all time come from Nintendo, and while they stopped doing live conferences in 2012, their E3-timed Directs have been some of the most memorable parts of E3 without technically being part of E3.
