The Stream About Nothing: Twitch's AI-Generated, 'Seinfeld' Like Show Gets Weird
The 24/7 broadcast stars animated characters such as Larry Feinberg and Fred Kastopolous.
Netflix’s newest smash hit fantasy series conjures a Top 10 spot in 73 nations, not that it means anything
With upwards of 25 episodic originals set in the genre having been canceled since the beginning of 2020, subscribers are finding it harder and harder to become invested in Netflix fantasy shows, and with good reason. After all, if there’s a very high chance the axe is coming, what’s the point in becoming too attached? Despite that, Shahmaran is off to an incredible start.
Warner Bros. Discovery is putting a bunch of HBO Max’s canceled shows on other streaming services
As Warner Bros. Discovery has been canceling shows and gradually dismantling HBO Max over the past few months, CEO David Zaslav has insisted that the entertainment giant had a plan for all of that content beyond disappearing it for tax credits and to avoid paying royalties. Part of that plan, it seems, is to bring a lot of HBO Max’s shows back on other platforms with streaming partners like Roku and Tubi.
Thousands of People Can’t Stop Watching AI-Generated Sitcom ‘Nothing, Forever’
Thousands of people at a time are watching “Nothing, Forever,” an AI-generated and nonsensical version of “Seinfeld” that streams perpetually on Twitch. When Motherboard reported on the show on Tuesday, the Twitch account that the show runs on, @watchmeforever, only had around a hundred followers and sixteen viewers. By Thursday morning, the channel rose to 47,000 followers and a steady stream of around 11,000 active viewers at once, making the show the first AI-generated sitcom with a growing audience.
‘Today’ Show Posted THAT Infamous Clip Of Katie Couric And Bryant Gumbel Learning What The Internet Is And It’s Still Just As Funny as Ever
Today just reminded us that there was indeed a time before the internet, as bizarre as that may seem. On Thursday, the show’s official Instagram page posted a clip from a 1994 taping in which anchors Katie Couric, Bryant Gumbel, and Elizabeth Vargas discover the World Wide Web. ‘Can...
Syndication Ratings: ‘Jeopardy!,’ ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ ‘Family Feud’ Dominate
Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune and Family Feud led the games and all of syndication in the week ended January 22, which included the Martin Luther King Jr., holiday on Monday, January 16. CBS Media Ventures’s just-renewed Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune topped everything during the week. Jeopardy! stayed put with...
Pushing Rivalry Aside: Elon Musk And Jeff Bezos Agree On How Good This Streaming Show Is
A rivalry between two of the richest people in the world has escalated over the years due to their respective space companies. Here’s one thing that Amazon.com, Inc. and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos and Tesla Inc. and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk can agree on. What Happened: Over the...
Free Netflix: the streaming company has a free plan for everyone in mind
The pioneer company in the streaming service for movies and series on demand, has plans to offer a service 100% free of charge. Netflix has seen a significant drop in subscribers the last year, which has led to situations such as the cancellation of exclusive series on the platform. Even so, the platform has not given up and has made efforts to stay ahead with new plans and products such as free video games for its subscribers.
‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ star Keyla Monterroso Mejia just snagged her own series on Netflix
Keyla Monterroso Mejia stole our hearts in Larry David’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and Quinta Brunson’s “Abbott Elementary.” The Los Angeles native explained how grateful she was to Brunson for giving her the opportunity to be on the Emmy-Award-winning comedy. “She gave me an opportunity to be on ‘Abbott’ and that also completely did so much […]
Showtime and Paramount+ are merging into a single streaming service. Here’s what it means for you
Paramount plans to merge its Paramount+ and Showtime businesses, a consolidation of linear and streaming entertainment that will likely lead to both layoffs and show cancellations. Both channels will be rebranded as “Paramount+ with Showtime,” according to a story in the Hollywood Reporter. The move comes just months after new...
Inside Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ Reality Show Disaster: ‘The Conditions Were Absolutely Inhumane’
When John heard that Netflix was making a reality show version of the streamer’s hit drama “Squid Game,” he was all in. His love of the original series resonated with casting agents and, to his amazement, he was tapped as one of 456 contestants playing the U.K.-filmed game. As far as John was concerned, that eye-watering $4.56 million cash prize — the biggest ever in reality history — had his name on it. “I thought I was going to win it, because I’m so competitive,” says John, whose real name has been changed to protect his identity. “When it comes to...
Futurama Revival Shares New Release Window
It has taken some time, but things are finally coming together for Futurama. If you did not know, reports last year confirmed the hit comedy was developing a revival at Hulu, and work has been moving forward on the series since. Of course, fans are eager for updates on the revival now that 2023 is here, and those curious netizens are in luck. After all, one of the show's stars just shared the show's new release window.
‘That ’90s Show’ Is Thriving – But Netflix Is Missing the Full Benefit | Chart
Demand for the reboot is also driving views of the original ”That ’70s Show“ on Peacock. In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.
‘There’s a curiosity about what’s behind the curtain’: the rise and rise of TV sports reality shows
From surfing and tennis to Formula One and football, TV hopes to lure a younger audience with behind-the-scenes series
Canceled HBO Max shows heading to The Roku Channel and Tubi
Last month, Warner Bros. Discovery made the shocking decision to pull several notable TV shows from the HBO Max streaming service. It was initially unclear when (or if) they would return, but this week, the media conglomerate announced that it has signed deals with the free, ad-supported TV (FAST) networks Tubi and The Roku Channel. As a result, both will soon add Warner Bros. FAST channels which will feature shows such as Westworld and The Nevers.
How Bad Was It? NBC Lost 7% of Its Primetime Viewers in 2021-22, and Still Led Linear (Chart of the Day)
As media conglomerates led by Warner Bros. Discovery conduct terrorized, ashen-faced retreats from the free-flowing red ink of the Streaming Wars, they should keep this in mind: Linear will provide them no safe quarterly shelter. The latest distillation of 2021-22 primetime average audiences by major broadcast and cable networks, assembled...
HBO’s new shows like The Last of Us are so good, the network just broke a viewership record
Chances are, even if you’re not caught up on or have even started the new hit HBO series The Last of Us yet, you’ve probably seen people raving about last weekend’s episode (titled Long Long Time) on social media. In the immediate wake of Sunday’s Episode 3, pretty much the universal refrain was: Okay, I get it now. That was one of the best episodes of TV in history.
An A.I. Is Creating an Endless ‘Seinfeld’ Episode on Twitch
Never has a show about nothing encompassed quite so much nothingness. Since December of 2022, an artificial intelligence has been creating and streaming an endless episode of Seinfeld. Dubbed Nothing, Forever, the ongoing show features characters that vaguely resemble Jerry, George, Kramer, and Elaine, in a serious of surreal misadventures. “Jerry” delivers a rambling monologue, then he hangs out at his apartment, then back to the standup club to tell more weird jokes (“Why do they call it a TV remote if it’s always in the same place?”) followed by some artificial laughter. It’s very strange, yet oddly compelling.
Apple TV Plus: Every New TV Show Arriving in February
Apple TV Plus is stocked with big names and some hit shows, from the first season of Severance to the heartwarmingly adorable Ted Lasso to Reese Witherspoon's Emmy-winning drama The Morning Show. Like rivals Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV Plus is filled with exclusive, original content. But...
Peacock Review: Few Originals, But Cheap Access to Network TV, Movies May Grab You
With roughly 20 million subscribers, the NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock has seen a slow rise in growth since its 2020 launch. After adding new episodes of NBC shows, Hallmark content and Days of Our Lives to the streaming platform, it's leveling up its new and original content. However, it also eliminated its free tier for new customers in January.
