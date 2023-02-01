ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s newest smash hit fantasy series conjures a Top 10 spot in 73 nations, not that it means anything

With upwards of 25 episodic originals set in the genre having been canceled since the beginning of 2020, subscribers are finding it harder and harder to become invested in Netflix fantasy shows, and with good reason. After all, if there’s a very high chance the axe is coming, what’s the point in becoming too attached? Despite that, Shahmaran is off to an incredible start.
The Verge

Warner Bros. Discovery is putting a bunch of HBO Max’s canceled shows on other streaming services

As Warner Bros. Discovery has been canceling shows and gradually dismantling HBO Max over the past few months, CEO David Zaslav has insisted that the entertainment giant had a plan for all of that content beyond disappearing it for tax credits and to avoid paying royalties. Part of that plan, it seems, is to bring a lot of HBO Max’s shows back on other platforms with streaming partners like Roku and Tubi.
Vice

Thousands of People Can’t Stop Watching AI-Generated Sitcom ‘Nothing, Forever’

Thousands of people at a time are watching “Nothing, Forever,” an AI-generated and nonsensical version of “Seinfeld” that streams perpetually on Twitch. When Motherboard reported on the show on Tuesday, the Twitch account that the show runs on, @watchmeforever, only had around a hundred followers and sixteen viewers. By Thursday morning, the channel rose to 47,000 followers and a steady stream of around 11,000 active viewers at once, making the show the first AI-generated sitcom with a growing audience.
INSIDE News

Free Netflix: the streaming company has a free plan for everyone in mind

The pioneer company in the streaming service for movies and series on demand, has plans to offer a service 100% free of charge. Netflix has seen a significant drop in subscribers the last year, which has led to situations such as the cancellation of exclusive series on the platform. Even so, the platform has not given up and has made efforts to stay ahead with new plans and products such as free video games for its subscribers.
KTLA

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ star Keyla Monterroso Mejia just snagged her own series on Netflix

Keyla Monterroso Mejia stole our hearts in Larry David’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and Quinta Brunson’s “Abbott Elementary.” The Los Angeles native explained how grateful she was to Brunson for giving her the opportunity to be on the Emmy-Award-winning comedy. “She gave me an opportunity to be on ‘Abbott’ and that also completely did so much […]
Variety

Inside Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ Reality Show Disaster: ‘The Conditions Were Absolutely Inhumane’

When John heard that Netflix was making a reality show version of the streamer’s hit drama “Squid Game,” he was all in. His love of the original series resonated with casting agents and, to his amazement, he was tapped as one of 456 contestants playing the U.K.-filmed game. As far as John was concerned, that eye-watering $4.56 million cash prize — the biggest ever in reality history — had his name on it. “I thought I was going to win it, because I’m so competitive,” says John, whose real name has been changed to protect his identity. “When it comes to...
ComicBook

Futurama Revival Shares New Release Window

It has taken some time, but things are finally coming together for Futurama. If you did not know, reports last year confirmed the hit comedy was developing a revival at Hulu, and work has been moving forward on the series since. Of course, fans are eager for updates on the revival now that 2023 is here, and those curious netizens are in luck. After all, one of the show's stars just shared the show's new release window.
BGR.com

Canceled HBO Max shows heading to The Roku Channel and Tubi

Last month, Warner Bros. Discovery made the shocking decision to pull several notable TV shows from the HBO Max streaming service. It was initially unclear when (or if) they would return, but this week, the media conglomerate announced that it has signed deals with the free, ad-supported TV (FAST) networks Tubi and The Roku Channel. As a result, both will soon add Warner Bros. FAST channels which will feature shows such as Westworld and The Nevers.
BGR.com

HBO’s new shows like The Last of Us are so good, the network just broke a viewership record

Chances are, even if you’re not caught up on or have even started the new hit HBO series The Last of Us yet, you’ve probably seen people raving about last weekend’s episode (titled Long Long Time) on social media. In the immediate wake of Sunday’s Episode 3, pretty much the universal refrain was: Okay, I get it now. That was one of the best episodes of TV in history.
ScreenCrush

An A.I. Is Creating an Endless ‘Seinfeld’ Episode on Twitch

Never has a show about nothing encompassed quite so much nothingness. Since December of 2022, an artificial intelligence has been creating and streaming an endless episode of Seinfeld. Dubbed Nothing, Forever, the ongoing show features characters that vaguely resemble Jerry, George, Kramer, and Elaine, in a serious of surreal misadventures. “Jerry” delivers a rambling monologue, then he hangs out at his apartment, then back to the standup club to tell more weird jokes (“Why do they call it a TV remote if it’s always in the same place?”) followed by some artificial laughter. It’s very strange, yet oddly compelling.
CNET

Apple TV Plus: Every New TV Show Arriving in February

Apple TV Plus is stocked with big names and some hit shows, from the first season of Severance to the heartwarmingly adorable Ted Lasso to Reese Witherspoon's Emmy-winning drama The Morning Show. Like rivals Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV Plus is filled with exclusive, original content. But...
CNET

Peacock Review: Few Originals, But Cheap Access to Network TV, Movies May Grab You

With roughly 20 million subscribers, the NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock has seen a slow rise in growth since its 2020 launch. After adding new episodes of NBC shows, Hallmark content and Days of Our Lives to the streaming platform, it's leveling up its new and original content. However, it also eliminated its free tier for new customers in January.

