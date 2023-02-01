ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

‘Nazi homeschool’ sparks call for review of Ohio homeschooling

By Caleb Michael
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – One Ohio couple is said to be supplying “Nazi-approved material” for homeschooling, according to online reports.

Now, state leaders are calling for more homeschooling regulations.

The couple, alleged to be Logan and Katja Lawrence of Upper Sandusky, go by the online name The Saxton. Reports state the couple is using the Dissident Homeschool channel on Telegram to disseminate the material they’ve allegedly been developing for years.

The group has nearly 2,500 subscribers and includes items like printouts so students can use Adolf Hitler quotes to practice cursive handwriting and tips to “avoid Jewish media content.”

According to reports, the Lawrences have also said they’re committed to helping these children become a “wonderful Nazi.”

Ohio Board of Education member Teresa Fedor said this is just one example to extend accountability into homeschooling curriculum in the state.

“Somebody who is homeschooling, what is the expectation they are checking in with the school district that their kids are in, for the curriculum they’re teaching in their home?” she said. “Very little accountability, so that needs to be taken a look at as public policy, and you know they want their freedoms, but they also are allowed tax dollars.”

As it stands, there is no meaningful review of homeschooling curriculum in Ohio law, and because of that, neo-Nazi curriculum is likely legal.

Many right-wing groups are pushing parents to homeschool their students in order to protect them from the “wokeness” of public schools, while those on the left continue to call for more oversight.

OHIO STATE
