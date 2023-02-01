ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

George Santos' campaign spent more than $26,000 at an Italian restaurant in Queens. That's enough to buy 1,131 orders of the rigatoni bolognese.

Rep. George Santos (right) with an order of Il Bacco's ravioli campagnola in a pink sauce

Il Bacco / Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

  • George Santos' campaign spent thousands at an Italian restaurant in Queens during his run for Congress.
  • He spent a whopping $26,032.06 at Il Bacco Ristorante Italiano, according to campaign finance disclosures.
  • That's enough money to buy 1,131 orders of the restaurant's $23 rigatoni bolognese, or nearly 1,800 pizzas.

Rep. George Santos apparently loves his Italian food.

The embattled first-time Republican congressman's campaign spent more than $26,000 in funds at an Italian joint in Queens, New York, updated financial disclosure documents from his campaign show.

The Santos team's spending on pasta, pizza, and more totaled a whopping $26,032.06 at Il Bacco Ristorante Italiano in Little Neck, NY.

For context, that's enough money to buy 1,131 orders of the restaurant's $23 rigatoni bolognese.

It's also enough money to buy 2,002 $13 Caesar salads, 1,735 $15 Margherita pizzas, or 3,718 $7 cannolis.

Santos' financial disclosures also revealed he owes the restaurant another $18,773.54 for a campaign election night event.

The campaign's updated disclosures show they paid down $8,000 on that debt.

That brings Santos' total Italian food expenditure up to $44,805.60.

Insider doesn't know exactly what was on the menu during the 32 separate appearances at Il Bacco — which his campaign lists as "dinner meetings," "fundraising events," and "food and drink" expenses.

Santos' finances have been making headlines as the freshman congressman hasn't explained how he got so much money to spend on his campaign — and apparently delicious Italian cuisine.

He first claimed the money came from a personal loan but has since backtracked.

His financial follies are a drop in the bucket of a slew of lies and fabrications he's told on the campaign trail. Santos has admitted he lied about his work history, education, and more while running for Congress. Since then, former romantic partners and friends have come forward to accuse Santos of everything from lying about his history in drag to stealing a roommate's beloved scarf.

Representatives for George Santos' campaign did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 34

indict the motherfucker already
2d ago

imagine what they would be saying if this guy was a democrat, Fox News Sean Hannity and the rest of them would be talking about this 24 hours a day

Reply(2)
31
Mark Buccolo
2d ago

A perfect example of how the party of trump is a total horror show. More funds spent as a candidate perk than on the campaign. That’s not even taking into account the other money issues. Santos is an accurate example of the trump political machine. Fleese contributors for the sole benifit of the candidate. Trump will hopefully be sooner fitted for a suit that matches his artificial hair color. Honestly, are you stupid enough to believe that is his natural hair color.

Reply
12
BSS
2d ago

Santos is a slug. But it is interesting the details the press is able to find on this guy compared to what they can’t seem to find with other people. Down to the pennies.

Reply(1)
9
 

