ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Micah Parsons is last player to sack Tom Brady in QB’s career

By Allie Berube
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21kPXC_0kYv0ygp00

(WHTM) — Tom Brady is calling it a career after 23-years in the National Football League, and Harrisburg’s own Micah Parsons sent him packing.

The Dallas linebacker is the last player to sack Brady when the Cowboys beat the Bucs in the NFC Wild Card on Monday, January 16.

11 things to know about Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons

On 2nd & 10, Parsons broke through at midfield and dropped Brady for a loss of 8 yards with 1:22 left to play in the game. It was Tampa’s the last drive of the game, and Brady’s last of his career. It ended on a turnover on downs.

Brady announced his retirement from football just two weeks after that season ending loss to the Cowboys.

Salvation Army of Harrisburg’s Celebration of Potential featuring exclusive interview with Micah Parsons

The seven-time Super Bowl winner with New England and Tampa Bay announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, exactly one year after first saying his playing days were over, by posting a brief video lasting just under one minute on social media.

Unlike last winter, though, the most successful quarterback in league history, as well as one of the greatest athletes in team sports, said his decision was final.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons sends fans gas money

“Good morning guys. I’ll get to the point right away,” Brady says as the message begins. “I’m retiring. For good.”

A year ago when Brady retired, it was in the form of a long Instagram post . But about six weeks later, he decided to return for one more run, citing “unfinished business” after an early playoff exit.

Parsons was named to the Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro Team First Team. This is the second time the Harrisburg native has been named to the first team in his two year NFL career.

The 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year split time this season between linebacker and edge rusher, and jumped out to a fast start in his second season.

In the first 11 games of the season, he had 12 sacks and 13 tackles for loss. His end of season production slowed with just 1.5 sacks and one tackle for loss in the Cowboys last six games.

The versatile linebacker played two seasons at Penn State before opting out of the 2020 season to focus on the NFL Draft. He was the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to the Dallas Cowboys. He played for Central Dauphin and Harrisburg High School’s as a running back and defensive end.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Hurts, Eagles soar into Super Bowl, rout 49ers for NFC title

HILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts had one of Philadelphia’s four rushing touchdowns and the Eagles soared into the Super Bowl, forcing both of San Francisco’s quarterbacks out of the game with injuries and beating the wounded 49ers 31-7 in the NFC championship game on Sunday. The Eagles, who won the Super Bowl five years ago […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27 News

Who are the brothers playing in the Super Bowl?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Donna Kelce is going to have to pull out that now-familiar custom jersey — the one with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s front stitched to Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce’s back — one more time this season. At least this time, she’ll get to see her boys in person. For […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
abc27 News

Penn State represented in 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl

(WHTM) – Two Nittany Lions will participate in the 2023 Shrine Bowl, one of several college all-star games leading into the 2023 NFL Draft. The East-West Shrine Bowl benefits Shriner’s Children’s, a health care system that provides care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate, all regardless of […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27 News

Midstate bars prepare for Eagles Super Bowl appearance

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Bars in the Midstate are hard at work getting ready for excited Eagles fans to come pouring through the doors on Super Bowl Sunday. Arooga’s on 2nd Street in Harrisburg says the Eagles being in the Super Bowl will mean big business in a typically slow time for the bar/restaurant industry. […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

York High rolls past Milton Hershey on the road

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday featured a fun Mid Penn and York Adams crossover when York High visited Milton Hershey, but it was the Bearcats having all the fun in a runaway win. The Bearcats got started early, running out to a 21 point halftime lead and not really having to sweat a Spartans comeback […]
MILTON, PA
abc27 News

Files show past discipline against officers in Tyre Nichols case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Personnel files for the five Memphis police officers fired in the Tyre Nichols case show past disciplinary complaints. The files were released by the city Tuesday evening. Here is a summary of what they show: Demetrius Haley June 17, 2021Accused of excessive/unnecessary force following a February 21 arrest where Haley used […]
MEMPHIS, TN
abc27 News

Camp Hill sportswear store supplying Eagles gear, merch

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Super Bowl fever is in the air, especially at the Capital City Mall in Cumberland County. Bleacher Bums has Philadelphia Eagles gear and merchandise front and center, as well as a section, albeit significantly smaller, for the Kansas City Chiefs. Eagles fans are showing up to grab gear to support […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

$1M, $200K Powerball lottery tickets sold in Pennsylvania over the weekend

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some big winners came out of Saturday’s half-a-billion-dollar Powerball drawing including a million-dollar winner. The Powerball jackpot has slowly been creeping back up toward the billion-dollar mark after its record-breaking $2 billion jackpot was hit back in November. While nobody hit the jackpot on January 28, two big tickets were found […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

abc27 News

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy