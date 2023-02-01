ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guernsey County, OH

Eagles offensive lineman indicted for rape, kidnapping charges in Ohio

By Orri Benatar, The Associated Press
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3elxdI_0kYv0wvN00

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio ( WCMH ) — An offensive guard on the Philadelphia Eagles, who are two weeks away from playing in Super Bowl LVII, has been indicted in an Ohio court on charges of rape and kidnapping.

A Guernsey County grand jury indicted Eagles guard Joshua Sills, 25, from Sarahsville, Ohio for one count of rape and one count of kidnapping stemming from a 2019 incident.

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day talks play calling, QB competition for spring season

According to court records and an incident report, Sills allegedly forced a non-consensual sexual activity with a woman and held the victim against her will in December 2019. In the incident report, the victim told authorities she has known Sills for multiple years. He is listed to be summoned in Guernsey County Common Pleas court on Feb. 16.

The report also states the victim told authorities shortly after the incident while she was in the hospital.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday afternoon Sills was placed on the commissioner exempt list, making him unable to participate in practice or travel with the team for the Super Bowl. This is being reviewed under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

In a statement sent to the Associated Press, the Eagles stated “The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills. We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time.”

His attorney, Michael Connick, said the allegations are false and that Sills will be aggressively defended.

Sills is listed on the Eagles depth chart as the backup right guard in his rookie season. The 25-year-old went undrafted in 2022 out of Oklahoma State and has appeared in one game this season. Philadelphia is set to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz. on Feb. 12.

He attended Meadowbrook High School in Byesville, Ohio and played guard initially at West Virginia from 2016 to 2019 before transferring to Oklahoma State in 2020-21.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former NFL Star Is Seeking A Reduced Prison Sentence

Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II is currently serving a 14-year prison sentence for a multitude of sex crimes against women. However, according to USA TODAY, Winslow has filed a petition in the state of California to have his sentence reduced due to a new state law implemented in 2022. The ...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
CBS Philly

Eagles' former quarterback Nick Foles in Philadelphia for Chris Maragos trial

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is back in Philadelphia to testify in a former teammate's medical trial.We saw the former Super Bowl MVP walking into the courtroom with former safety Chris Maragos.Maragos claims his former medical team mistreated a knee injury in 2017 and that ended his NFL career.We've reached out to a lawyer for the doctor and we're waiting to hear back.Former Eagles Trey Burton and Jordan Hicks are also expected to testify.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Who Is Jalen Hurts' Girlfriend? All About Bry Burrows

The Eagles quarterback went public with his girlfriend after winning the NFC Championship in January 2023 Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has taken his relationship with girlfriend Bryonna "Bry" Rivera Burrows public. The football star stunned fans when he was joined by Burrows on the field to celebrate his team's NFC Championship win against the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 29, 2023. Prior to their public debut, Hurts kept his romance with Burrows out of the spotlight. The NFL pro — whose Instagram is devoted to snaps from his...
DALLAS, PA
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy