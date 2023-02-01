Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
Charges Dropped Against NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Police fatally shot an Ohio man as he was clearing out his grandmother's house, according to familySherif SaadWyoming, OH
Arrest Warrant Issued For NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Cincinnati CityBeat
20 Places in Greater Cincinnati to Take Yourself on a Solo Date
Whether you're single and loving it, thriving in a committed relationship or anything in between, you can still "date yourself." Just like it's important to cultivate a relationship with a romantic partner, it's also important to cultivate a relationship with yourself to figure out what you want, get to know yourself better or even just to have fun.
OnlyInYourState
This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town Ohio Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination
There’s nothing like exploring one of Ohio’s charming downtowns on foot, wandering without aim or purpose, and stopping into whatever shops or restaurants catch your eye. There are many walkable downtown districts in Ohio, but today we’re going to introduce you to Maderia. This small town north of Cincinnati, Ohio, is home to a vibrant downtown that’s walkable, charming, and teeming with all sorts of shops and spots sure to capture your attention.
WLWT 5
Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Feb. 3-5
CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati. Check out our list of events below. The 15th Annual Cincy Winter Beerfest is back at Duke Energy Center. The two-day festival will feature over 350 local, regional and hard-to-find...
WKRC
Massive development anchored by labs planned in Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A development group has submitted plans to the city of Cincinnati for a major project on 7.8 acres in Uptown, with commercial development and research labs, up to 400 housing units and street-level retail space. The 5.85-acre project, which will be developed by Queen City...
WKRC
Molly Wellman hosts Fire and Ice dinners in February
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's cold outside, but an event series this month will heat up your weekends. Celebrity bartender Molly Wellmann talks about all the fun you can have during Fire and Ice weekends at Moerlein Lager House.
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A Trace
This is the story of the disappearances of Dion Akemon and William Roland, two brothers who vanished from Cincinnati, Ohio in 2005. Authorities are seeking any new information that will determine their whereabouts.
3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're searching for great soul food, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. In addition to serving some of the best fried chicken in the area, the place has great ribs with tender meat that practically falls off the bone, fried catfish, and honey biscuits. Customers highly recommend getting their fried chicken with the honey crisp breading and sides such as mac and cheese, coleslaw, rice with greens, and corn on the cob. If you have room for dessert, they offer slices of German chocolate cake, carrot cake, apple caramel cheesecake, and cherry cheesecake.
Major Outlet Ranks UC Football's Transfer Class Top 20 Nationally
Cincinnati re-stocked the coffers over the past month.
OnlyInYourState
Enjoy An Authentic Kentucky Breakfast With A Heaping Side Of Southern Hospitality At Covington’s Y’all Cafe
There are lots of options when it comes to epic brunch spots in Kentucky. Whether you’re craving biscuits and gravy, a classic Kentucky hot brown, or sweet start in the form of a donut or pastry, you’ll find many delicious reasons to spring out of bed in the morning here in the Bluegrass. And if you’re looking for an authentic Kentucky breakfast plate with all the fixins, there’s a new brunch spot in Covington that delivers… with a heaping side of Southern hospitality.
WKRC
Cincinnati's Playhouse in the Park to show Tony, Pulitzer winning musical with new stage
MOUNT ADAMS, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati's Playhouse in the Park sets an opening date for its new main stage theater. The Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical "A Chorus Line" is scheduled to be the first show at the $50 million venue in Mount Adams. It runs March 16 through...
Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame to induct five new members; John Erardi to speak
Five new members – two from Covington Catholic High School – will be inducted into the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame, Wednesday, February 15, at The Gardens of Park Hills (1622 Dixie Highway) at 1 p.m.. The announcement was made by Joe Brennan, President of the non-profit...
Arrest warrant issued for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon
An arrest warrant has been issued for Cincinnati Bengals' running back Joe Mixon on one count of aggravated menacing, according to online court records.
spectrumnews1.com
'Know our city and know its pain': Cincinnati proposes 2 city laws, state lawsuit to combat local gun violence
CINCINNATI — Elected officials joined representatives from a variety of community organizations at Cincinnati City Hall on Thursday to announce a pair of ordinances aimed at improving local gun safety. The first measure would create a city law that makes it illegal for anyone convicted of a domestic violence-related...
dayton.com
January restaurant news: 10 opened, 10 coming soon, 5 closed and others expanding
From barbecue and Cajun food in Miamisburg to pizza and Mexican food in Beavercreek, there are several new spots throughout the Miami Valley. In our January Restaurant Roundup, we report 10 establishments now opened, eight coming soon, four closed and five others expanding offerings. If you know of a new...
Two Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
actionnews5.com
3 found dead in Ohio home, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Homicide investigators are on the scene investigating after three people were found dead inside a home early Friday, according to Cincinnati police. There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue, WXIX reported. Officers were called to the home at about 5:30 a.m....
WKYC
Judge dismisses aggravated menacing charge against Bengals running back Joe Mixon
CINCINNATI — An aggravated menacing charge against Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been dismissed. According to WCPO, Hamilton County Judge Curt Kissinger signed off on a motion from the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office for the dismissal of the arrest warrant Friday. Peter Schaffer, Mixon's agent, had previously...
linknky.com
Body of Covington man found in northern Cincinnati suburb
The body of Edward Allen Wischer, 76, of Covington, was found in Lebanon, Ohio on Tuesday. Per Covington Police, Wischer was reported missing on Dec. 21 after last being seen at a Walmart in Fort Wright on Dec. 19. His family told authorities Wischer suffered from Sundowner’s syndrome and dementia....
The restaurant called the ‘best hole-in-the-wall’ for fried chicken in Indiana
This spot in Oldenburg takes home the title.
