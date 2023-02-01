ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati CityBeat

20 Places in Greater Cincinnati to Take Yourself on a Solo Date

Whether you're single and loving it, thriving in a committed relationship or anything in between, you can still "date yourself." Just like it's important to cultivate a relationship with a romantic partner, it's also important to cultivate a relationship with yourself to figure out what you want, get to know yourself better or even just to have fun.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyInYourState

This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town Ohio Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination

There’s nothing like exploring one of Ohio’s charming downtowns on foot, wandering without aim or purpose, and stopping into whatever shops or restaurants catch your eye. There are many walkable downtown districts in Ohio, but today we’re going to introduce you to Maderia. This small town north of Cincinnati, Ohio, is home to a vibrant downtown that’s walkable, charming, and teeming with all sorts of shops and spots sure to capture your attention.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Feb. 3-5

CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati. Check out our list of events below. The 15th Annual Cincy Winter Beerfest is back at Duke Energy Center. The two-day festival will feature over 350 local, regional and hard-to-find...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Massive development anchored by labs planned in Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A development group has submitted plans to the city of Cincinnati for a major project on 7.8 acres in Uptown, with commercial development and research labs, up to 400 housing units and street-level retail space. The 5.85-acre project, which will be developed by Queen City...
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're searching for great soul food, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. In addition to serving some of the best fried chicken in the area, the place has great ribs with tender meat that practically falls off the bone, fried catfish, and honey biscuits. Customers highly recommend getting their fried chicken with the honey crisp breading and sides such as mac and cheese, coleslaw, rice with greens, and corn on the cob. If you have room for dessert, they offer slices of German chocolate cake, carrot cake, apple caramel cheesecake, and cherry cheesecake.
OHIO STATE
OnlyInYourState

Enjoy An Authentic Kentucky Breakfast With A Heaping Side Of Southern Hospitality At Covington’s Y’all Cafe

There are lots of options when it comes to epic brunch spots in Kentucky. Whether you’re craving biscuits and gravy, a classic Kentucky hot brown, or sweet start in the form of a donut or pastry, you’ll find many delicious reasons to spring out of bed in the morning here in the Bluegrass. And if you’re looking for an authentic Kentucky breakfast plate with all the fixins, there’s a new brunch spot in Covington that delivers… with a heaping side of Southern hospitality.
COVINGTON, KY
actionnews5.com

3 found dead in Ohio home, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Homicide investigators are on the scene investigating after three people were found dead inside a home early Friday, according to Cincinnati police. There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue, WXIX reported. Officers were called to the home at about 5:30 a.m....
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Body of Covington man found in northern Cincinnati suburb

The body of Edward Allen Wischer, 76, of Covington, was found in Lebanon, Ohio on Tuesday. Per Covington Police, Wischer was reported missing on Dec. 21 after last being seen at a Walmart in Fort Wright on Dec. 19. His family told authorities Wischer suffered from Sundowner’s syndrome and dementia....
LEBANON, OH
