ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Digital Cover Story: Tyler Hubbard Builds a Solid Foundation with Debut Album

By Cillea Houghton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago

Tyler Hubbard is letting the music be the driving force of his identity as a solo artist.

After spending 12 years as part of the groundbreaking country duo, Florida Georgia Line, with bandmate Brian Kelly, the duo disbanded in 2022. It set the stage for both singers to embark on solo careers, Hubbard was intentional about using the lyrics of his 18 well-crafted songs on his self-titled debut solo album to tell his story.

“Something I always say [is] that I’m influenced by life the people and the things around me for song ideas. I think that’s where the music comes from,” Hubbard expresses to American Songwriter for the digital cover story. “We’ve always put a lot of value and importance on the song.”

Hubbard admits he never imagined being a solo artist, but the reality sunk in when Kelly came to him in 2020 sharing that he felt called to pursue a solo career, Hubbard offering his full support. Deciding to take a step back from music, Hubbard went into stay-at-home dad mode taking care of he and his wife Hayley’s three children—five-year-old Olivia, three-year-old Lucca, and Atlas, 2. After consistent urging from his wife and friends to get back into music, Hubbard had a change of heart and began to understand Kelley’s perspective of wanting to find his own identity through music.

“I really felt there was a missing piece. I feel the same calling BK’s feeling and I really want to tell my story and have my individuality through my music and be able to connect with the fans on a more personal level,” he recalls of his mentality about being a solo artist. “I’ve always had a partner, a friend, somebody to bounce stuff off of, so I’d say if there were any fears, it was stepping into the unknown. It took a little courage, but once I did it, I knew I did the right thing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4adxMC_0kYv0Zom00

From there, Hubbard began crafting his own narrative with the help of friends who happen to be some of the best songwriters in Nashville, including Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, Russell Dickerson, The Cadillac Three’s Jaren Johnston, Corey Crowder, and many others.

“I think as a songwriter, it’s sometimes easier to put yourself in someone else’s shoes and write from a different perspective and not have to be as real and vulnerable from your own,” he explains. “The majority of this album is fairly direct and very authentic and it’s real.”

On an album full of single-worthy songs, Hubbard admits it wasn’t easy to choose his first solo single. But he knows “5 Foot 9,” inspired by his wife, was the one he wanted to set the tone for this pivotal next phase. “I had a peace about picking that one and I felt like it was a good foundation for the rest of the project,” he describes of the song he calls a “launchpad.” “I felt like it was a good representation of where I was currently and what I wanted to put out with my name on it.”

Co-written with Johnston and fellow hit songwriter Chase McGill, “5 Foot 9” draws from sentimental details Hubbard has observed in his wife, like her brown eyes and love for Tim McGraw and “small town accents,” with visions of her running out to greet him with a kiss when he pulls into their gravel driveway. The song became Hubbard’s first No. 1 as a solo artist when it topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart in 2022, the monumental moment calling to mind when FGL achieved their first No. 1 hit with their smash debut single, “Cruise,” that’s become the best-selling country song of all-time in the U.S. and was the first country song to be certified Diamond by the RIAA for sales of more than 10 million copies.

The weight of the accomplishment is not lost on Hubbard, who feels as much gratitude for his solo single as he did as part of the wildly successful duo. “To have another first number one is really cool. I think the second time around it’s even cooler because I have a different perspective, a different gratitude,” Hubbard proclaims, saying he feels “accepted” and “supported” by the country community. “To have that first one behind me really inspires me, motivates me. There’s nothing more rewarding as a songwriter to know that the songs are connecting with the fans.”

Throughout the album process, Hubbard had many people in his corner, including Johnston. The two have been longtime friends, Johnston harkening back to the early days of their careers when FGL and The Cadillac Three used to share a bill, traveling the country together in Hubbard’s van when he used to run an automobile detailing company. Johnston took those memories into the writing room, knowing the gravity his friend was up against in starting over on his own.

“It was important because we knew what the scenario was,” Johnston shares with American Songwriter of wanting to help Hubbard, who he calls a “good, kind soul,” find success as a solo artist. “We know how hard that is to restart. Florida Georgia Line wasn’t just a band, it was a brand, so how do we get Tyler back up to that thing by himself without ‘Cruise’? It was really important to us to present a different shade of him to show the world. For Tyler specifically, it was like ‘we want to see you win.’”

Though Hubbard was surrounded by a community during much of the album process, there was one song he had to write on his own. The tear-jerking “Miss My Daddy” came out when Hubbard was in complete solitude, sequestered from his family on his tour bus parked in the driveway when he had COVID-19 in November 2020. With nothing but the thoughts in his head and his guitar to keep him company, the lyrics came pouring out of him. Hubbard’s friend’s father had passed away the week before, the weight of her loss bringing to mind memories of his own father, Roy, who passed away in 2007 in a helicopter crash when his son was 20 years old. The lyrics paint a picture of father-and-son road trips from their native Georgia to Alabama and a father teaching his son how to drive a clutch. The second verse conveys all the milestones his father never got to witness, like the day Hubbard graduated from college and married his wife, to the nights when his children were born. I just miss my daddy/Miss the way I had it back when he was ‘round/Might have took it all for granted then/But I sure wouldn’t now, he sings in the emotional chorus.

“That’s about as personal and real and raw and vulnerable as it gets for me,” Hubbard professes of writing “Miss My Daddy.” “I was on a bus pouring my heart out on a guitar and being as real with myself as I could and it turned into a song. I was trying to channel that real emotion that I was having at that moment.”

Hubbard cites how his grandkids talk about the man they never knew as one of his favorite lines in the deeply personal song that captures the impact his father left behind. “I feel like I have the same spirit he does. He lived life to the fullest. He loved my mom really well, he loved God and he worked really hard. Those things are the big attributes that I take from him,” Hubbard reflects. “That’s one of the hardest parts, the thought of the things that he’ll miss and the things the kids will miss about not having him around. But I love talking about him and he’s a big part of who I am and why I am the way I am. It’s just fun as I watch them grow up and teach them things, paying tribute to the man that taught me.”

Tyler Hubbard builds a strong foundation for the multi-faceted songwriter and artist Hubbard is, a foundation that wouldn’t exist without the songs that are a result of the songwriting prowess he learned from his FGL days and blending that with the vulnerability he could only achieve by telling his own story.

“I learned a lot from strategy, the importance of having a great team around you, the importance of building a strong foundation. That’s why I was really patient with the process of this first album because I really understood and valued the song first,” Hubbard professes of the lessons he’s learned in his career thus far that he’s taking with him into this new journey, the album allowing him to “reintroduce myself on a deeper level.”

“I hope this music brings people hope and joy and encouragement,” he adds. “Everybody’s been through something difficult and I want this music to really encourage people in a positive way.”

Tyler Hubbard is available now.

Cover photo by John Russo / UMG Nashville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4INOhP_0kYv0Zom00

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

8 Songs You Didn’t Know Rodney Crowell Wrote for Other Artists

Moving to Nashville in 1972 from Houston, Texas, where he was born on August 7, 1950, Rodney Crowell landed a job as a songwriter and was eventually penning songs for Jerry Reed, Guy Clark, Emmylou Harris, and a number of other artists. By the mid-’70s Crowell joined Harris’ Hot Band as a guitarist and formed the trio The Notorious Cherry Bombs with Vince Gill and Tony Brown before venturing into his own solo career with the 1978 debut, Ain’t Living Long Like This.
NASHVILLE, TN
American Songwriter

Luke Bryan Announces Country On Tour

Luke Bryan is ready to “Country On” with a tour across North America. On Monday (Jan. 30), Bryan announced the Country On Tour, which kicks off in June and travels across the U.S. and Canada until September. The tour visits 36 cities, beginning on June 15 in Syracuse, New York, and passing through Portland, Oregon; Denver, Colorado; Nashville, Tennessee; Toronto, Canada; Orlando, Florida and other major cities before concluding on October 28 in Charleston, South Carolina.
TENNESSEE STATE
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind Tyler Hubbard’s “5 Foot 9”

Tyler Hubbard was aiming to paint a picture with the lyrics of “5 Foot 9.” Inspired by his wife, Hayley Hubbard, the singer teamed up with the Cadillac Three’s Jaren Johnston and hit songwriter Chase McGill to pen what would become his first single as a solo artist after Florida Georgia Line disbanded. It didn’t take long for them to craft a sweet narrative wrapped around an ear-friendly melody. Below, Hubbard shares the story behind “5 Foot 9.”
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of “Highway to Hell” by AC/DC

The anthemic “Highway to Hell” has become a quintessential road trip song, a frequenter of movie soundtracks, and a classic in the rock mythos. “Highway to Hell” acts as the title track for AC/DC’s sixth studio album, released in July 1979. “Highway to Hell” and the accompanying album are considered some of the group’s finest efforts – perhaps second only to Back in Black. American Songwriter investigates the meaning behind the lyrics below.
American Songwriter

Who Wrote the Song “Mary, Did You Know?

When considering the origin story of Christmas, the song, “Mary, Did You Know?” comes quickly to mind. While the holiday, which celebrates the birth of the historical and religious figure Jesus Christ, has become a popular day for gift-giving, it is also, if you share in this faith, the day that changed the course of history.
American Songwriter

7 Musicians’ Famous Last Words

More often than not, musicians make an impact, stunning listeners with their music and touching audiences with their lyrics. Even when they leave this world, their words rarely do. Here are some musicians’ famous final utterances that strike deeper than any lyric could. George Harrison. “Everything else can wait,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
American Songwriter

Smokey Robinson Announces New Album, Shares “If We Don’t Have Each Other”

Smokey Robinson has announced a new album, Gasms. The project is set to drop on Friday, April 28. The new LP will be Robinson’s first in almost 10 years. The Motown standout released Smokey & Friends in 2014, which featured other big names like Elton John, James Taylor, Steven Tyler, Mary J. Blige, Sheryl Crow, and John Legend. To celebrate the album news, Robinson also released the project’s lead single, “If We Don’t Have Each Other.”
American Songwriter

P!nk Unveils Tracklist, Collaborators on ‘Trustfall’

P!nk has tapped some big names for her upcoming album. The Lumineers, Chris Stapleton and First Aid Kit are all featured collaborators on her new album, Trustfall. The Lumineers appear on track number four called “Long Way to Go,” followed by First Aid Kit on “Kids in Love.” Stapleton helps close out the album on “Just Say I’m Sorry.”
ARIZONA STATE
American Songwriter

Paul McCartney Drops Previously Unreleased Jeff Beck Collab

Paul McCartney has shared a new (albeit short) previously unreleased Jeff Beck collaboration in the wake of the late guitarist’s recent passing. The song, called “Why Are They Cutting Down the Rainforest?” was recorded back in 1994. It was created originally as part of a series of songs that discuss the harmful consequences of deforestation, especially in the rain forests.
American Songwriter

Donna Summer Documentary, ‘Love to Love You,’ on the Way

A new Donna Summer documentary, Love to Love You, is set to premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival this month before arriving on HBO in May. The film was co-directed by Summer’s daughter, Brooklyn Sudano, and Oscar-winning filmmaker Roger Ross Williams. The film will document Summer’s rise to fame, including her beginnings as an avant-garde artist in Germany. Along with chronicling her path to becoming a global superstar, the film will dig into her personal life and other artistic pursuits. Summer died in 2012 at the age of 63, following a battle with cancer.
American Songwriter

Top 10 Songs by Sam Smith

As one of the most recognizable voices in pop music today, Sam Smith continues to carve out their own identity. Smith’s signature trademark is delivering bops that are interwoven with sadness and self-reflection, the lyrics often telling a story of overcoming pain to find a piece of yourself on the other side.
American Songwriter

8 Songs You Didn’t Know Harry Styles Covered

Harry Styles has never been afraid to wear his inspirations proudly. He regularly makes nods to his icons – the likes of Stevie Nicks, Peter Gabriel and Joni Mitchell – and his contemporaries in his original music and through covers. In the early days of his solo career...
American Songwriter

Tori Amos Announces 2023 Summer Tour

Tori Amos announced an upcoming summer U.S. tour for later this year to celebrate her 2021 album, Ocean to Ocean. The new dates come on the heels of her sold-out 2022 world tour. “I am truly excited to be coming back to the US on the Ocean to Ocean Tour...
ALABAMA STATE
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

50K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy