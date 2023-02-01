Read full article on original website
Some of the Best Authentic Tacos in WA are Found at a Gas Station?!
Living in the Pacific Northwest there is no shortage of great Mexican food. Not just Mexican food in general but you can find food found from different regions of Mexico at many places in Washington state and especially the Yakima Valley. There's one spot that many locals know has the hook up for great tacos and burritos. You won't find it at a full-on restaurant or even a taco truck, but at a gas station.
Groundhog Day Mascot! What Would Yakima Replace Phil With?
I had no clue that Groundhog Day came and went. I asked my family and friends, and they were shocked as well or said how they finally remembered later in the day. I guess he saw his shadow, so more winter. Let's hope he's wrong; statistically speaking, Phil is only batting 50% average of being right. So since the holiday isn't as big of a deal as it used to be, and Phil is about as accurate as a coin toss, I asked a question to Yakima. I got quite a variety of suggestions.
Get Down And Dirty! Yakima Dozer Day 2023 Has Been Announced!
Playing in the dirt and mud is a natural rite of passage for many kids. It really is; I mean, who didn’t have a Tonka dump truck growing up? Whenever my parents would tell me to “go outside,” my toy cars/trucks and CONSTRUCTION equipment were right along with me! It’s just about time to dig deep and get down and dirty! Dozer Day is coming to Yakima for two fun-filled days that are great for the whole family.
Looking For a Job and a Bonus? Yakima Police Want To Talk To You
Police officials all around the state say 2022 was a struggle to fill the ranks of departments because of a number of factors including laws in the state that limit the actions of the officers. 2023 isn't looking any better since many of the laws are still in place and there's not a lot of talk of democrats supporting republican bills for change.
Remember when Safeway Was All About Goo Goo Cluster? I Found Some in WA
There was a time in Yakima, specifically in the '90s, when it seemed like Goo Goo Cluster was just as local as Snickers or Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. They always had them in the candy aisle and always had them on that impulse 'are you sure you don't need some extra sugar for the road' racks at the check stand, themselves. They even had Goo Goo Cluster ice cream in the ice cream section which was wonderful as it had those delectable ribbons of caramel and nougat and all that made Goo Goo Clusters amazing.
Shocking! Spokane, not Seattle, is the Best Place to Get Married in WA
Love is in the air. Maybe it's pesticides but either way you look at it with February comes that dreaded Valentine's Day where you may, just may have your significant other drop to their knee and pop the big question. No, the question isn't, "can you help me back up," but asking them to spend the rest of eternity with them.
Company Closing 80 Acres of Rocky Top Trails in Yakima
Officials at DTG Recycle say they've decided to change development plans for a Limited Purpose Landfill or LPL at 41 Rocky Top Road. The plan will result in the unfortunate closure to a lot of Rocky Top trails. The officials say access to 80 acres of DTG land is now closed because of safety concerns. It's a decision made after the company received complaints from neighbors in the area.
City Officials Hope New Regional Airport Lands in Yakima
Washington State officials are in the process of searching for the location of a new regional airport to be built in the future. Yakima City officials are hoping they land in the valley. In January the Yakima City Council sent a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation asking for YKM to be considered as the new airport location.
Police Warning of Power Bill Phone Scam
Every year a host of scams try and trick you into giving your money or financial information and many times the scammers disguise themselves as authorities or important technicians. That's the case in the latest scam being reported by the Yakima Police Department. Authorities say a "concerned citizen" recently told Officers they received a call from someone saying their Pacific Power bill was overdue.
Where Are They Now? 6 Famous Former TV Anchors in Yakima
I am fortunate enough to have “pounded the pavement” in the media trenches with several famous former TV anchors in Yakima that have gone on to work in major markets. They now have great fame and success in their careers. I consider them all friends and colleagues, and am very proud of their accomplishments.
Yakima Police Trying To Slow Drivers Find Those Impaired
Yakima Police Officers are busy trying to send a message to drivers in Yakima to slow down and not run red lights. The Officers are involved in ongoing emphasis patrols in which each officer to required to make 3 to 4 stops every day. You can't say Officers aren't busy...
Help Celebrate with These Amazing Local-Area YouTube Channels
There's a lot of talent on YouTube. So many of today's mega-stars and people your kids look up to are being discovered on YouTube by just having fun. I mean, after all, it's free to start and host your own YouTube channel. Many do it now as a full-time job through sponsorships and endorsements.
2 Very Shocking Recent Road Rage Incidents in WA
Road rage. You've heard of it. Maybe you've been involved in an incident on the road. Authorities say they've seen an uptick over the last 3 years because of an increase in traffic and higher prices. One of the most memorable incidents happened in Yakima. It's happened in Yakima, in...
Lawmakers Hoping to Make it Easier to Hire More Police
Police officials all around the state say 2022 was a struggle to fill the ranks of departments because of a number of factors including laws in the state that limit the actions of the officers. Yakima Police Recruiting Officer Hayley Myers works to attract new officers and officers who transfer from other areas or lateral officers. Just like many other cities Yakima is short on the number of officers the city could fund if the officers were available.
Ecology Wants Major Cleanup Of Yakima Training Center
Dozens of sites at the Yakima Training Center are contaminated by chemical spills and toxic waste according to the Washington State Department of Ecology. The department is concerned about the chemicals threatening drinking water in nearby wells. As a result the department has issued a draft enforcement order on Feb. 1 that "requires the Army to address these environmental hazards in line with state and federal standards."
