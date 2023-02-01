Read full article on original website
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Obituary: Susan Gayle Ferguson
Susan Gayle Ferguson, 62, of Mendon, went home to be with her Savior Monday, January 30, 2023 at Bronson Methodist Hospital. She was born January 16, 1961 in Aurora, IL, the daughter of Fred and Cynthia (Hedblade) Schomer. Susan graduated from Westview High School in Kankakee, IL with the Class...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Obituary: Suzanne Civiletti
Suzanne Civiletti, age 81, formerly of Centreville, died Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Borgess Place Assisted Living in Kalamazoo. She was born in Three Rivers, Michigan on April 26, 1941 the daughter of Leslie and Hilda (Paull) Rambadt, and was a lifetime resident of St. Joseph County. She was married to Harry Walsh Civiletti on June 6, 1965 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Centreville, and was a long-time member of the Aid Society. She was a homemaker, and worked briefly at The Kirsch Company in Sturgis.
tourcounsel.com
Rogers Plaza | Shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan
Rogers Plaza is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan, a suburb of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Opened in 1961, it was the first shopping mall in Western Michigan and the first enclosed one in the state of Michigan. The center features Planet Fitness and Citi Trends among its major stores.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Obituary: George R. Corsiglia
George Richard Corsiglia, age 87, of the Saugatuck-Douglas area, passed away on Sunday, January 29th, 2023, at the Clark Home in Grand Rapids, after a two-year period of failing health. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sandra (“Sandy”), his sister, Irene English of Grand Rapids, and several nieces, nephews and grand- and great-grand nieces and -nephews. George was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings; Donald, Joseph, Louise and Jeanette; also a nephew, Jim DeYoung and a great-nephew, Jimmie Guthrie.
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Allegan Co. house has Lake Michigan views, four-season room
A custom-built luxury house on Lake Michigan with views of the water, a four-season room, fireplaces and a hot tub — and that's completely furnished — is on the market. The house is located at 2244 Lakeshore Drive near Interstate 196 and 124th Avenue in Ganges Township near Fennville. Ganges Township is about six miles south of Saugatuck and about 14 miles north of South Haven in Allegan County.
mibiz.com
Trinity Health lawsuit alleges ‘monopolistic behavior’ by major West Michigan orthopedic practice
GRAND RAPIDS — Trinity Health and four surgeons want a federal court to invalidate non-compete agreements with Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan, claiming they allow the market’s largest orthopedic practice to essentially hold a monopoly over procedures in Kent County. In a federal lawsuit filed this week, Trinity Health...
Grand Rapids orthopedic practice engaged in ‘monopolistic conduct,’ Trinity Health lawsuit alleges
At a meeting in July, the president of Trinity Health Saint Mary’s told executives from Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan that the Grand Rapids hospital planned to hire its own orthopedic surgeons rather than rely on Orthopaedic Associates for on-call services. The private orthopedic practice had raised its daily rate...
For Sale: Former Nuns’ Retreat on Saint Mary’s Lake in Battle Creek
What was once the most expensive home for sale in Battle Creek still sits on the market five years later. Located on the shores of Saint Mary's Lake, "White Gates" is an impressive estate that looks like something pulled straight from shows like Downton Abbey or The Crown. But you don't have to travel overseas to find a property as refined as this one!
Michigan Veteran Homes looking for volunteers for No Member Dies Alone program
Michigan Veteran Homes is looking for volunteers to join the No Member Dies Alone (NMDA) program. They are looking for volunteers in Grand Rapids, Chesterfield Township, and Marquette.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Allegan mourns respected businesswoman’s death
The Allegan business community lost a dedicated businesswoman and friend. Jana (Wendt) Tibbitts, who has been the managing principal of Tibbitts & Associates, PLC since 2014, died suddenly from a heart attack on Saturday, January 28, 2023. She and her husband Steve Tibbitts are lifelong members of Allegan and have been extremely active in the Allegan business and social community.
WWMT
Michigan National Guard 110th Wing honored with prestigious Air Force awards
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The 110th Wing of the Michigan National Guard stationed at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base was selected to receive two prestigious Air Force unit awards: the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award and the Air Force Meritorious Unit Award. "These awards are a great honor,...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Creative soul food served up by Greg’s Gourmet Dishes in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Fried alligator, hot honey chicken and the self-proclaimed best lamb in Kalamazoo, Greg’s Gourmet Dishes offers up creative soul food dishes you might not know you are missing in your life. “My main thing is to make every dish as good as the last one...
‘Fantastic plant’ is new home of growing manufacturer moving from Muskegon Heights
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Muskegon Heights’ loss is Egelston Township’s gain with the recent relocation of a growing manufacturing company named the “best of the best” last year. Rolar Products has moved into a 60,000-square-foot facility in Egelston Township, leaving its location in Muskegon Heights.
State bomb squad called in after 'incendiary device' discovered at West Michigan business
The discovery of an “old incendiary” device at a business in West Michigan prompted a local police response, including a call in to the state police’s bomb squad, before it was determined safe, authorities said on Friday.
There’s something ‘mysterious’ going on in Muskegon
For 40 years, Holland native David Lubbers traveled the globe to capture images of parts of the world that many of us may never see. Now, he has brought those images home to West Michigan.
Poutine Machine Restaurant Opening Soon In South haven
Chef Sean’s Poutine Machine is about to make its official opening in South Haven and I am absolutely here for it. I think poutine is one of the most extreme comfort foods there is, especially when you throw some brisket or pulled pork in the mix. That's when you're on the hunt.
Fox17
Kalamazoo packaging mill enters consent agreement for odor violation
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo packaging mill has been ordered to pay a fine after the state of Michigan filed an odor violation against the company late last year. Graphic Packaging Inc. was the subject of a class-action lawsuit after residents complained of a foul odor detected in residential areas for years.
‘Extremely warm’ January in the record books for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon
January 2023 will go down in the record books as one of the warmest for all Michigan cities. Most cities had anywhere between the third-warmest and seventh-warmest January on record. Using the average temperature for the month, most Michigan cities were between seven degrees and eight-and-a-half degrees warmer than average....
WOOD
New housing and child care center coming to Kzoo
A Kalamazoo developer broke ground on a new project today that’s meant to address a critical need in the city for housing and child care. (Feb. 3, 2023) A Kalamazoo developer broke ground on a new project today that’s meant to address a critical need in the city for housing and child care. (Feb. 3, 2023)
Michigan store where everything is free needs help stocking shelves
HOLLAND, Michigan — A smile comes to Samantha Mendoza's face as she swipes through her phone to find photos of her two children, Oscar and Esmerelda. As she talks about them, you can tell how proud she is to be their mom. "Both of my children have autism, so...
