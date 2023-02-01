ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugatuck, MI

wilcoxnewspapers.com

Obituary: Susan Gayle Ferguson

Susan Gayle Ferguson, 62, of Mendon, went home to be with her Savior Monday, January 30, 2023 at Bronson Methodist Hospital. She was born January 16, 1961 in Aurora, IL, the daughter of Fred and Cynthia (Hedblade) Schomer. Susan graduated from Westview High School in Kankakee, IL with the Class...
MENDON, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Obituary: Suzanne Civiletti

Suzanne Civiletti, age 81, formerly of Centreville, died Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Borgess Place Assisted Living in Kalamazoo. She was born in Three Rivers, Michigan on April 26, 1941 the daughter of Leslie and Hilda (Paull) Rambadt, and was a lifetime resident of St. Joseph County. She was married to Harry Walsh Civiletti on June 6, 1965 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Centreville, and was a long-time member of the Aid Society. She was a homemaker, and worked briefly at The Kirsch Company in Sturgis.
KALAMAZOO, MI
tourcounsel.com

Rogers Plaza | Shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan

Rogers Plaza is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan, a suburb of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Opened in 1961, it was the first shopping mall in Western Michigan and the first enclosed one in the state of Michigan. The center features Planet Fitness and Citi Trends among its major stores.
WYOMING, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Obituary: George R. Corsiglia

George Richard Corsiglia, age 87, of the Saugatuck-Douglas area, passed away on Sunday, January 29th, 2023, at the Clark Home in Grand Rapids, after a two-year period of failing health. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sandra (“Sandy”), his sister, Irene English of Grand Rapids, and several nieces, nephews and grand- and great-grand nieces and -nephews. George was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings; Donald, Joseph, Louise and Jeanette; also a nephew, Jim DeYoung and a great-nephew, Jimmie Guthrie.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Detroit News

MI Dream Home: Allegan Co. house has Lake Michigan views, four-season room

A custom-built luxury house on Lake Michigan with views of the water, a four-season room, fireplaces and a hot tub — and that's completely furnished — is on the market. The house is located at 2244 Lakeshore Drive near Interstate 196 and 124th Avenue in Ganges Township near Fennville. Ganges Township is about six miles south of Saugatuck and about 14 miles north of South Haven in Allegan County.
FENNVILLE, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Allegan mourns respected businesswoman’s death

The Allegan business community lost a dedicated businesswoman and friend. Jana (Wendt) Tibbitts, who has been the managing principal of Tibbitts & Associates, PLC since 2014, died suddenly from a heart attack on Saturday, January 28, 2023. She and her husband Steve Tibbitts are lifelong members of Allegan and have been extremely active in the Allegan business and social community.
ALLEGAN, MI
Fox17

Kalamazoo packaging mill enters consent agreement for odor violation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo packaging mill has been ordered to pay a fine after the state of Michigan filed an odor violation against the company late last year. Graphic Packaging Inc. was the subject of a class-action lawsuit after residents complained of a foul odor detected in residential areas for years.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

New housing and child care center coming to Kzoo

A Kalamazoo developer broke ground on a new project today that’s meant to address a critical need in the city for housing and child care. (Feb. 3, 2023) A Kalamazoo developer broke ground on a new project today that’s meant to address a critical need in the city for housing and child care. (Feb. 3, 2023)
KALAMAZOO, MI

