Under fire. Kylie Jenner is facing serious backlash from fans for the “tasteless” birthday party theme that she chose for her children Stormi and Aire’s joint bash. The Kardashians star, 25, shared multiple snaps from the event via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, February 2, which included shots of several inflatable heads that fans believed looked similar to her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott’s Astroworld album cover.

2 DAYS AGO