Disney Strikes Back, Says Election of Nelson Peltz to Board Would ‘Threaten the Strategic Management’ of Company
The Walt Disney Company responded to Nelson Peltz’s latest demands Thursday with a resounding “No.” The company released a letter in response to materials released by the Trian Group. Peltz is now requesting that he, or his son if need be, serve on the Walt Disney board...
Disney Rejects Nelson Peltz’s Attempt to Replace Mastercard Executive on Board of Directors
The Walt Disney Company responded to Nelson Peltz’s latest demands with a resounding “No.” The company released a letter in response to materials released by the Trian Group. Peltz is now requesting that he, or his son if need be, serve on the Walt Disney Board of...
Netflix Touts the Co-CEO Model – But Are 2 Heads Truly Better Than One?
”Finding two CEOs who are exceptionally good and share the burden of decision making on a 50-50 basis in all areas is almost impossible,“ one expert says. Netflix has long touted the benefits of its co-CEO model, which saw Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos working side by side under the title from July 2020 until last month.
Netflix Partners With GM to Add Electric Vehicles to Popular Shows ‘Where Relevant’
Get ready to see an abundance of General Motors’ electric vehicles popping up in your favorite Netflix programming. The Detroit automaker and the video-streaming service announced Thursday that a fleet of EVs will be seen in popular Netflix series as part of a “strategic alliance,” and the two companies launched the initiative with a Will Ferrell-starring Super Bowl ad.
Paramount Shakeup: Andrew Gumpert Exits as COO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Studios
Andrew Gumpert has stepped down as Chief Operating Officer of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Studios, TheWrap has learned. Paramount has also promoted Courtney Armstrong, the company’s President of Business Affairs and Administration, who will now oversee Strategic Planning and Labor Relations, and Randall Baumberger, President of the Studio Group, who will now oversee Studio Operations.
Meta Shares Leap 20% After Facebook Parent Tops Q4 Expectations, Pledges 2023 ‘Efficiency’
Shares of Meta Platforms skyrocketed 20% at the opening bell Thursday, after the Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp parent posted better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter and CEO Mark Zuckerberg promised that 2023 would be a “year of efficiency.”. The stock added $30.31, or 19.8% to $183.43. Shares have more...
Microsoft Will Use ChatGPT to Generate Customer Emails and Replies for Its New Viva Sales Platform
Microsoft is launching a proprietary software that will integrate Viva Sales with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which will soon begin generating client-facing sales emails and replies for its new customer-management and employee-experience platform. The Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT 3.5 will “cull data from customer records and Office email” to generate the copy,...
The Big Tech Rebound Is Underway | PRO Insight
A moderating Fed, better cost management and low expectations presage a resurgence from the bottom for the industry. Big Tech’s disaster scenario just played out, and now the bounce back is beginning. Inflation is moderating, the Federal Reserve is relaxing, cost discipline is back and expectations are so low they’re getting easy to beat. Suddenly, the tech giants have momentum again.
Pinterest Hit With Second Round of Layoffs in 2 Months
Pinterest on Wednesday enacted its second round of layoffs in as many months, letting approximately 150 employees go, TheWrap has confirmed. According to Bloomberg, that total number of laid off personnel amounts to just under 5% of the total workforce. But it’s a deeper cut than last December, when Pinterest let go of a small, but unspecified number of recruiters and slowed hiring.
