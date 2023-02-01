ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Netflix Touts the Co-CEO Model – But Are 2 Heads Truly Better Than One?

”Finding two CEOs who are exceptionally good and share the burden of decision making on a 50-50 basis in all areas is almost impossible,“ one expert says. Netflix has long touted the benefits of its co-CEO model, which saw Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos working side by side under the title from July 2020 until last month.
TheWrap

Netflix Partners With GM to Add Electric Vehicles to Popular Shows ‘Where Relevant’

Get ready to see an abundance of General Motors’ electric vehicles popping up in your favorite Netflix programming. The Detroit automaker and the video-streaming service announced Thursday that a fleet of EVs will be seen in popular Netflix series as part of a “strategic alliance,” and the two companies launched the initiative with a Will Ferrell-starring Super Bowl ad.
TheWrap

Paramount Shakeup: Andrew Gumpert Exits as COO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Studios

Andrew Gumpert has stepped down as Chief Operating Officer of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Studios, TheWrap has learned. Paramount has also promoted Courtney Armstrong, the company’s President of Business Affairs and Administration, who will now oversee Strategic Planning and Labor Relations, and Randall Baumberger, President of the Studio Group, who will now oversee Studio Operations.
TheWrap

The Big Tech Rebound Is Underway | PRO Insight

A moderating Fed, better cost management and low expectations presage a resurgence from the bottom for the industry. Big Tech’s disaster scenario just played out, and now the bounce back is beginning. Inflation is moderating, the Federal Reserve is relaxing, cost discipline is back and expectations are so low they’re getting easy to beat. Suddenly, the tech giants have momentum again.
TheWrap

Pinterest Hit With Second Round of Layoffs in 2 Months

Pinterest on Wednesday enacted its second round of layoffs in as many months, letting approximately 150 employees go, TheWrap has confirmed. According to Bloomberg, that total number of laid off personnel amounts to just under 5% of the total workforce. But it’s a deeper cut than last December, when Pinterest let go of a small, but unspecified number of recruiters and slowed hiring.
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
63K+
Followers
35K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy