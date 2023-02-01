ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

'This Makes Sense For Her': Gisele Bündchen To SPILL About Divorce From Tom Brady As NFL Legend Retires A Second Time

Gisele Bündchen is gearing up to tell all about her divorce from ex-husband Tom Brady in a Vanity Fair exposé after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star announced his retirement from the league for a second time, RadarOnline.com has learned.Insiders claimed the Brazilian bombshell will pose for a VF cover and get candid about her split, revealing more than she has ever shared before."I could see this as a cover to celebrate Earth Month in April, as that's a subject close to Gisele's heart. But it could also be a summer cover," a Condé Nast insider spilled to Page Six.Bündchen and...
The Spun

Report: How Gisele Bundchen Really Feels About Tom Brady

Several people sent well wishes to Tom Brady on Tuesday, including his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen.  Bundchen had the following response to Brady's retirement announcement: "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life." According to People, this comment from Bundchen was ...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Megyn Kelly Said About Tom Brady

On Wednesday afternoon, Megyn Kelly blasted Tom Brady for saying he "wouldn't change a thing" about his playing career. “You wouldn’t change the part at the end where you lost your wife of 13 years because you wouldn’t retire?" she questioned, via the New York Post. "A thing that you decided to do ...
Glamour

Gisele Bündchen Has More Than Moved On From Tom Brady, Says Source

When it comes to her ex-husband Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen is giving big “I don't know her” energy and I support it. The supermodel and the quarterback finalized their divorce in October 2022 after Brady decided to unretire from the NFL—possibly a contributing factor in the split. But now that he has re-retired, Bündchen no longer has any opinion on what he does with his life.
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady Spotted On The Phone Looking Angry & Yelling After Announcing Retirement

Tom Brady looked angry on Wednesday, February 1 — the same day he announced he would finally be retiring from the NFL. According to photos, the 45-year-old quarterback took a heated phone call while in Miami. A lip reader claimed Brady said, "Stop calling me" and "You say that today, and that's stupid." Brady replied, “Stay away from her, she’s hard work,” before asking, “What am I supposed to do?”“This has got to stop” and “You gotta come through" is what he said before the call ended. After the tense moment, Brady, who sported a white T-shirt and khaki pants,...
Us Weekly

Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’

The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
CBS Philly

Eagles' former quarterback Nick Foles in Philadelphia for Chris Maragos trial

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is back in Philadelphia to testify in a former teammate's medical trial.We saw the former Super Bowl MVP walking into the courtroom with former safety Chris Maragos.Maragos claims his former medical team mistreated a knee injury in 2017 and that ended his NFL career.We've reached out to a lawyer for the doctor and we're waiting to hear back.Former Eagles Trey Burton and Jordan Hicks are also expected to testify.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Five Interesting Facts About Chiefs Coach Andy Reid

Five interesting facts about Chiefs coach Andy Reid originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. One of the NFL’s best and most likable coaches is back in the Super Bowl. For the third time in four seasons, Andy Reid will be on the sideline as his team competes for a championship. The 64-year-old coach has helped set up the Kansas City Chiefs for a potential dynasty, and this year’s Super Bowl will hit closer to home.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl LVll injury report

Philadelphia released their second injury report of the Super Bowl bye week and nothing changed from Wednesday’s designations. The Eagles held a walkthrough on Thursday, the team’s first on-field activity since winning the NFC Championship on Sunday. the team will practice on Friday and Saturday at the NovaCare...
People

Tom Brady Takes Daughter Vivian to Horseback Riding Lessons After Announcing Retirement

Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he's ending his NFL career "for good" Tom Brady is spending quality time with his little girl after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced his second retirement from the sport on Wednesday morning. Later that day, Brady was photographed out with daughter Vivian Lake, 10, at her horseback riding lesson in Miami. In the photo, Brady is seen taking a sip of his daughter's drink as she holds up the cup for her dad. Brady wears a pair of cream joggers...
WegENT

2023 Super Bowl LVII Odds

It all comes down to this – the epic Super Bowl showdown!. With kickoff only days away, bettors have been pouring over odds and analyzing every detail to make their predictions for who will hoist that coveted Vince Lombardi trophy. Those looking to profit from Super Bowl LVII may...
NBC Sports Chicago

Will odd Super Bowl coin toss streak continue in Chiefs-Eagles?

That call from the Kansas City Chiefs and the ensuing coin flip will decide the outcome of Super Bowl LVII – at least based on recent history. There’s an odd streak that’s alive heading into the Chiefs versus Philadelphia Eagles showdown at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The team that has won the coin toss in the last eight Super Bowls has gone on to lose the game.
