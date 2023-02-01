Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
'This Makes Sense For Her': Gisele Bündchen To SPILL About Divorce From Tom Brady As NFL Legend Retires A Second Time
Gisele Bündchen is gearing up to tell all about her divorce from ex-husband Tom Brady in a Vanity Fair exposé after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star announced his retirement from the league for a second time, RadarOnline.com has learned.Insiders claimed the Brazilian bombshell will pose for a VF cover and get candid about her split, revealing more than she has ever shared before."I could see this as a cover to celebrate Earth Month in April, as that's a subject close to Gisele's heart. But it could also be a summer cover," a Condé Nast insider spilled to Page Six.Bündchen and...
Report: How Gisele Bundchen Really Feels About Tom Brady
Several people sent well wishes to Tom Brady on Tuesday, including his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen. Bundchen had the following response to Brady's retirement announcement: "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life." According to People, this comment from Bundchen was ...
NFL World Reacts To What Megyn Kelly Said About Tom Brady
On Wednesday afternoon, Megyn Kelly blasted Tom Brady for saying he "wouldn't change a thing" about his playing career. “You wouldn’t change the part at the end where you lost your wife of 13 years because you wouldn’t retire?" she questioned, via the New York Post. "A thing that you decided to do ...
Gisele Bündchen Has More Than Moved On From Tom Brady, Says Source
When it comes to her ex-husband Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen is giving big “I don't know her” energy and I support it. The supermodel and the quarterback finalized their divorce in October 2022 after Brady decided to unretire from the NFL—possibly a contributing factor in the split. But now that he has re-retired, Bündchen no longer has any opinion on what he does with his life.
Tom Brady Spotted On The Phone Looking Angry & Yelling After Announcing Retirement
Tom Brady looked angry on Wednesday, February 1 — the same day he announced he would finally be retiring from the NFL. According to photos, the 45-year-old quarterback took a heated phone call while in Miami. A lip reader claimed Brady said, "Stop calling me" and "You say that today, and that's stupid." Brady replied, “Stay away from her, she’s hard work,” before asking, “What am I supposed to do?”“This has got to stop” and “You gotta come through" is what he said before the call ended. After the tense moment, Brady, who sported a white T-shirt and khaki pants,...
Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’
The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
RUMOR: The truth behind when Tom Brady’s retirement video was actually filmed
Tom Brady may have announced his retirement on Wednesday, but according to reports, he made his decision earlier. In fact, it could have been over a week when he made up his mind about calling it a career. That’s because Brady’s retirement video–a clip he shot on his own in...
Giants' Julian Love says Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is 'in for a free ride' amid Super Bowl run
In the build-up to Super Bowl LVII, plenty of folks will be asked for their opinions on the two participating clubs. One individual is quite familiar with Philadelphia's team, and he's not too fond of Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. Giants safety Julian Love let his thoughts be known during...
Eagles' former quarterback Nick Foles in Philadelphia for Chris Maragos trial
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is back in Philadelphia to testify in a former teammate's medical trial.We saw the former Super Bowl MVP walking into the courtroom with former safety Chris Maragos.Maragos claims his former medical team mistreated a knee injury in 2017 and that ended his NFL career.We've reached out to a lawyer for the doctor and we're waiting to hear back.Former Eagles Trey Burton and Jordan Hicks are also expected to testify.
Tom Brady Quietly Volunteered At A Tampa Animal Shelter Throughout Football Season
In the moments after Tom Brady announced his retirement from football “for good” this week, the news was flooded with stories about NFL stats, rings, and records. But one story, told by someone who knows Brady personally, seems to have gotten overlooked amongst the passing yards and touchdowns.
Five Interesting Facts About Chiefs Coach Andy Reid
Five interesting facts about Chiefs coach Andy Reid originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. One of the NFL’s best and most likable coaches is back in the Super Bowl. For the third time in four seasons, Andy Reid will be on the sideline as his team competes for a championship. The 64-year-old coach has helped set up the Kansas City Chiefs for a potential dynasty, and this year’s Super Bowl will hit closer to home.
Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl LVll injury report
Philadelphia released their second injury report of the Super Bowl bye week and nothing changed from Wednesday’s designations. The Eagles held a walkthrough on Thursday, the team’s first on-field activity since winning the NFC Championship on Sunday. the team will practice on Friday and Saturday at the NovaCare...
Tom Brady Takes Daughter Vivian to Horseback Riding Lessons After Announcing Retirement
Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he's ending his NFL career "for good" Tom Brady is spending quality time with his little girl after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced his second retirement from the sport on Wednesday morning. Later that day, Brady was photographed out with daughter Vivian Lake, 10, at her horseback riding lesson in Miami. In the photo, Brady is seen taking a sip of his daughter's drink as she holds up the cup for her dad. Brady wears a pair of cream joggers...
2023 Super Bowl LVII Odds
It all comes down to this – the epic Super Bowl showdown!. With kickoff only days away, bettors have been pouring over odds and analyzing every detail to make their predictions for who will hoist that coveted Vince Lombardi trophy. Those looking to profit from Super Bowl LVII may...
Tom Brady receives heartwarming tribute video from Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has decided to hang up his cleats and call it a career. As he rides into the sunset, the Buccaneers have given Brady a beautiful view. With Brady announcing his retirement, Tampa Bay released a tribute video thanking the quarterback for his time spent...
Will odd Super Bowl coin toss streak continue in Chiefs-Eagles?
That call from the Kansas City Chiefs and the ensuing coin flip will decide the outcome of Super Bowl LVII – at least based on recent history. There’s an odd streak that’s alive heading into the Chiefs versus Philadelphia Eagles showdown at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The team that has won the coin toss in the last eight Super Bowls has gone on to lose the game.
Jerry Jones Gets Roasted for Wild Comments About Philadelphia Eagles, LA Rams
It feels like this is a weekly occurrence at this point as Jerry jones was talking like a madman once again. It seems that he can’t talk about the Dallas Cowboys without comparing them to another franchise. This time it was the Philadelphia Eagles and L.A. Rams being mentioned.
Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Odds, Time, and Prediction
The time has come for the most important game of the 2022-23 NFL season. Super Bowl LVII is on the program on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will battle for the Lombardi Trophy. And it’s going...
Super Bowl LVII's top 10 game-planning nightmares: How do you cover Travis Kelce? Stop A.J. Brown?
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. In today's installment, he spotlights the most imposing individuals in Super Bowl LVII. January reiterated a self-evident truism about the NFL: The stars come out in the playoffs. The...
