Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
localsportsjournal.com
Catholic Central falls to Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation Academy
Muskegon Catholic Central traveled to Grand Rapids on Friday evening to take on West Michigan Aviation Academy in an Alliance League matchup and came up on the short end of a 67-46 score. MCC gave the host team a run for their money in the first quarter as they led...
abc57.com
Watervliet student signs with Ferris State University football
WATERVLIET, Mich. - A Watervliet High School student committed Wednesday to play football at Ferris State University in the fall. Senior Royce Daugherty announced his decision during a signing ceremony with friends, family, his coach and teammates in attendance. Daugherty is a defensive tackle with the Watervliet Panthers. In January,...
tourcounsel.com
Rogers Plaza | Shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan
Rogers Plaza is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan, a suburb of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Opened in 1961, it was the first shopping mall in Western Michigan and the first enclosed one in the state of Michigan. The center features Planet Fitness and Citi Trends among its major stores.
Former Grand Rapids TV Anchor Has Bought The Red Dock Café In Saugatuck
I'm not talking about California, I'm talking about the West Michigan lakeshore. The West Michigan lakeshore is a great spot that offers so many incredible places to enjoy the water and the beautiful sunsets. Saugatuck is one of those communities where people flock to each summer to relax and enjoy...
abc57.com
Michigan State Police investigating fire on Ridge Road in Stevensville
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a structure fire in the 4000 block of Ridge Road in Stevensville Thursday. The Lincoln Charter Township Fire Department was called to the fire at 5:29 a.m. Thursday morning. At the scene, crews found a two-story residence engulfed in flames. Police on...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Obituary: Connie Lyanne (Peters) Stoppenback
Connie Lyanne (Peters) Stoppenbach, deeply loved wife and mother, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Fairview Nursing & Rehabilitation Community in Centreville at the age of 75. Connie was born December 21, 1947 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to Charles and Phyllis (Reed) Peters. She was raised in Constantine, Michigan and...
fox2detroit.com
Wayne County man killed in northern Michigan snowmobile crash
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man from Rockford died after he lost control and crashed while riding a snowmobile in northern Michigan on Wednesday. Jacob Chandonnet, 38, was riding with his 58-year-old stepfather, Richard Tank, on Snowmobile Trail LP 9, north of Atlanta, Mich. around noon when Chandonnet lost control. He was ejected from the snowmobile and hit a tree.
Up to 5 inches of snow possible for West Michigan, wind chills dropping to 15 below
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The switch is flipping on the winter snowmaking machine again, this time targeting Lakeshore areas in West Michigan. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall between later today and Friday in some areas from Ludington stretching south to South Haven, according to the National Weather Service.
Grand Rapids orthopedic practice engaged in ‘monopolistic conduct,’ Trinity Health lawsuit alleges
At a meeting in July, the president of Trinity Health Saint Mary’s told executives from Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan that the Grand Rapids hospital planned to hire its own orthopedic surgeons rather than rely on Orthopaedic Associates for on-call services. The private orthopedic practice had raised its daily rate...
‘Fantastic plant’ is new home of growing manufacturer moving from Muskegon Heights
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Muskegon Heights’ loss is Egelston Township’s gain with the recent relocation of a growing manufacturing company named the “best of the best” last year. Rolar Products has moved into a 60,000-square-foot facility in Egelston Township, leaving its location in Muskegon Heights.
Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?
Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Obituary: Suzanne Civiletti
Suzanne Civiletti, age 81, formerly of Centreville, died Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Borgess Place Assisted Living in Kalamazoo. She was born in Three Rivers, Michigan on April 26, 1941 the daughter of Leslie and Hilda (Paull) Rambadt, and was a lifetime resident of St. Joseph County. She was married to Harry Walsh Civiletti on June 6, 1965 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Centreville, and was a long-time member of the Aid Society. She was a homemaker, and worked briefly at The Kirsch Company in Sturgis.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Allegan mourns respected businesswoman’s death
The Allegan business community lost a dedicated businesswoman and friend. Jana (Wendt) Tibbitts, who has been the managing principal of Tibbitts & Associates, PLC since 2014, died suddenly from a heart attack on Saturday, January 28, 2023. She and her husband Steve Tibbitts are lifelong members of Allegan and have been extremely active in the Allegan business and social community.
Kalamazoo man accused of killing WMU student seeks insanity defense
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of killing one woman and shooting others was ordered to undergo a mental competency evaluation. Myquan Deontae Rogers, 31, is charged with 17 felony counts, including one charge of open murder, in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. Rogers, of Kalamazoo, is accused of firing multiple shots at a truck around 10:50 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2022, at the Oakland Drive entrance ramp to I-94 in Portage.
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under Siege
As the cannabis industry continues to grow, so does the number of cannabis delivery drivers in Michigan. These drivers face a dangerous reality, as they are increasingly becoming targets for armed robbers. In the past few months, a spate of robberies has left many cannabis delivery drivers shaken and fearing for their lives. This is a problem that is not unique to Michigan, as cannabis delivery drivers across the country are becoming increasingly vulnerable to violent crimes.
Man renovating Grand Rapids home finds 140-year-old artifacts in the walls
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan man uncovered a slice of history last week. While renovating a century old home in Grand Rapids, several artifacts dating back to the 1800s were found inside. "The duplex was built in 1860," says Brian Feenstra, who bought the property on the...
WNDU
Michigan State Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Van Buren County
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police are currently investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Van Buren County. Troopers were called to the 38000 block of 82nd Avenue in Decatur Township on Jan. 27 around 9:30 p.m. after receiving two separate 911 calls informing them that a murder-suicide was going to take place there.
WNDU
53 workers at Bristol trailer factory permanently laid off
BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A temporary layoff has become permanent at a trailer factory in Bristol. Stealth Trailers cites an “unexpected precipitous downturn in the business of the company” as the reason it has decided to terminate 53 laid off workers at its facility in Bristol. The terminations...
Michigan judge orders trial for former police officer charged in Patrick Lyoya killing
Michigan judge orders trial for former police officer charged in Patrick Lyoya killing. A Michigan judge says a second-degree murder charge against former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr will go to trial (Feb. 3)
One injured following shooting near Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo County Deputies say they're investigating a shooting that send one person to the hospital.
Comments / 0