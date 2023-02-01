ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugatuck, MI

abc57.com

Watervliet student signs with Ferris State University football

WATERVLIET, Mich. - A Watervliet High School student committed Wednesday to play football at Ferris State University in the fall. Senior Royce Daugherty announced his decision during a signing ceremony with friends, family, his coach and teammates in attendance. Daugherty is a defensive tackle with the Watervliet Panthers. In January,...
WATERVLIET, MI
tourcounsel.com

Rogers Plaza | Shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan

Rogers Plaza is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan, a suburb of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Opened in 1961, it was the first shopping mall in Western Michigan and the first enclosed one in the state of Michigan. The center features Planet Fitness and Citi Trends among its major stores.
WYOMING, MI
abc57.com

Michigan State Police investigating fire on Ridge Road in Stevensville

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a structure fire in the 4000 block of Ridge Road in Stevensville Thursday. The Lincoln Charter Township Fire Department was called to the fire at 5:29 a.m. Thursday morning. At the scene, crews found a two-story residence engulfed in flames. Police on...
STEVENSVILLE, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Obituary: Connie Lyanne (Peters) Stoppenback

Connie Lyanne (Peters) Stoppenbach, deeply loved wife and mother, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Fairview Nursing & Rehabilitation Community in Centreville at the age of 75. Connie was born December 21, 1947 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to Charles and Phyllis (Reed) Peters. She was raised in Constantine, Michigan and...
CENTREVILLE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wayne County man killed in northern Michigan snowmobile crash

MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man from Rockford died after he lost control and crashed while riding a snowmobile in northern Michigan on Wednesday. Jacob Chandonnet, 38, was riding with his 58-year-old stepfather, Richard Tank, on Snowmobile Trail LP 9, north of Atlanta, Mich. around noon when Chandonnet lost control. He was ejected from the snowmobile and hit a tree.
ATLANTA, MI
103.3 WKFR

Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?

Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Obituary: Suzanne Civiletti

Suzanne Civiletti, age 81, formerly of Centreville, died Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Borgess Place Assisted Living in Kalamazoo. She was born in Three Rivers, Michigan on April 26, 1941 the daughter of Leslie and Hilda (Paull) Rambadt, and was a lifetime resident of St. Joseph County. She was married to Harry Walsh Civiletti on June 6, 1965 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Centreville, and was a long-time member of the Aid Society. She was a homemaker, and worked briefly at The Kirsch Company in Sturgis.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Allegan mourns respected businesswoman’s death

The Allegan business community lost a dedicated businesswoman and friend. Jana (Wendt) Tibbitts, who has been the managing principal of Tibbitts & Associates, PLC since 2014, died suddenly from a heart attack on Saturday, January 28, 2023. She and her husband Steve Tibbitts are lifelong members of Allegan and have been extremely active in the Allegan business and social community.
ALLEGAN, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo man accused of killing WMU student seeks insanity defense

KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of killing one woman and shooting others was ordered to undergo a mental competency evaluation. Myquan Deontae Rogers, 31, is charged with 17 felony counts, including one charge of open murder, in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. Rogers, of Kalamazoo, is accused of firing multiple shots at a truck around 10:50 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2022, at the Oakland Drive entrance ramp to I-94 in Portage.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Pen 2 Paper

Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under Siege

As the cannabis industry continues to grow, so does the number of cannabis delivery drivers in Michigan. These drivers face a dangerous reality, as they are increasingly becoming targets for armed robbers. In the past few months, a spate of robberies has left many cannabis delivery drivers shaken and fearing for their lives. This is a problem that is not unique to Michigan, as cannabis delivery drivers across the country are becoming increasingly vulnerable to violent crimes.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

53 workers at Bristol trailer factory permanently laid off

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A temporary layoff has become permanent at a trailer factory in Bristol. Stealth Trailers cites an “unexpected precipitous downturn in the business of the company” as the reason it has decided to terminate 53 laid off workers at its facility in Bristol. The terminations...
BRISTOL, IN

