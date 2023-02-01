Read full article on original website
Related
wtaq.com
Green Bay Metro Fire Department Swears in New Chief
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Metro Fire Department has officially swore in their new Fire Chief, Matthew Knott, during a swearing-in ceremony at City Hall on Friday. “I think your style of leadership, Chief Knott, is already coming through,” said Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich. “You’re a thoughtful leader, and somebody who wants to get their hands dirty, roll up their sleeves, and get in there and assist our community when they’re in need.”
wtaq.com
$1 Million in COVID Relief Funds Available to Brown County Nonprofits
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Nonprofit organizations can apply to receive part of $1 million in COVID-19 relief funds Brown County is planning to allocate. The money comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Organizations must serve Brown County businesses or residents. Applications can be found on the...
wtaq.com
One Person killed in Brown County Crash
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in the Brown County town of Ledgeview. Crews responded to Glenmore Road, east of Interstate 43, at 12:32 p.m. Friday, according to a sheriff’s dept. news release. “Preliminary investigation shows that a 2014...
wtaq.com
Ice Fishing Derby to Benefit Little Suamico Fire Department
SOBIESKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — It’s an event that combines ice fishing and firefighters, and it’s hoping to raise some money for some new equipment. The idea was borne last year out of a firefighters’ ice fishing trip on the frozen waters off Geano Beach. “We were...
WBAY Green Bay
New developments in case of Emerald Bay Retirement Community evictions
HOBART, Wis. (WBAY) - The people being evicted from the Emerald Bay Retirement Community will all have a place to go - before March 1st. That is what our reporter Jason Zimmerman was assured today after numerous conversations with health services officials and state lawmakers, plus a number of other agencies.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR confirms CWD in Sheboygan County, three year ban effective immediately
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed a second wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Sheboygan County. The deer was hunter-harvested in the Town of Lyndon and was a four to five year old doe taken during the 2022...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Judges Warn of Jury Scam
The Manitowoc County Circuit Court Judges are warning of a jury scam that has hit the area. An area resident reported receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be a jury coordinator. When the target claimed they never received a summons, the scammer asked for the target’s Social Security number and date of birth for verification.
wtaq.com
Growing Bipartisan Support For Closing Green Bay Prison
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Momentum continues to build as a growing number of bipartisan elected leaders have pledged their support for closing the Green Bay Correctional Institution (GBCI) and working with the Village of Allouez to transform the space into an economic engine benefiting Brown County. Prominent elected...
wtaq.com
Less than Ideal Ice Conditions Ahead of Lake Winnebago Weekend Fisheree
LAKE WINNEBAGO (WTAQ-WLUK) — Hopes are high for many people heading outdoors for some fun on the ice this weekend. The recent cold snap comes as good news, but is it enough to make up for a warm start to the season?. In nearly 50 years of plowing, ice...
wapl.com
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department ending policing on stretches of local highways
OSHKOSH, Wis–The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department will no longer be policing major highways in urban areas. The department has informed local police departments that they will have to handle such duties along Interstate 41 and Highways 441, 45 and 10. The transition to local jurisdiction will begin in...
wtaq.com
Soil health details matter – Dr. Lee Briese to use a yo-yo to teach at annual meeting
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. — Soil health remains a top-of-mind concern for many crop and dairy farmers in the Sheboygan River Progressive Farmers (SRPF) conservation group. SRPF invites the public to learn more about efforts to improve soil health and water quality from educational and entertaining speakers during its annual meeting from 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Feb. 16.
Fox11online.com
Early spring or more winter? Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary's Bernard makes prediction
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Long winter or early spring? Northeast Wisconsin's groundhog ambassador is giving us his prediction. This is the first time Bernard, from the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay, takes part in the annual tradition. A native New Yorker, Bernard was brought to the sanctuary to live after he was hit by a vehicle.
wtaq.com
Fire Sends 1 to Hospital, Forces 10 From Their Homes
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation following a fire at an apartment on Green Bay’s east side. Firefighters say they were called to an apartment building in the 2700 block of Humboldt Road around 12:30 p.m. They discovered the fire in a bedroom of one of the apartments, which they were able to put out in about 10 minutes. Seven other units sustained smoke damage.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac County chase, Oshkosh man arrested
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A 35-year-old Oshkosh man was arrested Saturday morning, Feb. 4, for several charges after fleeing deputies and crashing in Fond du Lac County. A Fond du Lac County deputy first pulled the man over near Johnson and Pioneer around 3 a.m. Officials said the license plates were suspended and did not match the vehicle.
wtaq.com
Fox Valley Residents Encouraged to Ride the Bus on Transit Equity Day
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Fox Valley residents are encouraged to ride the bus on Friday in honor of Transit Equity Day. The national holiday promotes the public’s right to safe, affordable and reliable transportation. It also honors the birthday of Rosa Parks, the black woman who refused to...
wtaq.com
Oshkosh Elementary School can Move Forward with New Name
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Oshkosh Area School District can name its new elementary school “Menominee,” the Menominee Tribal Legislature voted Thursday. The school will replace the current Webster Stanley Elementary and Middle School building, and is expected to open in fall, 20-24. “Menominee” led in voting...
wtaq.com
More CWD in Sheboygan County
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirms that a second wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in the Town of Lyndon in Sheboygan County. The deer was a hunter-harvested 4-5 year-old doe taken during the 2022 gun deer season. As required by...
wtaq.com
New Exhibit Shares Stories of Those who Worked for the Railroad
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Personal stories offer a glimpse of what it’s like working for the railroad. “Rail Ties: Railroad Stories That Link Our Community” is a new exhibit opening February 4 at the National Railroad Museum. The exhibit features loaned items and objects from the museum’s...
wtaq.com
Take a Step Toward a Healthier Heart by Wearing Red Today
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Fifteen-year-old Abby Kawula will be wearing red on Friday. So will her family. And here’s why she says you should, too. Friday is the American Heart Association’s National Wear Red Day; to raise awareness of heart disease and encourage women to make healthy lifestyle changes. Cardiovascular disease continues to be the number one killer of women. But it is a preventable disease.
101 WIXX
Waupaca County Family Sues Fleet Farm for Wrongful Death after Son Dies by Suicide
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Waupaca County family is suing Fleet Farm for the wrongful death of their son, two years after the 16-year-old died by suicide. In December, 2020, Ryan Ames stole a handgun and ammunition from the Fleet Farm he worked at before returning home and shooting himself with the gun.
Comments / 0