Brown County, WI

wtaq.com

Green Bay Metro Fire Department Swears in New Chief

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Metro Fire Department has officially swore in their new Fire Chief, Matthew Knott, during a swearing-in ceremony at City Hall on Friday. “I think your style of leadership, Chief Knott, is already coming through,” said Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich. “You’re a thoughtful leader, and somebody who wants to get their hands dirty, roll up their sleeves, and get in there and assist our community when they’re in need.”
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

$1 Million in COVID Relief Funds Available to Brown County Nonprofits

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Nonprofit organizations can apply to receive part of $1 million in COVID-19 relief funds Brown County is planning to allocate. The money comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Organizations must serve Brown County businesses or residents. Applications can be found on the...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

One Person killed in Brown County Crash

BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in the Brown County town of Ledgeview. Crews responded to Glenmore Road, east of Interstate 43, at 12:32 p.m. Friday, according to a sheriff’s dept. news release. “Preliminary investigation shows that a 2014...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Ice Fishing Derby to Benefit Little Suamico Fire Department

SOBIESKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — It’s an event that combines ice fishing and firefighters, and it’s hoping to raise some money for some new equipment. The idea was borne last year out of a firefighters’ ice fishing trip on the frozen waters off Geano Beach. “We were...
LITTLE SUAMICO, WI
WBAY Green Bay

New developments in case of Emerald Bay Retirement Community evictions

HOBART, Wis. (WBAY) - The people being evicted from the Emerald Bay Retirement Community will all have a place to go - before March 1st. That is what our reporter Jason Zimmerman was assured today after numerous conversations with health services officials and state lawmakers, plus a number of other agencies.
HOBART, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Judges Warn of Jury Scam

The Manitowoc County Circuit Court Judges are warning of a jury scam that has hit the area. An area resident reported receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be a jury coordinator. When the target claimed they never received a summons, the scammer asked for the target’s Social Security number and date of birth for verification.
wtaq.com

Growing Bipartisan Support For Closing Green Bay Prison

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Momentum continues to build as a growing number of bipartisan elected leaders have pledged their support for closing the Green Bay Correctional Institution (GBCI) and working with the Village of Allouez to transform the space into an economic engine benefiting Brown County. Prominent elected...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Soil health details matter – Dr. Lee Briese to use a yo-yo to teach at annual meeting

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. — Soil health remains a top-of-mind concern for many crop and dairy farmers in the Sheboygan River Progressive Farmers (SRPF) conservation group. SRPF invites the public to learn more about efforts to improve soil health and water quality from educational and entertaining speakers during its annual meeting from 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Feb. 16.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wtaq.com

Fire Sends 1 to Hospital, Forces 10 From Their Homes

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation following a fire at an apartment on Green Bay’s east side. Firefighters say they were called to an apartment building in the 2700 block of Humboldt Road around 12:30 p.m. They discovered the fire in a bedroom of one of the apartments, which they were able to put out in about 10 minutes. Seven other units sustained smoke damage.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fond du Lac County chase, Oshkosh man arrested

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A 35-year-old Oshkosh man was arrested Saturday morning, Feb. 4, for several charges after fleeing deputies and crashing in Fond du Lac County. A Fond du Lac County deputy first pulled the man over near Johnson and Pioneer around 3 a.m. Officials said the license plates were suspended and did not match the vehicle.
OSHKOSH, WI
wtaq.com

Fox Valley Residents Encouraged to Ride the Bus on Transit Equity Day

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Fox Valley residents are encouraged to ride the bus on Friday in honor of Transit Equity Day. The national holiday promotes the public’s right to safe, affordable and reliable transportation. It also honors the birthday of Rosa Parks, the black woman who refused to...
APPLETON, WI
wtaq.com

Oshkosh Elementary School can Move Forward with New Name

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Oshkosh Area School District can name its new elementary school “Menominee,” the Menominee Tribal Legislature voted Thursday. The school will replace the current Webster Stanley Elementary and Middle School building, and is expected to open in fall, 20-24. “Menominee” led in voting...
OSHKOSH, WI
wtaq.com

More CWD in Sheboygan County

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirms that a second wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in the Town of Lyndon in Sheboygan County. The deer was a hunter-harvested 4-5 year-old doe taken during the 2022 gun deer season. As required by...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

New Exhibit Shares Stories of Those who Worked for the Railroad

ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Personal stories offer a glimpse of what it’s like working for the railroad. “Rail Ties: Railroad Stories That Link Our Community” is a new exhibit opening February 4 at the National Railroad Museum. The exhibit features loaned items and objects from the museum’s...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
wtaq.com

Take a Step Toward a Healthier Heart by Wearing Red Today

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Fifteen-year-old Abby Kawula will be wearing red on Friday. So will her family. And here’s why she says you should, too. Friday is the American Heart Association’s National Wear Red Day; to raise awareness of heart disease and encourage women to make healthy lifestyle changes. Cardiovascular disease continues to be the number one killer of women. But it is a preventable disease.
APPLETON, WI

