Detroit Lions’ most significant off-season need
Following the 2021 regular season, there was no question about it that the Detroit Lions had a plethora of off-season needs, and they addressed some of those needs via free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft. When it comes to the defensive side of the ball, GM Brad Holmes was able to improve the defensive line by adding the likes of Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston. He also added LB rookies Malcolm Rodriguez and S Kerby Joseph, who made tangible impacts in 2022. As far as the offensive side of the ball goes, WR DJ Chark was signed as a free agent and WR Jameson Williams was selected in the draft. The team was certainly improved in 2022, but the hope is that they can add a few more pieces during the upcoming offseason, and win the NFC North in 2023.
Report suggests Chicago Bears already receiving offers for No. 1 pick
The Chicago Bears appear to already have suitors for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. With the month of February here, the NFL draft process will start to heat up. This week prospects had the chance to impress scouts during the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl, and as things pick up, so will the rumors about potential trades.
Bears to Move Back TWICE in NFL Draft's First Round?
According to a report, it appears there is a sense that the Bears can move back two times in the first round and still find a player they like.
RUMOR: Bears’ shocking double trade plan for 2023 NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears find themselves in quite an interesting spot heading into the offseason. They are armed with the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, despite the fact that there were lots of signs of encouragement for them throughout the 2022 season, particularly when it came to the play of their young quarterback Justin Fields.
Sean Payton Keeps Poking the Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings are searching for the right guy for their open defensive coordinator position. A couple of weeks ago, after the disappointing loss against the Giants in the wild-card round, the Vikings parted ways with their defensive coordinator Ed Donatell following one season with the club. Four candidates have...
2 Teams that could trade Detroit Lions for No. 6 pick
In case you have not heard by now, the Detroit Lions currently have two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. They have the No. 18 overall pick, which they earned for finishing with a 9-8 record in 2022, and they also have the No. 6 overall pick, which they acquire via the Los Angeles Rams as part of the 2021 trade for Matthew Stafford. That No. 6 pick could be a pick that is coveted by teams looking to trade up for a quarterback.
What could Bears trade No. 1 pick for? Here’s a look at past examples
The Chicago Bears are on the clock… but will they still be there on April 27?. Chicago appears “likely” to roll with quarterback Justin Fields, which makes it more plausible that the Bears will entertain offers for the first pick. They could stand pat and draft a defensive player, but a trade down to stockpile more picks makes the most sense.
Giants' Julian Love says Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is 'in for a free ride' amid Super Bowl run
In the build-up to Super Bowl LVII, plenty of folks will be asked for their opinions on the two participating clubs. One individual is quite familiar with Philadelphia's team, and he's not too fond of Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. Giants safety Julian Love let his thoughts be known during...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers could target former No. 1 pick to replace Tom Brady
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have several decisions to make this offseason after a disappointing 8-9 campaign. Obviously, the focus is
Chris Simms takes strong stance on trading Justin Fields away
The Chicago Bears have put a lot of time and energy into developing quarterback Justin Fields. While the 23-year-old has proven to be his most dangerous when running, he has shown improvements in the dropback and passing areas of his game. Mike Florio and Chris Simms weighed in on whether...
One team is messing with the Vikings’ search for a new DC
The Minnesota Vikings’ quest to find its next defensive coordinator might have encountered a bump in the road. Minnesota is looking to find the right candidate to take over the defense after the team fired Ed Donatell from the position. The Vikings have keyed in on multiple candidates, who are all qualified for the job.
Jason Cabinda explains huge difference between Dan Campbell and Matt Patricia
When the Detroit Lions fired Jim Caldwell and hired Matt Patricia as their head coach prior to the 2018 season, the hope was that he would come in and take the team to the next level. Well, as we now know, rather than taking Detroit to the next level, Patricia pretty much burned the organization to the ground, and he ended up getting fired before the 2020 season was over. Now, Dan Campbell is running the show, and fullback Jason Cabinda sees some big differences.
Hendon Hooker explains his conversation with Lions asst. GM Ray Agnew
One of the most intriguing moments of the first day of Senior Bowl practices came right after the American team session ended on Tuesday. Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker, who is on the roster but not playing due to injury, made a beeline to Lions assistant GM Ray Agnew on the field.
Report: Ex-Bear to join Dolphins as defensive coordinator
Vic Fangio, the former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator from 2015-18, is reportedly joining the Miami Dolphins to become their defensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter. Fangio, one of the great modern defensive minds, served on John Fox's staff for three seasons and spent one year under Matt Nagy in 2018.
Mike Florio on 2nd WR: If you need help for Deshaun Watson, you draft and develop talent at a low cost
Mike Florio on how the Browns should approach this offseason with the second receiver alongside Amari Cooper. Why Andrew Berry’s rating is incomplete. Thoughts on Deshaun Watson’s six game regular season. Thoughts on Jim Harbaugh.
Raiders hire ex-UNLV quarterback, ex-Commanders coordinator as offensive assistant
Scott Turner still has a Las Vegas area code. As a former backup quarterback at UNLV, he knows the area. So it seems like a natural fit that the longtime NFL assistant join the Raiders as passing game coordinator.
Report: Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken to have 2nd interview with Ravens
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken has been a hot commodity after the 2022 season, and it’s led to a couple NFL teams gauging his interest about a return to the league. Now, it appears Monken is set for a second interview with one of those teams. NFL Network’s Mike...
Super Bowl LVII's top 10 game-planning nightmares: How do you cover Travis Kelce? Stop A.J. Brown?
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. In today's installment, he spotlights the most imposing individuals in Super Bowl LVII. January reiterated a self-evident truism about the NFL: The stars come out in the playoffs. The...
Recruiting Graphic Shows Huge Disparity Among Power Five
When it comes landing to five-star recruits, the Big Ten Conference came up woefully short in 2023.
Bears could have interesting strategy with No. 1 overall pick
The Chicago Bears and GM Ryan Poles may employ an interesting strategy with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The post Bears could have interesting strategy with No. 1 overall pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
