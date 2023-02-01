Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
Related
Kevin Durant’s initial shocking reaction to sudden Kyrie Irving trade request to Nets
The NBA world was hit with a bombshell on Friday as Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving requested a trade after contract talks hit a standstill. Most of the organization was caught off guard by the whole situation, including Irving’s co-star, Kevin Durant. According to Woj, KD, who is currently injured, was very surprised. Via Talkin’ […] The post Kevin Durant’s initial shocking reaction to sudden Kyrie Irving trade request to Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Perfect offer Lakers must make Nets for Kyrie Irving after trade request
Kyrie Irving shocked the NBA world Friday with his trade request. The Brooklyn Nets guard decided he wants out of New York, and now the team has six days to find a trade partner before the 2023 NBA trade deadline. While the Kyrie Irving trade request is a blow to the Nets, it is also an opportunity for both Brooklyn and the Los Angeles Lakers. These two teams can swap problems, and maybe it works out for the better for both teams.
Storm being rebuild with trio of free agent signings
The Seattle Storm have officially hit rebuilding mode after the departure of franchise superstar Breanna Stewart to the New York Liberty in WNBA free agency. It’s no easy task reshaping a roster after losing a player of that caliber essentially for nothing. After the WNBA free agency moratorium period ended and players could officially sign […] The post Storm being rebuild with trio of free agent signings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Kevin Durant impressed by this Mavs player amid Kyrie Irving trade speculation
The Dallas Mavericks are a potential trade suitor for Kyrie Irving. Irving, who requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, would fit well next to Luka Doncic for Dallas. However, it is unclear if the Mavs would be willing to offer the Nets a generous enough trade package in return for the disgruntled star. […] The post RUMOR: Kevin Durant impressed by this Mavs player amid Kyrie Irving trade speculation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyrie Irving absolutely eviscerated by NY Post front page
Kyrie Irving may be his own worst enemy, but the New York Post may be a close second. After Irving came out with his request that the Brooklyn Nets trade him before Thursday’s deadline, the newspaper decided to list his many transgressions with the team on Page 1. Front cover of the New York Post […] The post Kyrie Irving absolutely eviscerated by NY Post front page appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The 2 players Lakers refuse to include in potential Kyrie Irving trade
Kyrie Irving made waves on Friday afternoon when he formally requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, threatening to leave the team in free agency should they keep him. As is the case with every superstar on the trade block, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves linked once more in a trade for the polarizing point guard.
‘I trust Culver’s’: Giannis Anetokounmpo hilariously calls out Chik-fil-A after 50-burger vs. Clippers
Giannis Antetokounmpo is going beast-mode over the last couple of games. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar is averaging 44 points (!!!) over the last four games, including two 50-burgers. His latest masterpiece is a 54-point outing that halted the Los Angeles Clippers’ winning streak. Afterwards, Giannis talked about his post-game exploits, which involve a trip to Culvers’... and a subtle clapback at Chick-fil-A.
The most likely Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook trade for Lakers and Nets
Kyrie Irving has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. His preferred destination is to join LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, who would like to have him at the right price. Because of Irving’s $36.9 million cap figure, that would mean sending out Russell Westbrook and his $47.1M contract — though not necessarily […] The post The most likely Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook trade for Lakers and Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr lays into Stephen Curry, Dubs for choke job vs. Timberwolves
The Golden State Warriors entered the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game against the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves up by 11 points, quickly extending their lead to 14 points. Instead of salting away another quality road win, though, the defending champions once again fell apart when it mattered most. After his...
Devin Booker’s eye-raising message from Monty Williams on being left off All-Star team
The reserves for the 2023 NBA All-Star game were announced on Thursday and even before hand just looking at the potential sections in both conferences, there were always going to be some notable snubs. One of the players who was noticeably absent from the coaches selections was Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. Prior to Saturday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, Suns head coach Monty Williams delivered a message in defense of his star guard as per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.
RUMOR: Kyrie Irving trade talks gets shocking Clippers update
It looks like the Los Angeles Lakers are not the only LA team eyeing a Kyrie Irving trade. Apparently, the Los Angeles Clippers are also interested in the veteran guard. According to the latest reports, the Clippers have joined the trade talks for Irving, along with other teams such as the Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns […] The post RUMOR: Kyrie Irving trade talks gets shocking Clippers update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cetlics icon Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Jayson Tatum savagely roasted by JR Smith
The Boston Celtics are the best team in the NBA right now. At 37-15, they hold the best record in the entire league, as they have been for pretty much the entire season. In his mind, Celtics icon Paul Pierce believes that the current Boston starting 5 is unbeatable, especially if you throw himself and Kevin Garnett into the picture. Well, JR Smith clearly does not agree with Pierce’s bold claim.
Perfect O.G. Anunoby offer Pacers must make Raptors ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Indiana Pacers, despite posting a stronger-than-expected 2022-23 campaign, are currently in free-fall. Before Tyrese Haliburton went down with knee and elbow injuries against the New York Knicks on January 11, the Pacers were comfortably in an outright playoff spot with a 23-18 record. They have gone 1-10 since (including the Knicks loss), which goes […] The post Perfect O.G. Anunoby offer Pacers must make Raptors ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Why Lakers aren’t sold on Kyrie Irving trade
The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to Kyrie Irving since the star point guard requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. However, Los Angeles is reportedly hesitant about following through on a deal, via ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. “The Lakers’ position from what I understand is that: They’ve been interested in trading for Kyrie Irving, […] The post RUMOR: Why Lakers aren’t sold on Kyrie Irving trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Ben Simmons seen out with Eiza Gonzalez after Maya Jama split
It has been over five months since Ben Simmons and Maya Jama broke off their engagement, and by the looks of it, the Brooklyn Nets point-forward is back to the dating scene. On Saturday, photos of Simmons and actor Eiza Gonzalez are making rounds on social media. It was reportedly taken on Friday night as […] The post Nets star Ben Simmons seen out with Eiza Gonzalez after Maya Jama split appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James’ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar chase draws strong reaction from Mavs coach Jason Kidd
As LeBron James gets closer to breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record, Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd couldn’t help but reflect on how incredible of an achievement it is for the Los Angeles Lakers star. Scoring over 38,000 points is already hard enough–there’s a reason only three players in NBA history have made more […] The post LeBron James’ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar chase draws strong reaction from Mavs coach Jason Kidd appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets fans have had it with Kyrie Irving after stunning trade request
Hell hath no fury like a New York sports fan scorned. And scorned again. Brooklyn Nets fans have had a tough 24-plus hours following the news that Kyrie Irving has requested a trade. They handled it as could be reasonably expected. Before the team tipped off against the Washington Wizards,...
Julius Randle’s All-Star nomination pockets him $1.2 million as only Knicks player to get the nod
The reserves for the 2023 NBA All-Star game were announced on Thursday and one of the players who made the cut was New York Knicks forward Julius Randle. While the announcement was met with scorn by some due to the notable names left off the All-Star team, it will certainly be a thrilling moment for […] The post Julius Randle’s All-Star nomination pockets him $1.2 million as only Knicks player to get the nod appeared first on ClutchPoints.
De’Aaron Fox’s All-Star snub receives ‘disgraceful’ take from Trey Lyles
The Sacramento Kings would not have been a top-three team in the Western Conference standings this deep into the 2022-23 NBA season without the excellence of point guard De’Aaron Fox. However, the fantastic campaign Fox is having was just not enough for him to make it to the final roster of players for the upcoming 2023 NBA All-Star Game.
Steve Kerr gets real on Warriors’ prospects at trade deadline
There’s no doubt the Golden State Warriors would benefit by adding another quality rotation player at the trade deadline. Absent easily tradable salaries, high-value first-round picks and facing a major financial crunch next season, though, it seems increasingly likely the consistently inconsistent defending champions will stand pat as February 9th comes and goes. Steve Kerr […] The post Steve Kerr gets real on Warriors’ prospects at trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
218K+
Followers
135K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0